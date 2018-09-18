Government cuts development spending, increases taxes on country's elite
Finance Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday presented the incumbent government's amendments to the budget for fiscal 2018-2019, stressing that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf led government had only two priorities as it grapples with "difficult times": protect the poor and support exporters.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, ministers and lawmakers from both opposition and coalition parties were in attendance.
Highlights
- Federal development programme cut by almost Rs250 billion to Rs725 billion, with federal PSDP being target of most of the cuts
- Budget deficit to be brought down to 5.1 per cent
- Tax relief granted by PML-N revoked from salaried persons earning more than Rs200,000 per month; tax rates still lower than last year
- Tax rate in highest income tax slab raised from 15pc to 30pc
- Increased federal excise duty on imports of luxury vehicles and duties on 'expensive' cell phones
- Customs duty increased on more than 5,000 'luxury' items. Regulatory duty increased on import of more than 900 items
- Rate of withholding tax on banking transactions for non-tax filers increased to 0.6pc
- Expansion of Insaf Sehat Card facility to Fata and Islamabad Capital Territory
Dire straits
Starting his speech with an invitation to opposition lawmakers, the finance minister acknowledged their past experience and said he was open to suggestions for amendments to the proposals he was about to present.
"Whatever suggestions you give, we will listen and accommodate if possible. We want to take parliament with us. We do not possess divine wisdom and do not believe only we can be right. Suggestions are welcome," he said.
Moving on to an assessment of the country's economic situation, Umar noted that the budget deficit had expanded to 6.6 per cent at the end of the last fiscal year from the 4.1pc that had been budgeted by the government for FY2017-18.
"When the PML-N government took over, the budget deficit had been 8.2pc of which the PML-N had said 1.2pc would go towards financing the circular debt. Five years later, we are at that same position," Umar said. "We all remember the difficult decisions that the PML-N had to make to grapple with that situation. It is part of history now."
The monetary value of the budget deficit — Rs2,293 billion — also does not reflect "what is happening off the books", the finance minister said.
"The power sector alone faced a shortfall of Rs450bn over the last year, even after all the subsidies they received in the budget. This number is not included in the deficit. Similarly, there was a Rs100bn shortfall in the gas sector," he explained.
"The most dangerous situation is that if we continue as we have, the budget deficit will expand to 7.2 per cent — Rs2,900bn — by the end of the ongoing year. This is the assessment of the finance ministry as well as economic experts, including past finance ministers and governors of the State Bank," Umar said.
"The external situation is worse."
"The current account deficit had been $2.5bn in 2012-13, when Raja Pervaiz Ashraf [of the PPP] was prime minister. In the fiscal year that just ended, the deficit had reached $18.1bn: more than 7.5 times higher."
"As a result our external debt, which was $60bn, reached $95bn by the end of the previous government's tenure," the finance minister warned.
Warning that the country's foreign exchange reserves had depleted to only two months of import cover, and drawing attention to the fall in the rupee's value against the dollar, the finance minister said that difficult decisions had to be made or inflationary pressures would build up to the point that they would become unbearable for the average consumer.
"The warnings came long ago: we are now at the precipice of a crisis," he said.
"If our reserves fall any further, we can imagine what the impact on the common man will be," he warned.
"We need to decide — not the government alone, but this house — if we want to continue like this," he said.
"In the last budget, the government overestimated the federation's revenues by Rs350 billion and understated expenditures by Rs250bn. Furthermore, the projected provincial surplus of Rs286bn is unlikely to be realised if we realise that the provinces actually ran a deficit of Rs18bn," he continued.
"In total, there's a Rs890bn difference in the expected and the budgeted figures for the deficit which we have to contain. If we do not take measures, the budget deficit is expected to increase to Rs2,700bn," he warned.
"These are difficult times, and they call for difficult measures. It does not take an economist to figure that out," Umar said.
"But we also need to make sure the burden [of our economic measures fall] on those who can bear it. The poor are already resource stressed, and we cannot burden them further. Sure, we can seek bailouts from the IMF and employ stabilisation measures, but that is not the solution: Pakistan's economy can only grow when our economy grows, our exports grow, our industries grow and our agricultural economy grows."
Relief measures
"For farmers, we are ensuring the provision of urea by boosting local production and by importing 100,000 tons from abroad. A Rs6-7 billion subsidy has already been approved on urea for the Rabi season."
"We will also provide Rs540,000 per family in Fata and Islamabad in the form of the Sehat Insaf Card to cover doctors' fees and medicines on an immediate basis. The prime minister has also asked the Punjab government to introduce the facility in that province as well."
"We have also directed the release of Rs4.5bn for the completion of a housing scheme for labourers on priority basis. As soon as these are built, we will start work on 10,000 more."
