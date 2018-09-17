DAWN.COM

Auction of luxury vehicles of PM House: 61 cars sold

Inamullah KhattakUpdated September 17, 2018

The auction of PM House's luxury vehicles is underway. ─ Photo by author
An auction of a fleet of 102 luxury and surplus vehicles kept at Prime Minister House in Islamabad is underway, with 61 vehicles sold so far, including five bulletproof vehicles. The auction of 21 vehicles has been cancelled.

According to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Twitter account, the auctioned vehicles include a reinforced Mercedes 2005 5,000cc model SUV which was sold for Rs14.5 million, while a reinforced Land Cruiser V8 was auctioned off for Rs27.4m.

The auction is a part of the PTI government's austerity measures. "A reminder that all this recovery will go back into serving the people of Pakistan under the PM's austerity drive. It is these efforts that will add up to a revolution in leadership mindset in Pakistan," PTI tweeted.

The auction of PM House's luxury vehicles is underway. ─ Photo by author
The vehicles to be sold included eight BMWs, three cars of 2014 model, three 5,000cc SUVs and two 3,000cc SUVs of 2016 model.

The list also contained four Mercedes Benz cars of the 2016 model. Two of them are 4,000cc bullet-proof vehicles.

There were 16 Toyota cars. One of which is 2004 Lexus car, one 2006 Lexus SUV and two 2004 Land Cruisers. Eight cars range from 2003 to 2013 models.

Apart from these, four bullet-proof Land Cruiser vehicles of 2015 model were also up for auction.

There is one Honda Civic 1,800cc car and three Suzuki vehicles, including two Cultus cars and one APV, all of them are of 2013 models. The list also includes a 1994 model Hino bus.

A full-page newspaper ad for the auction with all the vehicles to be sold listed.
Neo
Sep 17, 2018 06:05pm

Wow, some of these cars are from the 80s. This auction should have happened long time ago. Better late than never.

Candasuck
Sep 17, 2018 06:12pm

They are old cars some model 1990s. These type of Auction happened all the time. Should It be priority of PM. Can we focus on main problem like population , technology , agriculture and religious harmony

Ijaz Ahmad
Sep 17, 2018 06:15pm

I hope this was done in fair manner and vehicles are sold on actual market price and no damage is done to public money.

Imran
Sep 17, 2018 06:20pm

Great job

Fawad bhai
Sep 17, 2018 06:25pm

What was the reason for cancellation? This is half a report

qasim
Sep 17, 2018 06:26pm

Certain section of our people will say "this will not make any difference", the thing is this is a great step by PM Imran Khan, why? Because he's showing us that he is committed to the people of Pakistan and will not live like a king like former premiers. The money generated from the auction will be spent on the taxpayers instead of being wasted on luxuries of our political class. Hope he also turns the massive PM and Presidential house into a research university which will prove much more beneficial. It is time that these elected representatives serve the nation instead of us serving them. Good job, PM Imran!

Truth
Sep 17, 2018 06:26pm

Who paid Rs 27.4 million for a Land Cruiser, I wonder?

Zak
Sep 17, 2018 06:32pm

At this rate, they should collect a billion rupees for all. Not bad.

SohailAnwar
Sep 17, 2018 06:32pm

Who bought these cars and with what kind of money?

NACParis
Sep 17, 2018 06:50pm

Government should ensure that latest models are sold at with a minimum price. If a cruiser can be sold for 27m people will be happy to pay twice the amount for BMWs and mercs. Similar normal models of reinforced Mercedes are priced at nearly Rupees 25m plus. With all options plus reinforced bodies you are looking at twice the amount.

Sanjay
Sep 17, 2018 07:02pm

Govt Asset selling or leasing not new in Pakistan. They find ways to sell or lease off the country assets one by one.

Nadeem
Sep 17, 2018 07:18pm

it is shameful attitude of previous governments

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 17, 2018 07:21pm

This is for sure a real "change."

Jameel
Sep 17, 2018 07:25pm

Auction for old vehicles and such a hooha

A Shah
Sep 17, 2018 07:42pm

Will sell and pocket the money

