Deadline for overseas Pakistanis to register on i-voting website expires
The deadline for overseas Pakistanis to register on the i-voting website launched by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) expired on Monday 9am, DawnNews TV reported.
Out of 790,000 Pakistanis living abroad, of which 631,909 were eligible for i-voting, only 7,419 people registered to vote out of 11,000 accounts created on the website. The registration period lasted for 17 days.
The ECP had launched the Overseas Voting System on Sept 1 for by-elections in 37 constituencies for both national and provincial assembly seats that are to be held on Oct 14. The ECP will email voter passes to all registered voters from Oct 10-14 through which they will be able to log in to the website.
Voting procedure for overseas Pakistanis
On polling day, the registered voters shall log in to the website using their credentials and enter the 'voter pass' emailed to him by the ECP. This will direct the voter to their registered national and provincial assembly constituencies to enable them to cast their vote.
A designated list of candidates of the selected constituency will be displayed by the system and the voter shall select the election symbol of their candidate to cast their vote. Upon successful submission of the vote, a “confirmation” message will be displayed on the screen.
Correction: An earlier version of this story stated the number of overseas Pakistanis to be 7.9 million. The correct figure is 790,000.
Comments (33)
How many registered? What costs to the poor exchequer? Another exercise we could have lived without.
As an overseas Pakistani, I tried to register but due to the complicated requirement of providing both NICOP card (which I have) as well as a MR Pakistani passport (which I don't have), I could not register. A majority of overseas Pakistani's are in this same position. The condition for requiring both is not only unnecessary but also illogical, it should have been either one or the other. Many more OPs would then have registered!
I tried and after entering details, the systems said "you are not eligible" even though I have an ID card for overseas Pakistanis. I do not understand what is going on.
The process of registration is nearly impossible hence the reason for low 'interest' of overseas Pakistanis.
Most overseas Pakistanis in the West have NICOP only but no passport whereas both are required to be eligible. It makes no sense why both are required if NICOP alone makes us a Pakistani.
Second hurdle is they need passport number and ID card issue date of a relative to cross check your ID. That's a breach of the relative’s confidentiality of ID.
You are only allowed to register, if election is happening in your constituency!
The number is not that small considering it is being taken for bypoll election.
Get facts right. Not 7.9 million are allowed to register. Only those can be registered who are already registered in their constituency and if there is an election scheduled in their constituency.
People should be incentivized for registering.
Many overseas Pakistani doesn't have readable Pakistani Passport to vote,they have Nicop with Foreign Passport.
It’s very easy to register. Reason you are unable to Register is that you are not eligible i.e. only the people of those constituencies are eligible where by elections are about to happen.
That’s not a fair assessment. 7.9m overseas Pakistanis are registered in different zones all over Pakistan. The voting is only in a few constituencies and only Pakistanies registered from there can vote. So 7,410 is not a bad number.
what a comparison. Online registration is only for those overseas who come under bi elections constituencies. not all 7.9 million fall under this criteria. so all 7.9 million cant register.
@SHAHID SATTAR they provide remittances that keep the country going. Let's not use this as an excuse to keep them out of the process that could've banished the corrupt a long time ago.
As mentioned above it was due to the ridiculous and lame procedure listed on the ECP Web site. Instead of making things easier they made it deliberately difficult. Secondly, only the voters who were resident of the (by-election) constituencies were registered. It was NOT the registration of all the overseas Pakistanis. Once again, I was really disappointed at the standard of our Govt. Employees, they do the work halfheartedly, which is a waste of public time and money.
I tried to register but system not responding. Continuous wait going on wait mode.
The ecp systems are bogus like rts. No wonder
Rest all are blue collar workers,who are not aware
I tried to get nicop but money was not transferred . Lost somewhere inbetween .
Do they know why people did not register? Not any effort or ad to inform people and requirements are so high and illogical that they are asked for new valid passport numbe; illogical because most of the people dont carry Pakistani passport. That is why Musharraf started Nicop, a very good step that India is trying to copy too. Requirement must be either Nicop OR Valid passport and advertise online and TV.
@Waqar Number is relatively small for me, considering 37 constittuency which includes 11 NA and 26 PA. so in short average 195 Voters per constiteuncy registered which is nothing and will not going to change the results unless margin of victory is really thin..
"Out of 7.9 million Pakistanis living abroad, only 7,410 people registered to vote out of the paltry 11,000 accounts created on the website."
This statement is very misleading. First thing first, the I voting is only allowed in by elections, meaning only for hand full constituencies. Secondly, the system wont allow registration if you don't belong to those constituencies.
I registered successfully. Needed my passport and NICOP. Also my brothers NICOP expiry date and father's father name. Excellent work done by ECP. Can't wait to vote for the first time.
We checked eligibility of all staff in Dubai office but out of 30 only 1 was eligible for voting... Interest is there but due to ineligibility issue most of us unable to vote for this time :(
two weeks is too short time since many expat Pakistanis need to get NICOP first which itself takes up to a month!
This is insane, why would you give just few days to register with?
The system is flawed. I belong to NA243 and the sms details confirm that. I am also a NICOP holder. But based on NADRA rules when I updated my NIC (smart card) after creating my NICOP that converted my status back to resident of Pakistan (and not oversees). NADRA needs to come up with clear instruction on how this thing is done. Why spent so much money on something where you know nobody would be able to use it.
@zahid same here and for another dozen of my friends. Couldn't fund any online support or customer service either.
And 10% of who register will give 1000 dollars
My wife and I both have NICOP but our MR Pakistani passports have expired. We tried to register but the system did not let us register. The error message we got was that we are not eligible to register.
Charge a fee of 1000 USD to get the name registered. Problem for collecting alms for the dam, solved!!
Why there is an expiry date attached to register, as if the election is happening in next few weeks besides why we need both Nicop and passport to register, can't they make the process simple. I guess a huge reasoning education is required for the individuals involved in this registration exercise
While moving in the right direction this is another system designed by a bureaucrat without any consultation with the concerned parties ie overseas Pakistani. How many dual national overseas Pakistanis with NICOP have valid machine readable passports?
Any online system is not foolproof but with only about 1% registering or able to register you have to see where improvements can be made.
Was not even aware that the registration was taking place. Would have been nice if we were better informed