Minimum pension has been increased by 10pc for EOBI pensioners who qualify for the lowest category of pensioners, the finance minister said.
"The past government had projected that it would increase the petroleum levy from Rs189bn to Rs300bn, but we feel that this is highly unfair on the underprivileged customer. We want to provide relief in this area and will absorb that impact."
"The previous government had imposed regulatory duties on some goods, which we support as they have provided some relief on imports. However, we have decided to relieve duties on 82 tariff lines concerned with raw materials and inputs for export oriented sectors. This will translate into a Rs5bn relief."
"The bigger decision that we made yesterday concerns the five zero-rated sectors. The textile industry in Sindh was already receiving gas at subsidised rates, but the industry in Punjab had to pay higher rates, which resulted in an imbalance in their competitiveness.
"Nearly 500,000 workers were jobless in Faisalabad and machinery was being sold at scrap rates. We wanted to revive it. We have therefore provided a Rs44bn benefit for the textile industry in Punjab so that they can retain their competitiveness among regional countries. We will also work to ensure more benefits for zero-rated sectors in our electricity policy."
"We have only two priorities: protect the poor, and protect the exporter because they bring in the dollars," the minister explained.
Revenue measures
"We will raise Rs183bn in additional revenue. Half of this, Rs92bn, will be raised merely through better administrative procedures that utilise technology to plug tax evasion and leakages in the system. The Federal Board of Revenue has accepted this challenge."
To encourage taxpayers who are not filers to enter the tax net, the finance minister said the government was increasing the rate of WHT on banking transactions — not withdrawals — for non-filers back to 0.6pc.
The government would also remove the bar on non-filers from buying property in Pakistan because a lot of Pakistanis living abroad had complained saying the measure prevented them from buying property in Pakistan even though they were not even obligated to file taxes in the country.
"Please note that there are no additional taxes on tax filers," the finance minister said.
"We have also decided to increase taxes on cigarettes. This is also something that is close to my heart — yes, national policies are not made on personal beliefs — but my own brother passed away a few months ago from lung cancer."
"We have also increased some taxes on the rich. We have doubled the federal excise duty on cars of 1800cc engine capacity or more from 10pc to 20pc. The tax on several imported luxury items will be increased. Likewise, the duty will be increased on expensive phones. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has the technology to prevent smuggling."
"Last thing: we've deliberated this in detail. The last government had given sweeping tax relief to all kinds of people, including the most rich [...] The final decision we've taken is that we'll maintain the Rs1.2 million annual salary limit on exemption. We are also maintaining the lowered tax rate for those earning between Rs100,000 to Rs200,000 per month."
"That leaves 70,000 people. We believe that the people who have the means will not oppose us on this: we are increasing the tax rate applicable on them that was introduced in May, but still keeping it lower than what it was last year."
The maximum tax rate will be 25pc for salaried persons and 30pc for non-salaried persons, the finance minister elaborated.
"And, since we're asking the privileged to sacrifice for the sake of Pakistan, we have also decided to withdraw tax exemptions on various services from the prime minister, governors and ministers," he added.
Development budget
"We recognise that the development budget provides a foundation for the future. The former honourable planning minister is seated here. He kicked off the CPEC programmes, which we will not allow a single rupee to be taken away from."
"Mr Khwaja Asif also mentioned the budget for dams, and we will not alter anything about it. We will try to complete the two dams — Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand — in five or six years, instead of eight or nine," Umar said, assuring the opposition.
"Rs661bn was spent on development last year; we will spend Rs725bn this year. But we need some financial innovation to do this. I invite the finance committee to meet on this separately.
"Out of this, we will be spending Rs50bn on development in Karachi. This is a joint venture between the federal and Sindh governments and the commissioner Karachi will be its chief executive."
"We have also identified infrastructure priorities in detail with the National Highway Authority, on which we will spend Rs100bn. We will spend another Rs575bn on PSDP, and another Rs150bn off the balance sheet."
'A lot of potential in this nation'
Saying that he was sure past governments had done whatever they believed was necessary for the benefit of the country, Umar said the nation collectively needed to acknowledge that something needed to change.
"I believe that everyone in this room is a patriot," Umar said, "But we need to acknowledge that the decisions we made in the past have not worked. We have not succeeded. We need to do something differently."
Promising that he would uphold and continue with the projects introduced by past governments "that worked" — especially the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and dams — the finance minister stressed that there needed to be change.
"A lot of people sacrificed a lot for this country, but this country wasn't gained by human effort alone: this nation was given to us by God. This nation has to succeed. We will do it together: Bilawal Bhutto will be a part of it; Shahbaz Sharif will be a part of our success. The leadership may be with Imran Khan, but the country will prosper together. There is so much potential in this country, and we will, God-willing, take it to new heights."
