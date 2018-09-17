Foreign minister wants expansion in Pak-UK ties

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a meeting with British Home Secretary Sajid Javid at the Foreign Office on Monday stressed the need for expansion in cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, according to an FO statement.

The two sides in their meeting discussed various areas of regional and bilateral cooperation particularly regional security, counter-terrorism, organised crime, migration, human trafficking, money laundering and asset recovery.

Qureshi also emphasised the need to translate existing ties into a tangible and multi-faceted strategic partnership.

He appreciated the UK Department for International Development's (DFID) contribution towards the development of socio-economic sectors in Pakistan.

The British home secretary conveyed his government’s desire to support and work closely with the new government in all areas of mutual interest.

The two countries closely cooperate under the institutional framework of the [Enhanced Strategic Dialogue].