PM Khan appoints Zulfi Bukhari as special assistant on overseas Pakistanis
Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed his close aide Zulfiqar Hussain Bukhari, aka Zulfi Bukhari, as his special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) announced.
He will have the status of a minister of state in his role as special assistant.
"The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint, with effect from [Sept 14, 2018], Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, with the status of minister of state," read a notification issued by the cabinet division.
Bukhari is a close aide to the prime minister and was in charge of the PTI chairman's campaign in NA-53 for the July 25 elections. A dual British-Pakistani national, his name was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) by the interior ministry in August on a request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
He is accused of owning off-shore companies in the British Virgin Islands and owning assets beyond his known source of income, sources in NAB had earlier told Dawn.
Bukhari had come into the limelight earlier this year when he was stopped by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Nur Khan Airbase while accompanying Khan to Saudi Arabia because his name was on the interior ministry's blacklist. However, the ministry allowed him to travel abroad minutes later.
Upon his return, Bukhari filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court seeking the removal of his name from the blacklist. The court accepted his petition and ordered removal of his name from the blacklist.
A week later, the court was informed by the interior ministry that Bukhari was placed on the blacklist as a precautionary measure in response to a request from NAB to include his name on the ECL, because the subcommittee tasked with approving the inclusion of names in the ECL was dysfunctional at the time the request was sent.
The IHC subsequently allowed the interior ministry to proceed with NAB's request to place Bukhari on the ECL.
The induction of Bukhari into the federal cabinet takes its strength to 29. Out of the total, eight cabinet members belong to coalition parties.
Under Article 92 of the Constitution, the total strength of the cabinet — including state ministers — could not exceed 11 per cent of the total members of parliament. The total membership of both the lower and upper houses is 446 and the cabinet size cannot exceed 49 members.
Comments (56)
IK rewarding for the investment he made?
Bad decision ...... is he not a British national ?
Good move..He deserves it.
This is ridiculous. I don't expect such measures by Imran Khan.
Good reward for his services.
Isn't he on ECL and being investigated by NAB? What a joke with the law of the country by our own PM
I respectfully disagree with this step. He should get people who are not dual citizens. I can't understand when we will stop this para shooting
Waiting Arshad Sharif's and Rauf Klasra's comments:) I can imagine whats coming in tonight programs.!!
Another blunder! This was totally avoidable!
Showering blessings on the friends............
Naya Pakistan but many things seem to be similar like old Pakistan.
IK wants the wealth of overseas Pakistanis redirected to Pakistan. Zulfi Bukhari being a well connected British Businessmen is very suitable individual to engage business communities!!
Nepotism by IK? Like nepotism by MNS? Is this the "change"?
A controversial decision.
CJP should take a notice of this British citizen holding Pakistani Minister post.
Is Zulfi well experienced or trained to do this job ? or adding on to miseries of overseas Pakistanis.
His first task should be to look at the status of the Overseas Pakistanis vis-a-vis filer and non-filer. All the Overseas Pakistanis should be considered as 'Filers' automatically and thereby no tax be deducted from them on making banking transactions.
Will be challenged and last resort SC will strike down his appointment
Panama is halal in this case?
sorry...but what are Zulfi Bukhari's credentials???
Everything will happen in this Country which is the tradition of politics. Naya Pakistan is a new mask on the old faces under the able leadership of IK.
For overseas Pakistanis, an oversea Pakistani (dual national) was required.
Naya Pakistan will very soon be "Same Old Pakistan"
Let's wait and see his performance if he didn't perform well I am sure he will be removed.
What kind of merit is this? Car sales must have raised enough money.
Excellent decision...
Bad move.How can you appoint someone under investigation to a government position as this ? PTI is not exactly setting the best trend here.
So Aleem Khan as the Senior Minister in Punjab and Zulfi Bukhari as the special assistant at the federal level. Imran Khan is rewarding his friends on a daily basis. One must remember that Mr Bukhari belongs from a family who has won the major contract for New Islamabad International airport and Mr Bukhari himself is involved in the construction business especially in the Islamabad region.
Ridiculousomento - if the fellow is under NAB investogation —- Reealy! Baad idea.
IK choices so far, including this one are not good ones! The dude has dubious background!
This was the trait of Shariffs: loyalty over credibility, where is the change?
@Parvez So what is the point, he is a top businessman, an influential person from UK, who best to understand foreign nationals then him. He has the clout to bring in big investments.
He is an established businessman and in top 100 influential Asian list. He understands overseas Pakistanis better than anyone else.
Minister without portfolio.
His only qualification is that he is a friend of Imran Khan. Wasn't he responsible for losing $3 million of Shaukat Khanam Funds in a shady investment?
@Ajaz --------- That is how politics works. You must repay the people who worked to elect you. It is the same everywhere.
Zulfi invested by paying for IK Charter Plane trip to Umra paid off,His name is in Panama and under NAB case ,got his name out of ECL by providing British Passport.
Cronies awarded!!!
A friend in need is a friend indeed. Isn’t? Nepotism at its peak. What makes Zulfi qualify for this job??
Isn't this guy under investigation? Another blunder by IK after UB episode!
So we are back to square one....
Dual national minister?
@Markhor Why giving him something he never worked for?
An overseas Pak for the post. He understands their problems, needs, aspirations, potential. Wise move.
Dual nationality citizens used to be threat to Pakistan security, what happened to that logic?
Same old system. Where is naya Pakistan. Where is merit
A dual citizen with ECL listing is the new chief of overseas citizens!!
not a good decision.
If this is happening then what wrong with the previous government.
Good Decision, IK has to build his own team because rest of people won't him to succeed.
Lets wait and see what this newappointee is going to accomplish for the overseas Pakistanis. Lets hope for the best.
Welcome to the new club of federal cabinet in Islamabad. Hopefully, you will do a better job than your predecessors.
@Parvez Do you really expect good decisions from incumbent government?
So, all honesty and accountability claims of IK were just riding on clouds?
Not the best choice! It might have pleased the PM to appoint his friend, benefactor, supporter, whatever, but does it please the public at large as well? I wonder!
This man Zulfi has many blames on him that would tarnish the image of Imran Khan as the harbinger of fair play in governance.
How can overseas Pakistanis contact him?