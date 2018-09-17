Auction of luxury vehicles of PM House: 61 cars sold
An auction of a fleet of 102 luxury and surplus vehicles kept at Prime Minister House in Islamabad is underway, with 61 vehicles sold so far, including five bulletproof vehicles. The auction of 21 vehicles has been cancelled.
According to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Twitter account, the auctioned vehicles include a reinforced Mercedes 2005 5,000cc model SUV which was sold for Rs14.5 million, while a reinforced Land Cruiser V8 was auctioned off for Rs27.4m.
The auction is a part of the PTI government's austerity measures. "A reminder that all this recovery will go back into serving the people of Pakistan under the PM's austerity drive. It is these efforts that will add up to a revolution in leadership mindset in Pakistan," PTI tweeted.
The vehicles to be sold included eight BMWs, three cars of 2014 model, three 5,000cc SUVs and two 3,000cc SUVs of 2016 model.
The list also contained four Mercedes Benz cars of the 2016 model. Two of them are 4,000cc bullet-proof vehicles.
There were 16 Toyota cars. One of which is 2004 Lexus car, one 2006 Lexus SUV and two 2004 Land Cruisers. Eight cars range from 2003 to 2013 models.
Apart from these, four bullet-proof Land Cruiser vehicles of 2015 model were also up for auction.
There is one Honda Civic 1,800cc car and three Suzuki vehicles, including two Cultus cars and one APV, all of them are of 2013 models. The list also includes a 1994 model Hino bus.
Comments (15)
Wow, some of these cars are from the 80s. This auction should have happened long time ago. Better late than never.
They are old cars some model 1990s. These type of Auction happened all the time. Should It be priority of PM. Can we focus on main problem like population , technology , agriculture and religious harmony
I hope this was done in fair manner and vehicles are sold on actual market price and no damage is done to public money.
Great job
What was the reason for cancellation? This is half a report
Certain section of our people will say "this will not make any difference", the thing is this is a great step by PM Imran Khan, why? Because he's showing us that he is committed to the people of Pakistan and will not live like a king like former premiers. The money generated from the auction will be spent on the taxpayers instead of being wasted on luxuries of our political class. Hope he also turns the massive PM and Presidential house into a research university which will prove much more beneficial. It is time that these elected representatives serve the nation instead of us serving them. Good job, PM Imran!
Who paid Rs 27.4 million for a Land Cruiser, I wonder?
At this rate, they should collect a billion rupees for all. Not bad.
Who bought these cars and with what kind of money?
Government should ensure that latest models are sold at with a minimum price. If a cruiser can be sold for 27m people will be happy to pay twice the amount for BMWs and mercs. Similar normal models of reinforced Mercedes are priced at nearly Rupees 25m plus. With all options plus reinforced bodies you are looking at twice the amount.
Govt Asset selling or leasing not new in Pakistan. They find ways to sell or lease off the country assets one by one.
it is shameful attitude of previous governments
This is for sure a real "change."
Auction for old vehicles and such a hooha
Will sell and pocket the money