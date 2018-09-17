Pakistan, UK launch 'initiative' for repatriation of 'looted wealth'
Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem and British Home Secretary Sajid Javid on Monday jointly announced a justice and accountability 'initiative' between the UK and Pakistan aimed at repatriating "the looted wealth of the country".
The initiative — which the duo insisted will not target individuals but is a broader arrangement between the two governments to collaborate for the elimination of a variety of crimes — was launched during the British home secretary's official visit to Islamabad.
The 'initiative', earlier reported to be an 'agreement' but described by the government as only a 'declaration', is aimed at tackling corruption and "making it a priority for both governments," Radio Pakistan reported.
"The aim of this declaration is to bring back the looted wealth of the country," Shahzad Akbar, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability, said, adding: "The agreement on exchange of convicted personnel will also be renewed."
Javid expressed the British government's desire for mutual cooperation with Pakistan in defence, regional security and efforts against terrorism and extremism — the latter two of which, he said, are a common threat for the global community.
"The United Kingdom will continue to help Islamabad," Javid assured while acknowledging that Pakistan has made "a lot of sacrifices" in the global war against terrorism.
He described Pakistan as a "trustworthy friend of the UK" and said that eliminating corruption is a priority for both the countries.
Foreign minister wants expansion in Pak-UK ties
Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who also met Javid at the Foreign Office, had stressed the need for expansion in cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.
The two had discussed various aspects of regional and bilateral cooperation, particularly regional security, counter-terrorism, organised crime, migration, human trafficking, money laundering and asset recovery.
Qureshi also emphasised the need to translate existing ties into a tangible and multi-faceted strategic partnership.
He also formally acknowledged the UK Department for International Development's (DFID) contributions towards the development of various socio-economic sectors in Pakistan.
The British home secretary, in return, conveyed his government’s desire to support and work closely with the new government in all areas of mutual interest.
The two countries closely cooperate under the institutional framework of the [Enhanced Strategic Dialogue].
Comments (71)
Whats new in it?? Every current and Ex miniters want the same, but please don't compromise the integrity this time. The nation is ready to face extreme, we are behind you, behave like Tipu Sultan.
Firstly can we sign an extradition order so people like ishaq dar can be brought home to face trial
I think people are more educated than the eye wash news these days. I am sure they both spoke on cooperation and mutual benefits but just giving out a press release without specifics of the discussion in today's age, is ironic.
asset recovery... now we talking.
Will this open a new page of collaborations to recover stolen wealth stashed in the UK??? If so, hats off to PM Khan....
UK in relation to Pakistan must stop being a country where people instead of facing the music can go there and enjoy the music - it is a tragedy that Shariffs, Zardari, Bhuttos, Gen Musharaff, Altaf etc etc all are there living very very comfortably while the common man suffers - some solution must be found to stop this.
Leave fantasy platitudes and wishfull thinking till later, first and formost you need something real, substantial and urgent to bring back wanted thieves and money launderers back to face accountability.
Wishful thinking is all that our politicians are expert at.
this is a big news but media won't give it much importance
Bring back all looted money as quickly as possible please, and do not let culprits get away. First task should be Nawaz Sharif's wealth, second, Asif Zardari's hidden properties and sugar mills, and then start with Isaq Dar's UAE's properties and others black sheep of pur society. We have to recover all tax payers money and get rid of rotten wood from our society - this is the only way to be self sufficient, peaceful and prosperous nation.
Simply to say, look busy do nothing. How can a visiting person make an agreement without any prior meetings and without any consultation with his government too. Possibly, his visit is of personal nature because there was no news in media before hand. Anyways, congrats if that's so and hopefully, Pakistan economy will grow high after this agreement.
@zeeshandxb problem is that we criticise on the things which actually don't require criticism.
Good move towards right direction.
But have you defined the term. Looted wealth as everyone will say that his wealth is acquired without loot !!
Welldone PTI gov doing good job full marks. Need more clarification pl . Hope all big fishes looted money will be in country soon to pay the IMF loan and make Naya Pakistan corruption free.
One more step in the right direction, keep it up PTI goverment.
Could some one explain where the amount of Rs 24000 billions eqv around US$200 billions of loan borrowed during last 10 years of PPP and PMLN government has landed. CJ SCP must take a suo moto action and arrange for a forensic audit immediately.
i hope it includes wealth looted by british umpire during its orguous rule
Pakistan, UK sign agreement to 'bring back looted wealth' . Does it mean UK will return the money they had looted when they ruled us 71 years ago ?
A sham.
Correction dawn - they said we would not discuss individual cases in the press conference.. that doesn’t mean individuals will not be discussed further down the line by their respective agencies...
Ishaq dar sleepless nights start from today
Is this a formal extradition treaty between the two countrtries? If the looted money can be brought back under this agreement, how about those criminals like Altaf Hussain and Ishaq Dar, who are hiding in England and are wanted by courts in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan?
Bingo! Ahsan Iqbal to bite dust soon :)
Excellent work.
and what about the one who looted. and what about the altaf hussain case ?
Action speaks louder than words.
Hallow talk.. all for public consumption.
This is what we expect, the first step. Good and move forward. PTI government is making difference.
@Mountain boy - You are as clueless as anyone who is disconnected livin gin the Mountains usually is!