"This nation has to succeed. We will do it together: Bilawal Bhutto will be a part of it; Shahbaz Sharif will be a part of it. The leadership may be with Imran Khan, but the country will prosper together." — Asad Umar
Pre-adjustment speculation
Media reports had suggested that the government was looking at a fiscal adjustment of 1.5 to 2pc of gross domestic product (GDP), or Rs600-750 billion, through amendments to the federal budget 2018-19.
The government is aiming at a massive cut in development expenditure to the extent of over one per cent of GDP and through the withdrawal of tax and duty exemptions.
Consultative sessions continued until the last moment to deliberate completely banning the import of some 130-150 unnecessary items such as second-hand cars, while increasing duty rates on others including luxury items such as expensive phones, jewellery and food items. These trade measures are estimated to have an impact of over $1 billion on the current account deficit.
The current cumulative cost of tax and duty exemptions is estimated to be to the tune of Rs550bn which the government aims to bring down to around Rs200bn, thus transferring an impact of almost Rs350bn back to the people.
Comments (148)
The irony is that PTI supporters will still defend this tax reform . . Shame on this GOVT!
Look like a budget with some approach and achievements. All the best to Govt. Tough time but it will be good for the future of our kids IA
Get ready for a Naya Pakistan
Start receiving kick backs from local car assemblers. This PTI government is heading towards a dead end. Asad Umer is a total failure as he do not have expertise in handling economic difficulties we are currently facing.
Well.done
What is the difference between this and all the previous Governments? They all were relying exclusively on the ever increasing 'natural resource', that is, the poor population and it's 'blood and sweat'. Squeeze it to your hear's content and it continues growing to meet all the needs of any greedy government.
The last budget presented by PMLN was a popular budget to win the election, and they completely ignored the realities and state of economy. PTI is left no option but to take hard measures including austerity measures.
Instead of imposing heavy duties or banning import of cars, how about improving local car industry by getting in competitors. Currently, its Toyota and Honda monopoly and they are charging very high prices for sub standard quality. Asad Umar is not thinking beyond what Ishaq Dar did, like imposing non tax payer penalties and increasing tax rate. Asad Umar had been talking BIG, now its time for him to come up with some innovative solutions.
@Bilal yes they should have done a noon budget the one where economy is about to collapse and accounts empty but you decide to cut taxes and increase wages not thinking for a second where the money is coming from.
It should not be much of a shock considering how much tax was lowered by the previous government for salary person only at the END of their TERM. That was a disgraceful move itself as they knew if the opposition party went into power they would face strong resistance in reverting back this decision.
And I do support their decision of inserting slab on gases and it should also be extended to water hence natural resources should be consumed with care and full efficiency rather than becoming a waste due to negligence or improper planning
@Malik Amjad So are you the expert on the economy? Lets hear what would you do???
5 years on which PTI was crying on PMLN, now started doing same when formed govt. Shame on PTI and its false allegations.
...............completely banning the import of some 130-150 unnecessary items such as second-hand cars. Really ? "The Japanese Car Manufacturer mafia" have already started the celebration.
PTI's government needs to get their priorities straight. It is a blunder by PTI government to increass taxes or bills on already extremely hardened commoners. The main aim and motive of the PTI government should be to bring back the looted money by Corruption Mafias and not punishing those lower and middle class individuals who voted for them for change. In addition there will be trickle down effect as there will be more inflation.
@mani would you please enlighten us also about the achievements in this budget?
Asad Umer is proving to be the worst finance minister over decades. With apparently no plan to improve economy his focus is to suppress the already suppressed working class. When PTI was in opposition it was demanding relief for the working class, decrease in petroleum and gas prices ( and were always comparing it with international market ), bringing more people to tax net and decreasing the burden of taxes on people who are already paying taxes, avoiding IMF and there were many other big claims. Shameful indeed that they took less than a month to forget all those promises
@Malik Amjad Suggestion will come from those who knew everything except knowing what they are actually doing.
What makes it a Naya Pakistan? Same squeeze on the masses already fed up with the rising taxes and prices of life essentials.
Deja vu. Have seen most of these measures from previous governments. Still looking for overarching strategy to deal with the financial crisis without creating more inflation for the poor and middle classes.
Increase in expenditures in the budget is certain while increase in revenues less certain. Cutting development budget will further increase employment.
Only good measure is reducing administrative expenses if successful.
What about defense budget?
revolutionary idea of taxing luxury cars and phones. Never done before.
Economy is in bad condition we don't have money and we wont take 2.2 million Pakistanis stranded in Bangladesh since 1971 living in inhuman conditions.
And yet our love to Afghans has no end in sight, we want to give them Pakistani citizenship.
This income tax thing on salaries more than 200,000/- is pretty unfair. Why should only we be paying this huge amount of tax when nearly all the government servants are exempted from tax. We'll call a nation-wide strike against this decision.
