DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Khan appoints Zulfi Bukhari as special assistant on overseas Pakistanis

Dawn.comUpdated September 18, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed his close aide Zulfiqar Hussain Bukhari, aka Zulfi Bukhari, as his special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) announced.

He will have the status of a minister of state in his role as special assistant.

"The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint, with effect from [Sept 14, 2018], Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, with the status of minister of state," read a notification issued by the cabinet division.

Bukhari is a close aide to the prime minister and was in charge of the PTI chairman's campaign in NA-53 for the July 25 elections. A dual British-Pakistani national, his name was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) by the interior ministry in August on a request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He is accused of owning off-shore companies in the British Virgin Islands and owning assets beyond his known source of income, sources in NAB had earlier told Dawn.

Bukhari had come into the limelight earlier this year when he was stopped by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Nur Khan Airbase while accompanying Khan to Saudi Arabia because his name was on the interior ministry's blacklist. However, the ministry allowed him to travel abroad minutes later.

Upon his return, Bukhari filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court seeking the removal of his name from the blacklist. The court accepted his petition and ordered removal of his name from the blacklist.

A week later, the court was informed by the interior ministry that Bukhari was placed on the blacklist as a precautionary measure in response to a request from NAB to include his name on the ECL, because the subcommittee tasked with approving the inclusion of names in the ECL was dysfunctional at the time the request was sent.

The IHC subsequently allowed the interior ministry to proceed with NAB's request to place Bukhari on the ECL.

The induction of Bukhari into the federal cabinet takes its strength to 29. Out of the total, eight cabinet members belong to coalition parties.

Under Article 92 of the Constitution, the total strength of the cabinet — including state ministers — could not exceed 11 per cent of the total members of parliament. The total membership of both the lower and upper houses is 446 and the cabinet size cannot exceed 49 members.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (56)

1000 characters
Ajaz
Sep 18, 2018 02:47pm

IK rewarding for the investment he made?

Parvez
Sep 18, 2018 02:50pm

Bad decision ...... is he not a British national ?

Democrat
Sep 18, 2018 02:51pm

Good move..He deserves it.

Adnan Mazher Khan
Sep 18, 2018 02:51pm

This is ridiculous. I don't expect such measures by Imran Khan.

Zaheer
Sep 18, 2018 02:51pm

Good reward for his services.

Taimur
Sep 18, 2018 02:52pm

Isn't he on ECL and being investigated by NAB? What a joke with the law of the country by our own PM

zeeshandxb
Sep 18, 2018 02:54pm

I respectfully disagree with this step. He should get people who are not dual citizens. I can't understand when we will stop this para shooting

salman
Sep 18, 2018 02:55pm

Waiting Arshad Sharif's and Rauf Klasra's comments:) I can imagine whats coming in tonight programs.!!

A. A.
Sep 18, 2018 02:56pm

Another blunder! This was totally avoidable!

Naveed
Sep 18, 2018 02:59pm

Showering blessings on the friends............

Leoman
Sep 18, 2018 03:04pm

Naya Pakistan but many things seem to be similar like old Pakistan.

Sunny
Sep 18, 2018 03:05pm

IK wants the wealth of overseas Pakistanis redirected to Pakistan. Zulfi Bukhari being a well connected British Businessmen is very suitable individual to engage business communities!!

In-saf
Sep 18, 2018 03:06pm

Nepotism by IK? Like nepotism by MNS? Is this the "change"?

Zubair78
Sep 18, 2018 03:07pm

A controversial decision.

Khan
Sep 18, 2018 03:13pm

CJP should take a notice of this British citizen holding Pakistani Minister post.

Asif
Sep 18, 2018 03:13pm

Is Zulfi well experienced or trained to do this job ? or adding on to miseries of overseas Pakistanis.

Fayzee
Sep 18, 2018 03:14pm

His first task should be to look at the status of the Overseas Pakistanis vis-a-vis filer and non-filer. All the Overseas Pakistanis should be considered as 'Filers' automatically and thereby no tax be deducted from them on making banking transactions.

Rizwan
Sep 18, 2018 03:21pm

Will be challenged and last resort SC will strike down his appointment

A Pakistani
Sep 18, 2018 03:23pm

Panama is halal in this case?

Shahid
Sep 18, 2018 03:24pm

sorry...but what are Zulfi Bukhari's credentials???

M ILYAS
Sep 18, 2018 03:24pm

Everything will happen in this Country which is the tradition of politics. Naya Pakistan is a new mask on the old faces under the able leadership of IK.

salman
Sep 18, 2018 03:26pm

For overseas Pakistanis, an oversea Pakistani (dual national) was required.

Naveed Jafri
Sep 18, 2018 03:27pm

Naya Pakistan will very soon be "Same Old Pakistan"

Markhor
Sep 18, 2018 03:28pm

Let's wait and see his performance if he didn't perform well I am sure he will be removed.

Shahid
Sep 18, 2018 03:30pm

What kind of merit is this? Car sales must have raised enough money.

Naveed Arsalan
Sep 18, 2018 03:30pm

Excellent decision...

