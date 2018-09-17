Auction of luxury vehicles of PM House: 61 cars sold

An auction of a fleet of 102 luxury and surplus vehicles kept at Prime Minister House in Islamabad is underway, with 61 vehicles sold so far, including five bulletproof vehicles. The auction of 21 vehicles has been cancelled.

According to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Twitter account, the auctioned vehicles include a reinforced Mercedes 2005 5,000cc model SUV which was sold for Rs14.5 million, while a reinforced Land Cruiser V8 was auctioned off for Rs27.4m.

The auction is a part of the PTI government's austerity measures. "A reminder that all this recovery will go back into serving the people of Pakistan under the PM's austerity drive. It is these efforts that will add up to a revolution in leadership mindset in Pakistan," PTI tweeted.

The auction of PM House's luxury vehicles is underway. ─ Photo by author

The vehicles to be sold included eight BMWs, three cars of 2014 model, three 5,000cc SUVs and two 3,000cc SUVs of 2016 model.

The list also contained four Mercedes Benz cars of the 2016 model. Two of them are 4,000cc bullet-proof vehicles.

There were 16 Toyota cars. One of which is 2004 Lexus car, one 2006 Lexus SUV and two 2004 Land Cruisers. Eight cars range from 2003 to 2013 models.

Apart from these, four bullet-proof Land Cruiser vehicles of 2015 model were also up for auction.

There is one Honda Civic 1,800cc car and three Suzuki vehicles, including two Cultus cars and one APV, all of them are of 2013 models. The list also includes a 1994 model Hino bus.