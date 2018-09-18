Kohli's absence could prove the difference: Sarfraz
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed believes India could feel the absence of their talismanic captain Virat Kohli in tomorrow's blockbuster match, even if the side has other good options.
Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to clash in their crucial Group A match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
While Sarfraz can rely on a full-strength side, India will have to make do without their superstar batsman and regular captain Kohli, who was rested for the tournament.
"A part from Kohli, the Indian team has other good players too," Sarfraz said. "[But], Kohli is a big player, and [his absence] could make a difference for India."
The Men in Green's captain, however, expects that the Rohit Sharm-led India must have made their adjustments to counter for Kohli's absence.
"The Indian team must have done their home work," Sarfraz said. "Good teams always take the field prepared."
The margin of error in brief tournaments such as Asia Cup are limited. Keeping that in mind, Sarfraz has told his team to "play every match as it's against India".
He expressed satisfaction at his team's form heading into the big game and made a special mention of opener Fakhar Zaman, who had hammered a swashbuckling ton when the sides had last met, in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy.
"Fakhar Zaman is improving his performances each and every day," Sarfraz said.
Comments (10)
This time Pakistan-India match will be one sided. Pakistan team is in great shape and its fast bowling unit will do a great job. India chances are feeble as the only batsman that could have shown some resistance is already not playing. Indian captain Rohit Sharma is highly unpredictable and can be out easily by bowling couple of tight overs. The nerves of Shkhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Pandiya will be so jittery after very unsuccessful tour of England that they won't present any kind of show. I guess it just a matter of few good bowls for Md. Amir and company to send them back. I am open for bet, Indians are going to loose this game with big margin. Anyone up for bet?
He is right. India will lose this one.
Inspite of the psychological pressure due to the absence of Virat Kohli , Indian team looks confident of lifting the 2018 Asia Cup now being played in UAE
Dont be too optimistic. Agree, PAK team looks in great shape and stronger on paper but when player like Rohit performs such things become irrelevant. Hope we will have good match. Better team will win.
Agree India will loose
@Observer - let's bet.
Hope to see tough match irrespective whoever win.
@Jitendra - No wonder gambling comes natural to you!
All those indians and pakistanis saying india will loose or pakistan will loose, can't you guys wait until tomorrow night? We have lot of future tellers here.
Sarfaraz should be concentrating on the strategy for the game instead of making statements like this. If Pakistan is to win this match, it will be because of the team’s performance, not because of Kohli’s absence.