People who criticize this mini budget must come up with concrete arguments based on economic facts and figures. Criticizing for the sake of it is not going to prove anything :)
After reading the comments from the readers, I am proud to say that in Pakistan every single person is an expert economist. So much talent.
@Malik Amjad Exactly, they are now taking their share. NAB should investigate and Chief Justice should take notice of it. Cars are already much more expensive in Pakistan and local manufacturers are making lot of money. Compare with India.
@Arshad "The Japanese Car Manufacturer mafia" have already started the celebration." And where these imported second hand cars come from? The same "Japanese mafia" would be mourning in Japan and celebrating in Pakistan!!! What exactly is your point?
Great job PTI, keep it up. Let the complainers complain
@Bilal, why don't you enlighten us with your views on how to get the country out of this miserable financial situation? Maybe you were expecting someone like Ishaq Dar to beg IMF for money and then move that abroad illegally.
The New Ishaq Dar Pakistan.
"we're asking the privileged to sacrifice for the sake of Pakistan...", every Pakistani does not have a house on hundreds of kanals in Bani Gala. Do not compare ordinary Pakistani citizens with PM
@Omer what are that innovative solutions? you thinking that BMW or range rover start producing in Pakistan?
Why are you taxing the people (salaried), who are already paying taxes ?? Why don't you go can net those who do not pay ANY taxes ?
@Bilal: So please suggest something that gets us out of the hole the past govts (PPP/PML) got us into ?
@M. Saeed: No sir, these measures are not same as the ones taken by PML in its tenure. You can see they are trying to avoid burdening the poor. The problem is that the economic management of both PPP and PML (PPP far worse than PML though) has gotten us in the current situation. We have to find a way.
@Omer "Currently, its Toyota and Honda monopoly and they are charging very high prices for sub standard quality." Who's stopping you from making high standard cheap cars? At least you can spell out what a high standard car is, how much should it be priced in a country that doesn't export any manufactured product, and why should it be there in the first place. Why Pakistani elite, who do not make any high standard product, deserve to own high standard cheap products?
@Bilal And another Irony is that PMLN supporter will criticize it without even understanding it. I cannot blame them because if they had the ability to understand national issues, they won't be supporting the PMLN Government..
@Bilal Brother I am not a supporter of PTI but what is wrong with this tax reform?
Standing with he Govt. At Least our Kids will be free from Loan Burdens.
Good that they have increased the EOBI pension to 10,000 from 5,250. But this should not mean EOBI to increase burden on contributors especially SME sized contributors like me. Currently we are paying 780 per worker oer month in EOBI contribution, which was increased from 480 by previous Government. There is simply no margin to pay extra for us. If an increase is warranted, I suggest to PTI government to create two slabs for contribution rates, one for SME and the other for large sized businesses.
PTI government is definitely trying their best though the truth is whatever had been damaged or destroyed in seventy years can not be reinstated within a month or a year or century. Anyways, good luck if the intention is right.
@Bilal Do you have a better solution?
@Bilal What is there not to defend ? Tax the rich and subsidize the poor, isn't this how its supposed to be ?
@salman did you even read what's written ?
Mr. Bilal, whats wrong with this tax reform? There is zero tax for low earners (someone earning upto PKR 100,000 a month), and same as before for those earning upto PKR 200,000 a month (which is quite low too).
Some one who earns more then this is surely a rich person and should pay more taxes. This is way too relaxed then a poor nation of ours can afford.
Other than this, import of luxury items will get expensive due to more taxes. Again directed to the rick and not por.
Stop making sensational comments and mis-leading people.
Need to increase more taxes on every thing as a nation we must help to get out from IMF debt and need money for Dam project . Should give zero tariff to Exporters on Electric and Gas so they can export more and earn foreign exchange to pay IMF loan and pay in Dam project ,
@Sam You are worried about buying weopons when country is on the verge of economic collapse ?
I am surprised at some of the comments here. They seem to have not read a single word of this article and criticizing for the sake of criticizing.
@Bilal can you provide a better alternate solution to get out of the mess of last 5 years?
Was he telling lies last 5 years that gas and fuel prices are unfairly priced high?
@Malik Amjad and Ishaq Dar is the solution? Shameful Malik Sahib!
The most important thing should be to bring back the looted money then we should not have to put gas prices up and other taxes.
@Bilal.... would you prefer IMF bailout instead?
Don't like it, the filers and non-fillers have been brought at par, WHY? Who is being accommodated?
I have read a lot of opposing and pessimistic comments over this news here. Though I cannot object to have difference of opinion that many people may have over increasing taxes but one thing is sure i.e. all those who oppose and are criticizing this development are not aware of how the Taxation system works and how funds are generated by the Governments.
