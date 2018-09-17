DAWN.COM

Sharifs, Captain Safdar shifted back to Adiala jail as five-day parole ends

Arif MalikUpdated September 17, 2018

As the five-day parole granted to them by the Punjab government ended on Monday, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law were taken back to Rawalpindi's Adiala jail to resume their sentences in the Avenfield apartments reference.

A convoy of cars carrying the trio left Jati Umra — the Sharif family residence in Lahore — for the city's old airport, where they were boarded on a special plane for Islamabad, sources told DawnNewsTV. Upon landing in the capital, they were taken directly to the prison.

Cars carrying Sharif family members leave Jati Umra. — DawnNewsTV
Sharif, Maryam and Safdar were released on parole last week after the death of three-time former first lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in London. The parole was to end today at 4pm.

Before leaving for the airport, the three visited the graves of Kulsoom, her father-in-law Mian Sharif and brother-in-law Abbas Sharif and offered fateha, DawnNewsTV reported.

Begum Kulsoom had undergone several surgeries and chemotherapy treatment at a private hospital in London after being diagnosed with lymphoma in August 2017. She suffered a heart attack in mid-June and was put on a life-support machine. In the first week of August, her condition improved and she was taken off from the ventilator. However, her condition deteriorated again on Sept 9 and she breathed her last on Sept 11.

Her sons Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz along with their uncle Shahbaz Sharif and other party leaders offered her funeral prayers in London before her body was shifted to Lahore. After her second funeral, which was attended by her husband, daughter and other relatives besides workers and leaders of various political parties, she was laid to rest near the graves of her father-in-law and brother-in-law at Jati Umra on Sept 14.

ADIL MUSTAFA
Sep 17, 2018 03:02pm

back to where they should be

ExPat
Sep 17, 2018 03:03pm

Excellent.

The convicts should be grateful for the mercy shown.

Orakzai
Sep 17, 2018 03:05pm

I would someone to put me jail like sharif , special plane always available for coming and out of jail

Garib Awam ki_Awaz
Sep 17, 2018 03:06pm

Back to Adala jail after five days rest and various meetings! There should be no mercy or special treatment for convicted criminals, no matter who they are - law should be same for all.

Harmony-1©
Sep 17, 2018 03:12pm

A five-day parole was very lenient. Most other criminals don't get even 12 hours on parole for someone's death.

lkhan
Sep 17, 2018 03:14pm

It is always sad to see anyone lose their loved ones. I feel sorry for the Sharifs' these days, there situation along with this tragic loss must be quite unbearable... vey sad.

Rubina
Sep 17, 2018 03:19pm

Nice to know that they will be back in Adiala.

ZAIN KHAN
Sep 17, 2018 03:24pm

As I.Khan has always said before becoming P.M, that there can not be 2 different laws, one for the rich & the other one for poor. He fulfilled this promise and sent them back to jail instead of giving them more time till Chehlum. Well done Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ADIL MUSTAFA
Sep 17, 2018 03:25pm

great; back to where they belong

Sehar
Sep 17, 2018 03:30pm

Good for supremacy of law.

Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Sep 17, 2018 03:36pm

This is really most commendable action to see that Nawaz along with Maryam and Safdar have left Jati Umra to be back in Adyala Jail but I really wondered how and why some from PML (N) tried to get extension up to Chehlum which was an absurd attempt in a sense that as per jail manual only 72 hours parole is permitted whereas but here they had enjoyed almost 6 days parole which is quite unprecedented in Pakistani jails and instead of thanking they wanted more extension means abusing the concession. Bulk majority of those who commented on the news said that no more extension and instead back to the jail from where they came. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Shah
Sep 17, 2018 03:37pm

No parole should have been granted in the first place. VVIP culture must end.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 17, 2018 03:47pm

I have NO sympathies for corrupt politicians and disloyal people, who deprived poor people from their basic rights like: education, health care, justice, providing clean water and job opportunities for all. Such people are selfish, greedy and disgraceful.

Sid
Sep 17, 2018 04:01pm

Good decision - now stay there for the remainder of your sentence

Gen Mansoor. Ret.
Sep 17, 2018 04:36pm

Finally the rule of law seems to be prevailing in Pakistan . Politicians will now want to be politicians to help the country not to loot the country or get luxuries and benefits l such as ministerial homes and cars The next step is to apply the same law for our so called religious personalities that exploit religion for themselves rather then teaching pace , harmony and love

Kamran
Sep 17, 2018 04:37pm

Great effort by IK.

Now put them back to where they belong!!!

Pro Truth
Sep 17, 2018 04:43pm

good! criminals should always be behind bars specially those who committed crimes that impacted the whole nation

Sane Voice
Sep 17, 2018 04:46pm

Good thing that NS didn't seek any extension in parole, otherwise there would have been deliberate noise of deal and him succumbing to pressures of unhospitable jail environment. He is proving stronger by each passing day.

Pakiforum
Sep 17, 2018 04:54pm

They even used Mercedes going back to Adiala. Why?

Sameer
Sep 17, 2018 04:58pm

Do others languishing in prison also get plane rides and protocol as a part of their parole?

Naxalite
Sep 17, 2018 05:09pm

Good. Supremacy of law must prevail.

Ilyas-Oxford
Sep 17, 2018 05:12pm

@Harmony-1© Agreed and well done to new government. as of PML-N, what a way of showing the appreciation of this goodwill gesture by causing protest and disruption during the President's first speech. SHAME..

Qaiser Ahmed
Sep 17, 2018 05:14pm

Parole is one thing. But, we want to know who paid for the private plane to fly them back and forth.?

Sanjrani
Sep 17, 2018 05:14pm

Goodbye

Imran Ghumman
Sep 17, 2018 05:17pm

When ppl like Mian sb and Maryam bibi follow the rules and submit themselves for upholding the law, they should infact be adnired for that for strengthening the systems. We all know that how strong ppl succed in becoming above law and still state machinery fails to bring them to justice.

Fazy
Sep 17, 2018 05:20pm

This should have been 2 say parole.. convicts should be grateful.

Okhajut
Sep 17, 2018 05:27pm

Who paid for the private hospital treatment?

ivehadit
Sep 17, 2018 05:49pm

The family deserves a opportunity to grieve in peace. The mean streak demonstrated by the current occupants of power in Islamabad, behoves no one.

Majeed at Thani
Sep 17, 2018 07:02pm

Expect the Sharifs to apply for another parole for the chehlum. Yet, so much leniency is beyond the norm.

