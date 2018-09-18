PM Imran Khan leaves for Saudi Arabia on official two-day tour
Prime Minister Imran Khan has left Islamabad for a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) — his first foreign tour as prime minister.
The premier is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Hussain and the prime minister's adviser on commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood.
During his visit on the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, PM Khan will hold meetings with the king and the crown prince.
The Saudi king will host a state banquet for the prime minister at the Royal Court.
Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will also hold a meeting with the premier. Accompanying ministers will meet their counterparts and discuss bilateral cooperation.
The prime minister will also perform Umra and visit Madinah to pay his respects.
On Wednesday, the prime minister and his delegation will travel to the UAE where they will be received by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two will discuss issues of mutual interest.
