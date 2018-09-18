DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

I-voting drive draws tepid response from overseas Pakistanis

Iftikhar A. KhanUpdated September 18, 2018

Email

ISLAMABAD: The campaign to register overseas Pakistanis for internet-voting in the upcoming by-polls evoked a lukewarm response, with only 7,419 expatriates out of the total 632,000 registering to avail the facility offered to them for the first time in the country’s electoral history.

The process of registration of overseas Pakistanis from the 37 constituencies where by-elections are to be held on Oct 14 had started on Sept 1 and came to a close on Monday at 9am.

According to a statement released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the website for the overseas voters remained functional 24/7 throughout the registration process and did not face any technical problems.

The ECP said only voters holding national identity card for overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) and machine readable passports (MRPs) were able to register to vote. This way, as many as 632,000 overseas Pakistanis from the 37 constituencies settled in 177 countries of the world were eligible to vote through the internet — which is 84 per cent of the total overseas Pakistanis from the given constituencies.

Under the plan, the over 7,400 registered voters will be sent voter pass (password) between Oct 10 and Oct 14 on the email address mentioned in their online application for registration, through which they would be able to cast their votes on election day.

On polling day, the voter shall log in to the website using his username and password and enter the voter pass emailed to him earlier. This will direct the voter to his registered national and provincial assembly constituencies to enable him to cast the vote.

A designated list of candidates of the selected constituency would then be displayed by the system and the voter shall select the election symbol of the candidate to cast his vote. Upon successful submission of the vote, a “confirmation” message would be displayed on the screen.

The ECP had already uploaded on its website separate video tutorials in Urdu and English languages as well as step-by-step help materials to guide voters through the registration and voting process.

An advertisement campaign had been launched through media to create awareness about the facility of internet voting made available for the overseas Pakistanis and the embassies and consulates of Pakistan had also been involved in the campaign.

The complete procedure had been defined by the ECP after being ordered by the Supreme Court to provide internet voting facility to the overseas Pakistanis for the upcoming by-polls. After two major opposition parties criticised ECP for what they called a hasty move, the ECP initially said it was just complying with the court orders. However, it later said that it was not moving in haste and said the political parties should hail the initiative.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated September 18, 2018

Citizenship promise

IT has come as a bolt from the blue, but if executed with care and by taking all communities along, it could...
September 18, 2018

Development decline

THE UNDP’s latest annual human development report identifies wide inequalities between and within countries as the...
September 18, 2018

Muharram precautions

AS Ashura, which falls on Friday this year, draws close, religious activities related to Muharram are reaching their...
Updated September 17, 2018

Pak-Afghan cooperation

FOREIGN Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi rightly chose Afghanistan for his first official trip abroad. In a visit to...
September 17, 2018

Malnutrition reality

A NEW annual UN report, State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, warns that global hunger is rising to...
September 17, 2018

Bahria Town review

NO land grab takes place without the collusion of the bureaucracy and the backing of powerful lobbies. In the case ...