Government have to Tax you People of Pakistan to ensure 1) Army keeps on protecting you 2) Governments are run 3) Pensions are paid to the elderly people 4) Cities keeps on getting developed or at least maintained 5) Law and Order system (of whatever standard we have) continues etc etc.
We are not living in an Oil rich country, we need to pay the taxes to keep all the above listed and many other aspects running.
Government may opt to take loans from IMF and continue to fund the expenditure from it like the previous Government did but that would be like running yourself on Steroids rather on healthy food.
The rich and higher middle class will have to sacrifice for the poorest.
@Arshad MOST second hand - refurbished - cars come from Japan. Not sure how much they will be celebrating. But yes the rights holders of Honda and Toyota in Pakistan will be celebrating but at least that still benefits our economy. Dont be blinded in your criticism by hate or study economics. It will help.
no bill issue of minimum wages for employees
@Bilal Why any solid Reason for it ??
"We have also decided to increase taxes on cigarettes. This is something that is close to my heart, as my own brother passed away a few months ago from lung cancer." Why not ban!
nation should be ready to face tough conditions. However with minor austerity measures such as controlled spending it will survive the impact of these conditions and would look forward for a better economic outlook.
The irony is that PTI supporters will still defend this tax reform . . Shame on this GOVT! General public will be crushed
Regretting that i voted for PTI. I thought they are smart people and can think outside the box but what a shameful act of introducing mini budget and then taxing salaried and individuals who have also paid their taxes. What happened to the promises made of increasing tax net. It seems like the team is incompetent and has not clue how to run a government.
Excellent decision to give subsidy to the farmers and release of 4.5bn for the underprivileged. Commendable.
So it means that nothing will happen for money stash abroad.
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan - These are emergency measures. Money has to come from somewhere. Bringing back "the looted money by Corruption Mafias" cannot be done instantly. Its a long process when you have to deal with foreign governments.
@Omer with 5 new companies coming in and ban on non tax filers what do you think will happen would it make a business case for new comers to come or abandon th idea ?
only the top 75,000 people being taxed,all ministers were exempted from tax now they too would pay we dont need to import we can live without luxury items.
More taxes for the rich, who can easily afford it. Great stuff
The best minister of finance Pakistan ever had was Dr.Mahbub-ul-Haq without any doubt. Asad Umer is trying his best to be the worst . I give you one example of his naivety. Increasing gas prices by 143% for the rich consumers who may be running businesses will directly affect the very poor. It is not hard to understand that every commodity those business are selling will become 143% more expensive for the poor. If they are running a small restaurant where a very poor of our nation eat, you can imagine the price of the menu escalating to over 100%. It will directly affect the destitute.
@Bilal...Real irony is PML-N government had carried out these reform while they were leaving the Govt and it is implemented once they gone. If they were of point of view to extend this relief to people of Pakistan why they didnt consider it 5 years
Why is there a tax on banking transactions?
A sensible and strategic budget. Those who're privileged must pay higher taxes, it's the norm all over the word. No one should complain as the overall comparitive tax rate is still very low. Previous governments were keeping taxes lower or giving exemptions to please voters but they were borrowing money to run government affairs.
@Bilal You wrote " The irony is that PTI supporters will still defend this tax reform ." Who cares about them. PTI is not in power because of them. PTI is in power because of THEM. PTI did not win the election.
@Malik Amjad so u admit we are facing economic difficulties.. and who led us to these difficulties were surely the experienced ones
Although i agree to what Asad Umar says, i have one serious concern. Did you get more seats from Fata and Islamabad than Karachi? "We will also provide Rs540,000 per family in Fata and Islamabad in the form of the Sehat Insaf Card to cover doctors' fees and medicines. We have also instructed the Punjab government to introduce the facility in that province as well."
What about karachites? Can't you allocate atleast PKR250000 to start with? This is my major bone of contention with this budget.
Support current government as country is in critical financial bind.
Same on PTI govt and their supporters. All this time, they were chanting to broaden the tax circle and now when it comes to doing the right thing, they opted for the same policies which their predecessors follow. Huge disappointment! Imran Khan should have done better than this.
@salman Didn't they knew it before the elections? What were the preparations? They were the first one to criticise any government with we know it all approach, but in the end it proved that they have been pushed to make government, without any preps.
These seem to be well considered measures and likely to produce the results that are anticipated. Much depends on how the people respond. Governments can only hold the ring. It is people who have to perform, e.g., paying their taxes. Let's hope and pray that the efforts now made achieve success. Pakistan's economic soundness is in the best interests of the region. Pakistan is a very important country in this region. It has the means and the potential to produce great results, given right decisions by government and cooperation of the people. After all, a government also exists for the good of the people. It is people's welfare that should take precedence over large and extravagant ideas. Once the people have been assured of their minimum needs, they shall be ready to take on suffering and sacrifices - because they will know that all this has been planned for their own best interests. The new government seems to be on the right track. V. C. Bhutani, Delhi
@Fahim Khalil IMF bail out is gonna happen anyways. wanna bet?