The Wrong Right
Sep 18, 2018 03:32pm

Bad move.How can you appoint someone under investigation to a government position as this ? PTI is not exactly setting the best trend here.

Mohsin Malik
Sep 18, 2018 03:38pm

So Aleem Khan as the Senior Minister in Punjab and Zulfi Bukhari as the special assistant at the federal level. Imran Khan is rewarding his friends on a daily basis. One must remember that Mr Bukhari belongs from a family who has won the major contract for New Islamabad International airport and Mr Bukhari himself is involved in the construction business especially in the Islamabad region.

Tamza
Sep 18, 2018 03:39pm

Ridiculousomento - if the fellow is under NAB investogation —- Reealy! Baad idea.

Mushahid
Sep 18, 2018 03:40pm

IK choices so far, including this one are not good ones! The dude has dubious background!

This was the trait of Shariffs: loyalty over credibility, where is the change?

Hasnain Haque
Sep 18, 2018 03:41pm

@Parvez So what is the point, he is a top businessman, an influential person from UK, who best to understand foreign nationals then him. He has the clout to bring in big investments.

Hasnain Haque
Sep 18, 2018 03:43pm

He is an established businessman and in top 100 influential Asian list. He understands overseas Pakistanis better than anyone else.

Bill
Sep 18, 2018 03:43pm

Minister without portfolio.

Syed
Sep 18, 2018 03:43pm

His only qualification is that he is a friend of Imran Khan. Wasn't he responsible for losing $3 million of Shaukat Khanam Funds in a shady investment?

Bill
Sep 18, 2018 03:44pm

@Ajaz --------- That is how politics works. You must repay the people who worked to elect you. It is the same everywhere.

Khan
Sep 18, 2018 03:48pm

Zulfi invested by paying for IK Charter Plane trip to Umra paid off,His name is in Panama and under NAB case ,got his name out of ECL by providing British Passport.

Reality check
Sep 18, 2018 03:49pm

Cronies awarded!!!

Philosopher (From Japan)
Sep 18, 2018 03:50pm

A friend in need is a friend indeed. Isn’t? Nepotism at its peak. What makes Zulfi qualify for this job??

Shamin
Sep 18, 2018 03:53pm

Isn't this guy under investigation? Another blunder by IK after UB episode!

Shah
Sep 18, 2018 03:56pm

So we are back to square one....

Z
Sep 18, 2018 03:56pm

Dual national minister?

Shah
Sep 18, 2018 03:57pm

@Markhor Why giving him something he never worked for?

abbastoronto
Sep 18, 2018 03:57pm

An overseas Pak for the post. He understands their problems, needs, aspirations, potential. Wise move.

Mansoor
Sep 18, 2018 03:59pm

Dual nationality citizens used to be threat to Pakistan security, what happened to that logic?

Khan
Sep 18, 2018 04:01pm

Same old system. Where is naya Pakistan. Where is merit

Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
Sep 18, 2018 04:05pm

A dual citizen with ECL listing is the new chief of overseas citizens!!

QADIR KHAN BALOUCH
Sep 18, 2018 04:07pm

not a good decision.

Irfan
Sep 18, 2018 04:14pm

If this is happening then what wrong with the previous government.

Hussain
Sep 18, 2018 04:17pm

Good Decision, IK has to build his own team because rest of people won't him to succeed.

Pro Bono Publico
Sep 18, 2018 04:17pm

Lets wait and see what this newappointee is going to accomplish for the overseas Pakistanis. Lets hope for the best.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 18, 2018 04:19pm

Welcome to the new club of federal cabinet in Islamabad. Hopefully, you will do a better job than your predecessors.

Shahkot
Sep 18, 2018 04:27pm

@Parvez Do you really expect good decisions from incumbent government?

M. Saeed
Sep 18, 2018 04:30pm

So, all honesty and accountability claims of IK were just riding on clouds?

Uza Syed
Sep 18, 2018 04:30pm

Not the best choice! It might have pleased the PM to appoint his friend, benefactor, supporter, whatever, but does it please the public at large as well? I wonder!

M. Saeed
Sep 18, 2018 04:32pm

This man Zulfi has many blames on him that would tarnish the image of Imran Khan as the harbinger of fair play in governance.

M. Siddique
Sep 18, 2018 04:34pm

How can overseas Pakistanis contact him?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated September 18, 2018

Citizenship promise

IT has come as a bolt from the blue, but if executed with care and by taking all communities along, it could...
September 18, 2018

Development decline

THE UNDP’s latest annual human development report identifies wide inequalities between and within countries as the...
September 18, 2018

Muharram precautions

AS Ashura, which falls on Friday this year, draws close, religious activities related to Muharram are reaching their...
Updated September 17, 2018

Pak-Afghan cooperation

FOREIGN Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi rightly chose Afghanistan for his first official trip abroad. In a visit to...
September 17, 2018

Malnutrition reality

A NEW annual UN report, State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, warns that global hunger is rising to...
September 17, 2018

Bahria Town review

NO land grab takes place without the collusion of the bureaucracy and the backing of powerful lobbies. In the case ...