DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan, UK reach agreement on repatriation of 'looted wealth'

Dawn.com | Inamullah KhattakUpdated September 17, 2018

Email

Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem and British Home Secretary Sajid Javid address a joint presser — DawnNewsTV
Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem and British Home Secretary Sajid Javid address a joint presser — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets British Home Secretary Sajid Javid at the Foreign Office. ─ Photo courtesy Dr Muhammad Faisal Twitter
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets British Home Secretary Sajid Javid at the Foreign Office. ─ Photo courtesy Dr Muhammad Faisal Twitter

Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem and British Home Secretary Sajid Javid on Monday jointly announced a justice and accountability agreement between the UK and Pakistan aimed at repatriating "the looted wealth of the country".

The agreement — which the duo insisted will not target individuals but is a broader agreement between the two governments to collaborate for the elimination of a variety of crimes — was arrived at during the British home secretary's official visit to Islamabad.

"The aim of this agreement is to bring back the looted wealth of the country," Shahzad Akbar, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability, said, adding: "The agreement on exchange of convicted personnel will also be renewed."

Javid expressed the British government's desire for mutual cooperation with Pakistan in defence, regional security and efforts against terrorism and extremism — the latter two of which, he said, are a common threat for the global community.

"The United Kingdom will continue to help Islamabad," Javid assured while acknowledging that Pakistan has made "a lot of sacrifices" in the global war against terrorism.

He described Pakistan as a "trustworthy friend of the UK" and said that eliminating corruption is a priority for both the countries.

Foreign minister wants expansion in Pak-UK ties

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who also met Javid at the Foreign Office, had stressed the need for expansion in cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The two had discussed various aspects of regional and bilateral cooperation, particularly regional security, counter-terrorism, organised crime, migration, human trafficking, money laundering and asset recovery.

Qureshi also emphasised the need to translate existing ties into a tangible and multi-faceted strategic partnership.

He also formally acknowledged the UK Department for International Development's (DFID) contributions towards the development of various socio-economic sectors in Pakistan.

The British home secretary, in return, conveyed his government’s desire to support and work closely with the new government in all areas of mutual interest.

The two countries closely cooperate under the institutional framework of the [Enhanced Strategic Dialogue].

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

1000 characters
FairPlay
Sep 17, 2018 02:11pm

Firstly can we sign an extradition order so people like ishaq dar can be brought home to face trial

zeeshandxb
Sep 17, 2018 02:13pm

I think people are more educated than the eye wash news these days. I am sure they both spoke on cooperation and mutual benefits but just giving out a press release without specifics of the discussion in today's age, is ironic.

Taimoor khan
Sep 17, 2018 02:23pm

asset recovery... now we talking.

SHAHID SATTAR
Sep 17, 2018 03:14pm

Wishful thinking is all that our politicians are expert at.

Farooq
Sep 17, 2018 03:39pm

this is a big news but media won't give it much importance

Nest Interiors
Sep 17, 2018 03:44pm

Good move towards right direction.

Danish
Sep 17, 2018 03:44pm

Welldone PTI gov doing good job full marks. Need more clarification pl . Hope all big fishes looted money will be in country soon to pay the IMF loan and make Naya Pakistan corruption free.

Syed D
Sep 17, 2018 03:46pm

One more step in the right direction, keep it up PTI goverment.

Truth Sayer
Sep 17, 2018 03:55pm

Excellent work.

Mr.T
Sep 17, 2018 03:58pm

and what about the one who looted. and what about the altaf hussain case ?

Gulab Khan of Gulabkhana
Sep 17, 2018 04:00pm

Action speaks louder than words.

Mountain boy
Sep 17, 2018 04:04pm

Hallow talk.. all for public consumption.

Hashim
Sep 17, 2018 04:05pm

This is what we expect, the first step. Good and move forward. PTI government is making difference.

Shah
Sep 17, 2018 04:17pm

Now IK government is getting its momentum.

Rashid
Sep 17, 2018 04:18pm

Excellent move by both countries .

Iftikhar Husain
Sep 17, 2018 04:18pm

Billions of pounds must be returned to Pakistan.

ehsan
Sep 17, 2018 04:19pm

@Mountain boy This is not PMLN govt, this is a govt committed to work for the betterment of Pakistan.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Amid the ashes

Amid the ashes

On the day of the fire, windows were barred, doors were padlocked.

Editorial

Updated September 17, 2018

Pak-Afghan cooperation

FOREIGN Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi rightly chose Afghanistan for his first official trip abroad. In a visit to...
September 17, 2018

Malnutrition reality

A NEW annual UN report, State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, warns that global hunger is rising to...
September 17, 2018

Bahria Town review

NO land grab takes place without the collusion of the bureaucracy and the backing of powerful lobbies. In the case ...
September 16, 2018

Bureaucratic reforms

IT was a necessary pep talk in the circumstances and has helped shed light on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approach...
September 16, 2018

Monitoring clerics

EVERY year in Muharram, administrations in districts across Pakistan swing into action to keep an eye on potentially...
September 16, 2018

Rat infestation

PESHAWAR has a rat problem. There are almost daily reports of patients being brought to hospital to be treated for...