@Bilal why shame? what other options do you have? give a better solution instead of shamming.
I think ecomonmist should make budget who know the impact. why salaried class pay tax on gross income and equal to corporate rate % ie 25% which is now proposed
Naya Pakistan but why still using old tactics ... tax increased for those who are already paying. Non filers can buy Property and Vehicle, does not it seem that this is good for non filers ???
I think what they have done was the need of the time. If last govt gave a budget just to win the sympathies of the people without any calculations then this govt had a duty to rectify the mistakes and come up with a sustainable budget, which they have done..
Lot of poeple are talking about tax reforms here, they will take years to come, they need a lot of plannnig and then execution, so I would say wait for that..
I am happy that govt is not afraid to take the measures which may not be popular right now, I am sure this will pay us in the long run.
So even in Naya Pakistan, the salaried class will continue to be the scape goat, we will continue to be burdened with all the 'sacrifice. Even the Naya Pakistan does not have the courage and guts to tax the 'untaxed'! Where have gone the huge claims? Why not tax and recover the looted and written off bank loans of past 2-3 decades? These people will continue to loot the country and then get the amnesty, while we will continue to 'sacrifice'...... Thank you Mr. Finance Minister for asking us to sacrifice for the sake of Pakistan !!!!
@mani by atleast ensuring that existing local producers will produce product at same level (quality, feature, and price-wise) as imported ones. They have provided relief to local producers not to end-consumers. Consumer will get no bang for the the buck they spent. This will as in the past embolden the local producers as they have no competition, and over time they will drop product standards and continue increase in prices. In past, these industries have taken these relieves and done nothing look at agriculture and textile sectors. Over last 40 years they should have been 100% independent on imports but unfortunately they are not. Why? Because Govt... Absolutely not... They all make quick buck and disappear... Nobody puts back into their respective industry so that it can become more independent of imports and govt assistance.
NON-FILERS CAN NOW BUY PROPERTY
So if I get it right, the policy in Naya Pakistan is to further strangulate the already highly regulated banking sector by increasing taxes on transactions and at the same time create an avenue (read: alternate) for tax evaders and money launderers to stash their cash in Real estate which by the way is the only deposit taking business in Pakistan that remains unregulated.
For people complaining , its worth noting that a govt. can't spend on all the required areas at the same time, I believe reforms for Karachi, farmers & Textile Industry in Punjab are good measures. Are we forgetting the way PML-N wasted money by spending 550 Billion Rupees on Lahore, where were the complainers then
@Shahbbaz always crying about past governments... if they cant change the things, why they needed to raise slogans of Tabdeeli in first place?
@Bilal Atleast he has told you the truth, finacial crisis looming and now it has been checked in time. Once the real problem is known, the remedy is sought.
And what about Defence budget? If the middle class and lower middle class has to give some sacrifice, then what about our Army? They should also tighten their belts and realize their duty. I strongly advise government to cut defence budget by 10% and prove that they can take strong decisions
For some time let’s forget PTI, PMLN, Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Ishaq Daar etc. We all agree to one point that Pakistan’s economy is in bad shape. And when we need correction in any matter then corrective measures are taken and corrective measures are always painful for that moment in time, later when we look back they look good. So let’s support these measures, they will get easier and better with the passage of time.
One more thing about corrective measures, the bigger the problem we face, the extreme the corrective measure is, and certainly not popular.
Let’s back our government for these measures.
They should completely ban import of all luxury goods. Also to ban import of products that are locally produced. Be Pakistani and Buy Pakistani should be the way to go.. Then we will not have any trade deficit and also local industry will boom too!
What happened to the promises about bringing back the looted money? I think PTI in their wisdom has identified poor Pakistanis as the looters and started to squeeze them. Lastly, since the PTI is not a party but a company with rich investors, it has started to handing them over profits on their investments. LPG mafia, local car manufactures and sellers of a certain kind of fertilizers etc etc are winning.
@Reality dear..... why should only salary person give all the taxes 25%. why not buiseness man class amd all waderas and govt officials …… this is the worst budget and I it gonna leave people middle class especially rotted
@Observer - why so critical to the current government? Easy to be a critic rather than a practical advisor. Past 40 years we have not seen a single leader who has genuine concern or honest to Pakistan. Give your suggestions which make sense.
This nation has to succeed. We will do it together: Bilawal Bhutto will be a part of it; Shahbaz Sharif will be a part of it. The leadership may be with Imran Khan, but the country will prosper together."
Where is the change? Same modus oprendi!
@Bilal....You have a better plan!!!
