Pakistan, UK reach agreement on repatriation of 'looted wealth'
Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem and British Home Secretary Sajid Javid on Monday jointly announced a justice and accountability agreement between the UK and Pakistan aimed at repatriating "the looted wealth of the country".
The agreement — which the duo insisted will not target individuals but is a broader agreement between the two governments to collaborate for the elimination of a variety of crimes — was arrived at during the British home secretary's official visit to Islamabad.
"The aim of this agreement is to bring back the looted wealth of the country," Shahzad Akbar, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability, said, adding: "The agreement on exchange of convicted personnel will also be renewed."
Javid expressed the British government's desire for mutual cooperation with Pakistan in defence, regional security and efforts against terrorism and extremism — the latter two of which, he said, are a common threat for the global community.
"The United Kingdom will continue to help Islamabad," Javid assured while acknowledging that Pakistan has made "a lot of sacrifices" in the global war against terrorism.
He described Pakistan as a "trustworthy friend of the UK" and said that eliminating corruption is a priority for both the countries.
Foreign minister wants expansion in Pak-UK ties
Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who also met Javid at the Foreign Office, had stressed the need for expansion in cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.
The two had discussed various aspects of regional and bilateral cooperation, particularly regional security, counter-terrorism, organised crime, migration, human trafficking, money laundering and asset recovery.
Qureshi also emphasised the need to translate existing ties into a tangible and multi-faceted strategic partnership.
He also formally acknowledged the UK Department for International Development's (DFID) contributions towards the development of various socio-economic sectors in Pakistan.
The British home secretary, in return, conveyed his government’s desire to support and work closely with the new government in all areas of mutual interest.
The two countries closely cooperate under the institutional framework of the [Enhanced Strategic Dialogue].
Firstly can we sign an extradition order so people like ishaq dar can be brought home to face trial
I think people are more educated than the eye wash news these days. I am sure they both spoke on cooperation and mutual benefits but just giving out a press release without specifics of the discussion in today's age, is ironic.
asset recovery... now we talking.
Wishful thinking is all that our politicians are expert at.
this is a big news but media won't give it much importance
Good move towards right direction.
Welldone PTI gov doing good job full marks. Need more clarification pl . Hope all big fishes looted money will be in country soon to pay the IMF loan and make Naya Pakistan corruption free.
One more step in the right direction, keep it up PTI goverment.
Excellent work.
and what about the one who looted. and what about the altaf hussain case ?
Action speaks louder than words.
Hallow talk.. all for public consumption.
This is what we expect, the first step. Good and move forward. PTI government is making difference.
Now IK government is getting its momentum.
Excellent move by both countries .
Billions of pounds must be returned to Pakistan.
@Mountain boy This is not PMLN govt, this is a govt committed to work for the betterment of Pakistan.