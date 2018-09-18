DAWN.COM

PM Imran Khan arrives in Madina on official tour of Saudi Arabia

Amir Wasim | Dawn.comUpdated September 18, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Madina on his first foreign tour. —Courtesy PTI
Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Madina in the first instalment of a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) — his first foreign tour as prime minister.

He was received at the airport by the governor of Medina, Shahzada Faisal Bin Salman, and Pakistan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Khan Hasham Bin Siddique.

The premier is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Hussain and the prime minister's adviser on commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood.

The prime minister and his official delegation will pay their respects at the Holy Prophet's grave and offer evening prayers, according to a statement issued by the foreign ministry.

During his visit on the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, PM Khan will hold meetings with the king and the crown prince.

The Saudi king will host a state banquet for the prime minister at the Royal Court.

Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will also hold a meeting with the premier. Accompanying ministers will meet their counterparts and discuss bilateral cooperation.

On Wednesday, the prime minister and his delegation will travel to the UAE where they will be received by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two will discuss issues of mutual interest.

Comments (41)

WARRIs
Sep 18, 2018 03:42pm

Despite being an undemocratic country, Saudi Arab remains an influence in democratic Pakistan, this must be questioned..

Huma
Sep 18, 2018 03:42pm

Hope we can get to see our PM at the India vs Pakistan cricket match. That will be awesome

Ali
Sep 18, 2018 03:44pm

Enjoy foreign tours on poor people's money

Ahsan Gul
Sep 18, 2018 03:46pm

Hopefully, KSA will not try to twist IK’s hands to commute Nawaz Sharif’s punishments.

Mohsin
Sep 18, 2018 03:48pm

No Saudi NRO for Shariffs! Period!

Philosopher (From Japan)
Sep 18, 2018 03:48pm

And austerity measures???

SDA
Sep 18, 2018 03:53pm

@Ali Not like Nazwaz Sharif did

Wellwisher
Sep 18, 2018 03:55pm

In UAE he will see cricket match

Hwh
Sep 18, 2018 04:00pm

Why so many people in the trip? More people more money?

Mansoor
Sep 18, 2018 04:00pm

India should have been first port of call in NAYA Pakistan. I feel we are still in Purana Pakistan.

myl
Sep 18, 2018 04:07pm

@WARRIs Get lost!

M. Saeed
Sep 18, 2018 04:11pm

Is this not a U-turn on his statement in first speech to nation that he would not visit any foreign country at least for the first 3 months?

AK
Sep 18, 2018 04:11pm

Being a sportsman and exposed to modern society his first foreign visit should have been to a democratic country . In fact he should have started with a visit to India, a vibrant and secular democracy , as future of Pakistan is largely tied with good relationship with India whether one likes it or not.

Ahsan Gul
Sep 18, 2018 04:13pm

@Ali - again sounds like a PML-N’s supporter. Either provide your personal aircraft or any other means of transportation for them to visit KSA. Finally we have let us see a genuine government so far. Let PTI work.

Iftikhar Husain
Sep 18, 2018 04:17pm

The talks should include the unity of Islamic countries.

Vishal
Sep 18, 2018 04:18pm

Looks like no AGENDA !!

Vishal
Sep 18, 2018 04:19pm

Where else can PM travel except countries like Saudi

Aleem
Sep 18, 2018 04:26pm

@Hwh There are 4 people including PM in this trip. No cooks and maids are going though

Pak Army
Sep 18, 2018 04:26pm

Saudi Arabia is the Muslim country so,we have become unite as Muslim nation and fight against terrorism.Prime minister imran Khan also discuss the issue of overseas Pakistani because they also still facing the problems as well.

Aleem
Sep 18, 2018 04:27pm

@AK Indians should stop atrocities in Kashmir first before calling themselves a democratic country. I call such countries as pseudo democracies and india is the leader.

M. Siddique
Sep 18, 2018 04:27pm

@Ali, Did the former PMs travel with their own money? I don't think so.

M. Saeed
Sep 18, 2018 04:36pm

@Huma: Last time he went to see a match like this and give his expert advice during the match, we had lost.

M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Sep 18, 2018 04:49pm

@Ali not like shariifs

BAXAR
Sep 18, 2018 04:52pm

@AK "Being a sportsman and exposed to modern society his first foreign visit should have been to a democratic country ." Yes but he preferred to visit friendly countries instead.

Simple Logic
Sep 18, 2018 05:03pm

@M. Saeed What's the obsession with foreign trips ? Some of these are critical for the country. It's very normal and required for international relations.

Pakistani
Sep 18, 2018 05:04pm

@Ali Not enjoyment; going there on work.

Pakistani
Sep 18, 2018 05:06pm

@AK Irrelevant point.

Pakistani
Sep 18, 2018 05:06pm

@Philosopher (From Japan) Still in place and working correctly.

Bobby Khan Canada
Sep 18, 2018 05:13pm

Hope he is not using a state plane for his travel instead using a commercial airliner. Let us know if his words matches his action.

Lost cause
Sep 18, 2018 05:14pm

@Aleem All democracies pursue state craft to keep control over the nation otherwise the country will fall apart. You have that experience.

Khalil
Sep 18, 2018 05:55pm

His trip is need of the hour! For those of you who are pointing fingers. Immature statements coming from immature pple.

Sumit
Sep 18, 2018 06:03pm

@WARRIs Money speaks, rich countries will always influence the poorer countries.

RIZ
Sep 18, 2018 06:08pm

I thought PM won't go to any foreign tour in first year as PM as it was said few times by Fawad Chaudhary but didn't know it was only for USA where he suppose to be addressing in UN. I hope he won't shy away and be up front to represent his country instead of keep sending Mr. Quershi for fill in.

Haider
Sep 18, 2018 06:11pm

Shows you the difference. No one was invited by UAE in the last government and Indian PM paid two visits to UAE in last 2 - 3 years. IK being in office for hardly over a month and his first visit is KSA and UAE. For sure, he is going for economic bail-out which is much better than begging in front of UAE influenced IMF!!!

For people criticising his visit, try to understand your country's financial situation. One should appreciate that instead of conventional tradition of taking loan from IMF on strict conditions. Government is resorting to other options. Secondly, Pakistan need trade to fill its trade deficit!! We need to get international buyers for our products.

kks
Sep 18, 2018 06:14pm

Here goes savings from Govt car sales.

Just Saying
Sep 18, 2018 06:46pm

The Chiefs must be attended.

Hwh
Sep 18, 2018 08:10pm

@Mansoor This could have been. But unfortunately still the foreign policy is made somewhere else.

Truth
Sep 18, 2018 08:48pm

@Wellwisher. I hope you are right.

zullu
Sep 18, 2018 09:07pm

@Ali what does this even mean ??

Zen
Sep 18, 2018 09:13pm

Strange non related comments tells education of people: the delegation size is small ; PK airforce aircraft ; non luxury; let’s see the outcome : economic; trade and financial investment and loan and aid if any : by Thursday we shall know!

Ayaz
Sep 18, 2018 09:20pm

@kks Unbelievable!!