A process of localization has to start somewhere. Pakistan should make a policy for key imported cars and equipment to have a local content limit. Increase this limit with time to encourage local investment and industry. Increasing duties but continuing to import with no local option is dead end road. Learn from India and China on how they created their industry. True, that there was a period of low quality local products that people had to live with but eventually the industry had to improve to compete.
"We have only two priorities: protect the poor, and protect and enable exporters..."
What a a way to protect the poor by mega increase in the gas prices! Indeed, the actions are lagging words!
PML N has left an economy booming at over 5% a year. IK is going to put it into a recession.
@Taimur What are you even talking about? He moved tax expemtions from himself and all ministers.
Everyone is concerned about the increased tax on luxury cars and items etc. etc. No one is talking about the defense budget and its audit. The moment we realize the main reason for the inflation and all the difficulties a common person goes through, only then, we can head towards this “Naya Pakistan” everyone is hoping for. It’s about time that defense budget should be audited and discussed or else the current government will be worst than the era of Zardari. All those ready to thump their chest with so-called patriotism should be ashamed in turning a blind eye to the actual issue and the ultimate cause of failure.
@zeeshandxb They are not in govt. in Sindh. 0the 18th ammendment gives all authority to provincial govt.
Shame on you PTI. You are following the PML N blood sucking tax policies. What is differences? Where are New Pakistan? Shame on you FM.
Salaried persons are easy targets
Excellent budget ... really feeling proud that i supported the right party ..
Why overseas Pakistanis being charged WHT on their banking transactions. what they are transferring to Pakistan is reflected 100% in the financial system of the country. which is the biggest support to government and people of Pakistan. Don't discourage them by deduction from their hardcore earnings.
The priority is to safeguard the poor...80 percent of the population is poor ..inflation is going up and so are the taxes... A budget tells us what we can't afford, but it doesn't keep us from buying it. The budget should be balanced not by more taxes, but by reduction of follies. The budget is not just a collection of numbers, but an expression of our values and aspirations. Manage your spending by creating and sticking to a budget.
Sounds very positive good luck.
@Anum SIddiqui "What are you even talking about? He moved tax expemtions from himself and all ministers" - Please do not compare IK and his Ministers with ordinary Pakistani citizens. IK's property in BaniGala covers hundreds of Kanals and his ministers like Zulfi Bukhari have offshore companies to avoid taxes
Really disappointing. Instead of suggesting measures for increasing tax base, the Government conveniently continued to tax the existing loyal tax payers. Further allowing relaxation to non-fillers is showing that the reformist government is succumbing to pressures like its predecessors. Hopes are diminishing. The finance minister should show when and if they will be doing things as promised.
@LALA well said
@Ankahe "Everyone is concerned about the increased tax on luxury cars and items etc. etc. No one is talking about the defense budget and its audit. " There are very few who feel concerned about the defense budget, you are right. There are many who are concerned about why there are some who feel concerned about it. Are these people very low in income and they need help from the government budget? I sometime go to places disbursing free food where I can find those concerned, but they don't seem like those ones. I mostly see them in different upper level parties and restaurants etc. They really look like those who need government's help to meet both ends. I try very hard to feel sympathy for them, and am really ashamed for my lack of sensitivity.
The increse of higher rate tax from 15% to 30% is too much. It should have been no more than 20 to 22%. If 30% is taken in tax, assume another 30% in children education leaving 40% for loan committments, cost of living and other expenses. It is leaving nothing for the so called ‘ higher income ‘ people to invest or utilise for businesses ventures. Dont tax the rich so much that they too become ,poor. Aim should be to make the poor more richer, not the rich more poorer.
However, one must understand, there has to be pain before pleasure. So as IK said, bear with him for 2 years, till he manuvers us through the troublesome times until we reach greener pastures. Then the development uplift without corruption.
it appears that a PTI team always there to justify all wrong doings of PTI government
Get rid of the debt no.1 priority if the people have to starve they will but it will mean future generations will be protected from the ns and zardari robbery.
Fully support these adjustments, which looks necessary
What about those who do not pay any taxes at all like industrialist, agriculture, property dealers etc etc. This is a face saving for PTI.
Wrong, elites don't pay any taxes, they run un-documented economy. Only salaried class will have to bear the burden of this additional tax.
Quite sensible finance bill where the thrust is to tax the haves mainly.... Way to go!!
Expand tax net.
@RUMI "Increasing gas prices by 143% for the rich consumers who may be running businesses will directly affect the very poor." That is an information. The poor people are owned by these rich consumer running businesses and if they are asked to pay more if they consume more, they will punish the poor. Is it your point? If they can't run businesses after paying what they consume to do business, they should be doing something else. There are plenty who can take their place and run business without government subsidies.
