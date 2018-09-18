Govt, opposition to have equal representation in parliamentary body to probe poll rigging charges

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced on Tuesday that a "transparent" parliamentary committee will be formed to probe charges of rigging in the July 25 elections on the opposition’s demand.

Speaking during a session of the National Assembly that is currently underway, the minister revealed that the probe body will have equal representation from the government and the opposition.

The committee will be headed by a lawmaker belonging to the government, while no members of the Senate will be its members.

Qureshi had earlier announced that the probe committee will have proportionate representation from the treasury and opposition benches; however, the government agreed to equal representation from either sides after talks with opposition leaders.

The parliamentary committee will prepare the terms of reference (ToR) to investigate the charges of rigging in the July 25 elections, Qureshi said, adding that the body will be "empowered".

In response to PPP lawmaker Shazia Marri's demand that the committee be led by an opposition member, Qureshi said such committees are usually headed by the government and previously a similar committee was led by former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Every child born in Pakistan has right to citizenship: PM

Speaking in NA, Prime Minister Imran Khan defended his earlier stance of granting citizenship to the Bengali and Afghan children who were born in Pakistan.

"Every child born in the country has a right to citizenship," he said.

PM Imran Khan speaks during the NA session. — DawnNewsTV

In response to a question, the prime minister said it is a globally recognised law that a child born in a country gets its citizenship.

He said around the world, separate laws are applied to migrants and children of migrants born in the host country.

"Now the third generation of Bengalis are living in Pakistan and specifically in Karachi. As they have no computerised national identity cards, they are unable to get jobs and even admission in educational institutes."

"We have been briefed that jobless youngsters are responsible for rampant street crimes in Karachi. What will be their future if we don't grant them citizenship? They can't go back as they are the third generation living in this country and what would they do if we don't grant them citizenship?" Khan asked.

The prime minister said he has taken up the issue on humanitarian grounds, adding that international conventions bound countries not to send back migrants forcefully.

Talking about Afghan migrants, he said they should return and the government is already working on their voluntary repatriation.

He also made it clear that a final decision is yet to be taken to this effect. "The issue is open for debate, give your suggestions," Khan said in response to criticism from the opposition benches.

During the same NA session, Finance Minister Asad Umar presented the amended finance bill for the remaining months of fiscal 2018-2019.

In his budget speech, the minister detailed the amendments the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)-led government is bringing to the federal budget announced by the PML-N government in May this year.