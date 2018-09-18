DAWN.COM

Inconsistent appointments in NAB can't be ignored, says SC

Haseeb BhattiSeptember 18, 2018

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday said that the matter of illegal recruitments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cannot be ignored.

"NAB files references against other departments that make illegal appointments," remarked Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh, who was part of the SC bench hearing the case. "How can it ignore the illegal appointments being made in NAB?"

The SC was hearing a petition regarding NAB's response to an earlier judgement by the court in a similar case. The top court had ruled that people whose appointments were found to be inconsistent would be expelled from NAB. The court had further said that the officials would be repatriated to the departments they came from or — if they wished — would be allowed to apply for jobs in NAB through the Federal Public Service Commission.

However, the applicant — who had resigned from the National Bank of Pakistan in order to join NAB — claimed that he was not hired back.

"NAB has discriminated against us," he said.

The NAB prosecutor, however, said that the body had acted "partially" on the court's judgement and assured the court that it would continue to take action in accordance with the judgement.

The bench ordered NAB authorities to file references against officials responsible for making illegal appointments. It further said that the court wished to strengthen institutions, which would not be possible if inconsistent appointments are made.

The hearing was adjourned for two weeks.

Asif A. Shah
Sep 18, 2018 05:07pm

We need people of competence and integrity in NAB. That is the only way the people at large can have confidence in NAB. In order to combat corruption, people's confidence in NAB is of paramount importance.

Khan
Sep 18, 2018 05:24pm

Big money and favourizm is behind all these posting. Also each department transfers of employees is generating lot of bribe money throughout Nation.

Saqib
Sep 18, 2018 05:27pm

It seems like all the work is being done by CJP Saqib while IK is chilling out.

Harmony-1©
Sep 18, 2018 05:46pm

@Saqib - IK too is working earnestly which is very visible in various meetings. A disparaging remark doesn't change what we see. NS never worked like that.