Looking through the comments section, there are not many who seem to understand the reasons behind these changes. How many know the difference between current account or fiscal deficit? How many understand the pressure such deficits would exert on inflation, currency value, export etc. And yet people love to criticise without a notion of how the situation can be improved. Yes, exports should be increased and so on, but how? And more importantly how would you fund these and the govt for the time being? Any solid ideas, especially from those who consider these budgetary moves to be a blunder? I am not expecting many.
@Zak "If 30% is taken in tax, assume another 30% in children education. Actually the 30% tax is what supposed to cover children's education, health etc. then why do you pay extra for education. Instead of demanding tax relief, we should demand to increase a bit more and to make sure that the teachers and doctors that are already paid with these taxes, start doing their job.
@abuzar well said
@arun1 How many loans had PMLN left as well?
@Munsif yes
@Actual Reality
What are you talking about? NS government brought this tax exemption in the last year of their rule when few months were left, if they would have done this at the start of their reign I would have opposed this decision by the current government.
As for whether there is relief or not, yes I agree with you, and if you compare it to past 5 years relief is still provided to middle income class households.
@Harmony-1© : I understand your poiny my friend but please tell me why always the commoners has to suffer while these multi millionaires and multi billion corporations enjoying stay orders on billions worth of taxes. When will they be held accountable? Now what will be the difference between Corruption Mafia's government and PTI as both are shifting the burden on the commoners like us. Going after the weak and innocent is always easy. I understand that PTI has received a lot of baggage but it is the challenge they accepted and they have to come up with the goods in these tough situations. Prayers are still with IK if he holds everyone accountable across the board. No individual or institution should be above the law.
Tough decisions need to be made during tough times. Pakistan is going through that "tough time" right now. Previous Govts have been working for the "rich" hence the country is in this mess. This is definitely the start of a "Naya Pakistan" where Govt is working for the poor and for me personally most importantly they're really doing things to increase exports. Look at China for example, what do they do? EXPORT!
@Usman Leave aside these reforms. Even before these reforms the inflation was not so high. The decline started with Dharna and now we can see the outcome.Actually, when PTI started to opt for electables it was clear that they will make it worse. Thse so called electables have been ruling country for decades and they are becoming more and more rich and people getting poor
With inheritance of a bankrupted economy and a budget in in big deficit, what else can the new P.T.I. administration do under the current prevailing circumstances to stay afloat, get counted and remain in the limelight?
@Bilal The irony is that some people will play politics no matter what and refuse to open their eyes to the pending disaster.
Do you know any such people?
Increased taxes on elite class!!! Seriously !!!! Allowing thugs who don’t even have an NTN to freely buy property and luxury cars is a broad day robbery on national exchequer rather than taxing so called elite class
@Taimur Did you even read this article?
@Taimur AGAIN.... did you even read the article?
@Bilal What are your objections?
@IRFAN wow how will the general public be crushed. Most increases are on luxury imported stuff. Simple dont buy and even though the previous gov. brought down the taxes to almost 0 for lower income salary which was a election stunt to gain votes which in my opinion was not a wise move. They have only increased tax for higher income tax slabs. For increase in tax of ciggerates. I am a smoker and cost of 1 pack of cig was Rs. 50 in 2007/08 and today before this increase it is 145. This cost has been increasing every year so nothing new for me.
They have decreased the development funds and are working to decrease expenditure which is a good move. Also supporting exports by lowering tax and providing tax relief is a good move.
Another thing that they should focus on is bringing back the looted money and also fine them. At the same time cut the deficit and losses by Electricity & gas companies (IESCO,SNGPL etc). Fine the kunda mafia and jail or community work or both for these people.
@spectator What wrong doings. Did u see the last budget it was made so PLMN could gain votes we are not stupid and nor blindly support IK and PTI. We will wait and see and then go against him if he cannot deliver.
Disregarding our political affiliations, can we hold for a second and come forward to say if such moves were ever came from any other government, taxes increased for high salaried class , import duties on luxury items increased, deduction in PSDP wont effect general public in the long run as the proposed plans may be initiated next year..luxury vehicles, items used by upper class being taxed and truly speaking, this budget is going to hit the most PRIVILEGED class who was always protected and untouched...get going Asad Umar, wonderful job..May Alah succeed you in your aim
@Bilal "did you even read the article"
@Taimur
lets hear the hard facts that are wrong for you. Commenting without any basis is unacceptable
When you spend more than your income, eventually you will go bankrupt. Previous governments have been spending more than their income, which can not continue for ever. I see present government is taking steps to live within the means.
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan Big clap for your economics. Can you elaborate how would it cause inflation???
Reducing income tax will increase disposable income of consumers. Therefore consumer spending will increase, which will cause inflation.
People of Pakistan has to pay the price of corruption and money laundering of previous govts.