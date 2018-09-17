DAWN.COM

Deadline for overseas Pakistanis to register on i-voting website expires today

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated September 17, 2018

The deadline for overseas Pakistanis to register on the i-voting website launched by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) expired on Monday 9am, DawnNews TV reported.

Out of 790,000 Pakistanis living abroad, of which 631,909 were eligible for i-voting, only 7,419 people registered to vote out of 11,000 accounts created on the website. The registration period lasted for 17 days.

The ECP had launched the Overseas Voting System on Sept 1 for by-elections in 37 constituencies for both national and provincial assembly seats that are to be held on Oct 14. The ECP will email voter passes to all registered voters from Oct 10-14 through which they will be able to log in to the website.

Voting procedure for overseas Pakistanis

On polling day, the registered voters shall log in to the website using their credentials and enter the 'voter pass' emailed to him by the ECP. This will direct the voter to their registered national and provincial assembly constituencies to enable them to cast their vote.

A designated list of candidates of the selected constituency will be displayed by the system and the voter shall select the election symbol of their candidate to cast their vote. Upon successful submission of the vote, a “confirmation” message will be displayed on the screen.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated the number of overseas Pakistanis to be 7.9 million. The correct figure is 790,000.

SHAHID SATTAR
Sep 17, 2018 03:56pm

How many registered? What costs to the poor exchequer? Another exercise we could have lived without.

Saeed Issaq
Sep 17, 2018 04:02pm

As an overseas Pakistani, I tried to register but due to the complicated requirement of providing both NICOP card (which I have) as well as a MR Pakistani passport (which I don't have), I could not register. A majority of overseas Pakistani's are in this same position. The condition for requiring both is not only unnecessary but also illogical, it should have been either one or the other. Many more OPs would then have registered!

zahid
Sep 17, 2018 04:02pm

I tried and after entering details, the systems said "you are not eligible" even though I have an ID card for overseas Pakistanis. I do not understand what is going on.

Harmony-1©
Sep 17, 2018 04:04pm

The process of registration is nearly impossible hence the reason for low 'interest' of overseas Pakistanis.

Most overseas Pakistanis in the West have NICOP only but no passport whereas both are required to be eligible. It makes no sense why both are required if NICOP alone makes us a Pakistani.

Second hurdle is they need passport number and ID card issue date of a relative to cross check your ID. That's a breach of the relative’s confidentiality of ID.

najam
Sep 17, 2018 04:22pm

You are only allowed to register, if election is happening in your constituency!

Waqar
Sep 17, 2018 04:22pm

The number is not that small considering it is being taken for bypoll election.

Ghazanfar
Sep 17, 2018 04:25pm

Get facts right. Not 7.9 million are allowed to register. Only those can be registered who are already registered in their constituency and if there is an election scheduled in their constituency.

Razeen
Sep 17, 2018 04:27pm

People should be incentivized for registering.

Khan
Sep 17, 2018 04:31pm

Many overseas Pakistani doesn't have readable Pakistani Passport to vote,they have Nicop with Foreign Passport.

Saad
Sep 17, 2018 04:33pm

It’s very easy to register. Reason you are unable to Register is that you are not eligible i.e. only the people of those constituencies are eligible where by elections are about to happen.

Mustafa
Sep 17, 2018 04:37pm

That’s not a fair assessment. 7.9m overseas Pakistanis are registered in different zones all over Pakistan. The voting is only in a few constituencies and only Pakistanies registered from there can vote. So 7,410 is not a bad number.

furqan
Sep 17, 2018 04:37pm

what a comparison. Online registration is only for those overseas who come under bi elections constituencies. not all 7.9 million fall under this criteria. so all 7.9 million cant register.

Sameer
Sep 17, 2018 04:45pm

@SHAHID SATTAR they provide remittances that keep the country going. Let's not use this as an excuse to keep them out of the process that could've banished the corrupt a long time ago.

Mustafa Ali Shah
Sep 17, 2018 04:48pm

As mentioned above it was due to the ridiculous and lame procedure listed on the ECP Web site. Instead of making things easier they made it deliberately difficult. Secondly, only the voters who were resident of the (by-election) constituencies were registered. It was NOT the registration of all the overseas Pakistanis. Once again, I was really disappointed at the standard of our Govt. Employees, they do the work halfheartedly, which is a waste of public time and money.

Faisal Sharif
Sep 17, 2018 04:52pm

I tried to register but system not responding. Continuous wait going on wait mode.

Yub
Sep 17, 2018 04:59pm

The ecp systems are bogus like rts. No wonder

KKKhan
Sep 17, 2018 05:08pm

Rest all are blue collar workers,who are not aware

Taha
Sep 17, 2018 05:09pm

I tried to get nicop but money was not transferred . Lost somewhere inbetween .

Zia
Sep 17, 2018 05:15pm

Do they know why people did not register? Not any effort or ad to inform people and requirements are so high and illogical that they are asked for new valid passport numbe; illogical because most of the people dont carry Pakistani passport. That is why Musharraf started Nicop, a very good step that India is trying to copy too. Requirement must be either Nicop OR Valid passport and advertise online and TV.

Khan.
Sep 17, 2018 05:23pm

@Waqar Number is relatively small for me, considering 37 constittuency which includes 11 NA and 26 PA. so in short average 195 Voters per constiteuncy registered which is nothing and will not going to change the results unless margin of victory is really thin..

Taimoor khan
Sep 17, 2018 05:27pm

"Out of 7.9 million Pakistanis living abroad, only 7,410 people registered to vote out of the paltry 11,000 accounts created on the website."

This statement is very misleading. First thing first, the I voting is only allowed in by elections, meaning only for hand full constituencies. Secondly, the system wont allow registration if you don't belong to those constituencies.

HD
Sep 17, 2018 05:33pm

I registered successfully. Needed my passport and NICOP. Also my brothers NICOP expiry date and father's father name. Excellent work done by ECP. Can't wait to vote for the first time.

Ahmad
Sep 17, 2018 05:36pm

We checked eligibility of all staff in Dubai office but out of 30 only 1 was eligible for voting... Interest is there but due to ineligibility issue most of us unable to vote for this time :(

Imran
Sep 17, 2018 05:47pm

two weeks is too short time since many expat Pakistanis need to get NICOP first which itself takes up to a month!

Asif
Sep 17, 2018 05:52pm

This is insane, why would you give just few days to register with?

