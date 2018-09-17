Will hold protest if govt doesn't form commission to probe 'rigging' by tomorrow, warns Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday warned that his party will hold protests against the PTI government if it fails to form a commission to investigate the rigging allegations regarding the July 25 general elections.

Talking to reporters outside the Parliament House, Bilawal said, "If the government failed to form a probe commission by September 18, PPP would prepare a strategy for the protest."

"We will wait until tomorrow," he asserted.

Explore: Here's a list of constituencies where PTI, PML-N, PPP are alleging rigging

He also hinted at consulting the PML-N and other opposition parties in case an investigation commission is not formed by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

The PPP chairman also expressed "disappointment" over President Arif Alvi's address to a joint parliamentary session earlier today.

Moreover, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif also reiterated his party's demand of forming a parliamentary commission to probe rigging allegations regarding the general elections, Geo News reported.

He complained that opposition leaders were silenced during the presidential speech. Asif said that opposition leaders were told that they would be able to present their stance following President Alvi's speech but they were not allowed to speak after the address ended.