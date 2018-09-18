DAWN.COM

PTI agrees to form parliamentary body to probe rigging charges

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated September 18, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has finally agreed to form a parliamentary committee on the opposition’s demand to probe charges of rigging in the July 25 elections.

Talking to Dawn on Monday, a senior member of the cabinet said the committee would be formed through a resolution in the National Assembly and its composition would be decided by Speaker Asad Qaiser.

The minister said the resolution would be tabled by the newly-appointed minister of state for parliamentary affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, in the National Assembly probably on Tuesday (today). The government is also expected to present a mini-budget in the National Assembly today.

Meanwhile, PPP leaders met at Zardari House and discussed the government’s offer to form the committee. Talking to Dawn after the meeting, Sherry Rehman said her party would want a parliamentary committee in which the opposition should have “equal weightage of numbers”.

When contacted, PML-N Information Secretary Mushahidullah Khan confirmed that the government had informed them about its intention to form the committee.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2018

