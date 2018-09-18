DAWN.COM

PM Imran Khan leaves for Saudi Arabia on official two-day tour

Amir WasimSeptember 18, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan has left Islamabad for a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) — his first foreign tour as prime minister.

The premier is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Hussain and the prime minister's adviser on commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood.

During his visit on the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, PM Khan will hold meetings with the king and the crown prince.

The Saudi king will host a state banquet for the prime minister at the Royal Court.

Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will also hold a meeting with the premier. Accompanying ministers will meet their counterparts and discuss bilateral cooperation.

The prime minister will also perform Umra and visit Madinah to pay his respects.

On Wednesday, the prime minister and his delegation will travel to the UAE where they will be received by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two will discuss issues of mutual interest.

WARRIs
Sep 18, 2018 03:42pm

Despite being an undemocratic country, Saudi Arab remains an influence in democratic Pakistan, this must be questioned..

Huma
Sep 18, 2018 03:42pm

Hope we can get to see our PM at the India vs Pakistan cricket match. That will be awesome

Ali
Sep 18, 2018 03:44pm

Enjoy foreign tours on poor people's money

Ahsan Gul
Sep 18, 2018 03:46pm

Hopefully, KSA will not try to twist IK’s hands to commute Nawaz Sharif’s punishments.

Mohsin
Sep 18, 2018 03:48pm

No Saudi NRO for Shariffs! Period!

Philosopher (From Japan)
Sep 18, 2018 03:48pm

And austerity measures???

SDA
Sep 18, 2018 03:53pm

@Ali Not like Nazwaz Sharif did

Wellwisher
Sep 18, 2018 03:55pm

In UAE he will see cricket match

Hwh
Sep 18, 2018 04:00pm

Why so many people in the trip? More people more money?

Mansoor
Sep 18, 2018 04:00pm

India should have been first port of call in NAYA Pakistan. I feel we are still in Purana Pakistan.

myl
Sep 18, 2018 04:07pm

@WARRIs Get lost!

M. Saeed
Sep 18, 2018 04:11pm

Is this not a U-turn on his statement in first speech to nation that he would not visit any foreign country at least for the first 3 months?

AK
Sep 18, 2018 04:11pm

Being a sportsman and exposed to modern society his first foreign visit should have been to a democratic country . In fact he should have started with a visit to India, a vibrant and secular democracy , as future of Pakistan is largely tied with good relationship with India whether one likes it or not.

Ahsan Gul
Sep 18, 2018 04:13pm

@Ali - again sounds like a PML-N’s supporter. Either provide your personal aircraft or any other means of transportation for them to visit KSA. Finally we have let us see a genuine government so far. Let PTI work.

Iftikhar Husain
Sep 18, 2018 04:17pm

The talks should include the unity of Islamic countries.

M. Siddique
Sep 18, 2018 04:27pm

@Ali, Did the former PMs travel with their own money? I don't think so.