The British Home Secretary has to report and discuss what he has agreed to, in the House of Commons, upon his return to London, sitting right next to the Prime Minister. Do you think he will hold a joint press conference with his Paksitani counter-part and annouce these agreements, only to go home and deny them? What would that do to his credibility or that of the British Government??
Think before you post foolish comments.
@FairPlay It's automatically include in the agreement.
Now IK government is getting its momentum.
Excellent move by both countries .
Billions of pounds must be returned to Pakistan.
@Mountain boy This is not PMLN govt, this is a govt committed to work for the betterment of Pakistan.
This is how things are get done! in 1 month agreement to bring back looted wealth! lets bring back all ill-gotten wealth of all political and non political clans! This also states, Sharifs and other are no more safe in UK or be an assets but a liability for UK.
This will be shocking for those who were stashing it all there. IK and PTI means business.
Signed agreement. Thats how things are done properly. In the past there was never this type of commitment so nothing ever happened because the rogue elements never wanted to sign on the dotted line. Thank you PTI. There are billions of pounds of stolen money stashed abroad in uk and swish banks.
That is some progress in the right direction.
@SHAHID SATTAR they have been clever only because both parties have been helping each other. This is not the case anymore for state of Pakistan. Not many countries now allow laundered or corruption proceeds.
@zeeshandxb .... British banks have an interest in managing the money.
Good!
What about sending back Dar and Altaf?
You show justice in Pakistan and money will come and then no need to chase it
This news has brought tears of happiness in the eyes of so many Pakistanis brutally treaded on by two corrupt most families. May the corrupt pay for their sins. Pakistan Strong. Pakistan Zindabad.
No agreement signed between the two countries only diplomatic words by mouth
Is it really happening naturally or a planned game?? why everything goes against to Sharif family?? Poor Sharifs
I think the noose is closing in on altaf and dar. Some other big fish will also get cought in this net.....just a matter of time.
UK is biased. Why are people like vijay mallya and nirav modi not being sent to India ?
Wishful thinking.We will see.Diffence in press statements and reality
Bad news for Nawaz Sharif's sons and Isaq Dar, now they cannot hide, and have to surrender and handover their looted wealth. There is no other way!
Very good step, if Pakistan Succeeded in bringing back the looted wealth, then Pakistan will not need any external loan.
To stop corrupt politicians from looting and plundering the country and their massive money laundering, this should have been done long time back. It was not done as leaders of both PPP and PML were involved in corruption. The people of Pakistan demand "accountability" of all, no politician or his family can be above the law.
@Taimoor khan Yes, but talk is cheap. Action is lacking.
It is a great development and big achievement by the Government. Now the cases of plundering of National money should be investigated immediately for early return of looted money.
Let us see what happens.
Sounds good but it would be extremely difficult to prove due to intricate methods of proving the fact that money hidden in UK financial institutions is looted by corrupt politicians, bureaucrats, retired generals, and unethical businessmen.
Money laundering is a science and hardly any other nation can match us in the sophistication that our people have achieved in this field.
There is no looted money in billions dollar, may be in millions dollar. And Pakistan may not be able to trace that money too. Work hard and pay back IMF loan amount.
Now UK has more trust and confidence in new PM. Cooperation will be better.
This good news. At least this can be only possible through this government.
Excellent news for Pakistan
@zeeshandxb Agreed. British politicians excelling in the art of diplomacy, & we being novices, are no match. Realistically speaking the game will start when Pakistan put up specific demands related to its citizens having multi-million pounds supposedly tainted investments in real estate in the UK. A legal lacunae here and a clarification demand there, cleverly put will keep the process going on for years together with no outcome. A more prudent approach would demand that those, as per list available, suspected of having these properties abroad should be apprehended as soon as possible & a plea bargain enacted to affect recovery of taxes with penalties. This is for all practical purposes a quixotic approach, holding no water. Other than that it is mere waste of time to run after this mirage our new govt. is making us believe that our miseries will soon be over and country’s empty coffers will be soon brimming full. Let us hope that the new FM realizes soon & not become obsessed with it
Pipe dreams and wishful thinking.
Let the process get started. One step at a time.
Good move. The credit goes to PTI's efforts.
Heard this many times before. No real reason to believe it this time as well.
Looted money doesn't have a label in the UK banks or any bank for that matter. First, it has to be identified before any action can be taken. Looks like the UK banks are a safe haven for all monies from anywhere otherwise these large sums would stick out like a sore thumb. It's an uphill battle for PK to identify the monies and the people behind them and only then can repatriation procedures can begin. Also, monies leaving PK from now on must only be genuine trade-related or such. How do these PK and India nationals get into the UK so easily is beyond me. Repatriation can be wishful thinking unless PK assets of these nationals are put under scrutiny. Good begining.
Please bring Altaf Hussain to justice in Pakistan.
@Taimoor khan This is just a delcaration and not a signed agreement. Why isnt a binding agreement being proposed, this is all for PTI jiyalas benefit and nothing has legally changed.
@Sohail - So says a die hard PML-N supporter - whose party could never muster as much??
what about visas?
I thought the article was talking about the loot by the British
Unfortunately Javid is mostly ignored in the UK. He has no real power