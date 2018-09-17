SC rejects NAB's 'frivolous' application against IHC decision to hear Sharifs’ petitions

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an application of the National Accoun­tability Bureau (NAB) against the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) Sept 10 decision to proceed with the petitions of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members seeking the suspension of sentences awarded by an accountability court in the Avenfield reference.

In its application, NAB had pleaded the apex court to direct the high court to commence hearing of the Sharifs’ appeals against their conviction, instead of their petitions seeking suspension of sentences passed by the accountability court.

While rejecting NAB's request today, the SC imposed a fine of Rs20,000 on the bureau for filing a "frivolous" petition.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar directed the NAB counsel to submit the fine in the dams fund initiated by the apex court.

"It is the high court's prerogative [to decide] whether it wants to hear the appeals against the conviction first or the petitions seeking suspension of the sentences," the top judge remarked.

The Supreme Court cannot interfere in this jurisdiction of the high court, he added.