PPP warns of strong ‘resistance’ if Kalabagh dam project is revived

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated September 17, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has warned of strong “resistance” if the controversial Kalabagh dam project is revived, terming such a move an “utter disrespect” to parliament and the people of the country.

PPP Senator Sassui Palijo said in a statement here on Sunday that the provincial assemblies of three provinces had rejected Kalabagh dam and “whoever will support this rejected dam will face strong resistance”.

Take a look: CJP hints at charging dam opponents with treason

The statement was issued by the party apparently in reaction to the remarks of Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar at a ceremony in Lahore on Saturday in which he had said that only Kalabagh dam “guaranteed the survival and security of Pakistan”.

The CJP stated that they had not stopped pursuing the matter of Kalabagh dam’s construction.

“If the nation agrees then we will also build Kalabagh dam after the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams,” the CJP had reportedly said at the ceremony.

However, the PPP senator said that talking about Kalabagh dam amounted “to rubbing salt on the wounds of the people of Sindh”.

Ms Palijo said the people of Sindh were faced with acute shortage of water and only 30 per cent of land could be cultivated this year. She said that because of lack of water downstream Kotri barrage, thousands of land in Thatta and Badin had been eaten by the sea water.

It may be recalled that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had even expressed his reservations over the proposed construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam.

Talking to media in Karachi last week, the Sindh chief minister had stated that he was not against the construction of Bhasha dam but had “some reservations” over its “location and availability of water in the system” in such a quantity that the dam could be filled.

In reply to a question about the Bhasha dam, he had said it (the dam site) lay in the seismic area and the quantity of water required to fill the dam was not available in the (Indus) system.

Mr Shah had said that the Bhasha dam project was originally initiated by the PPP government, but objections were raised on its technical issues. Therefore, he insisted, “the Centre needs to take the federating units on board” over such controversial projects.

The chief minister said that his government and party’s policy on construction of dams was very clear as the Sindh government was constructing 34 small dams and work on them had almost been completed while work on 16 other (small) dams was to begin soon.

In May, the then opposition leader in the National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Shah, had even warned that the people of Sindh might have to close the province’s border and cut it from the rest of the country if it would continue to be denied its due water share. Mr Shah is also opposed to the idea of building dams through donations.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2018

Comments (14)

1000 characters
El Cid
Sep 17, 2018 08:16am

All those resisting Kalabagh Dam should be charged under Article#6 of the Constitution. The dam should be build as an agricultural, economic, security and defense issue. Pak military should called in as a protective measure.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 17, 2018 08:21am

Take all Mega Corruption cases back on Corruption Mafias PPP and PML-N and there will be zero resistance. Who needs foreign enemies when you have such local mafias.

Arshad
Sep 17, 2018 08:21am

Book them on Treason case !!!!

M. Emad
Sep 17, 2018 08:23am

The ultimate aim is Kalabagh dam.

Adil108
Sep 17, 2018 08:29am

Think of Pakistan first or you could have done something alternative in your the times federal governmental tenure. PPP does not want to see the progress especially in interior Sindh as the people will get better and the feudal lords will be thrown out.

Aamir
Sep 17, 2018 08:30am

When children were dying in Thar (and are still dying) and the ppp leadership was syphoning out billions of dollars through money laundering, was it not equivalent to rubbing the salt?

Qasim
Sep 17, 2018 08:31am

Parties like PPP are the reason why we are now on the verge of water shortage. Even without Kalabagh dam Pakistan has seen massive flooding in recent years, it's all politics no scientific reasoning behind their opposition to Kalabagh dam. PPP should instead be answerable for the criminal negligence in Thar where so many kids have died because of malnutrition, Thar region is one of the hardest hit due to severe draught. Do i need anything else to prove the negative impact of these so called democratic parties? We need dams to protect our future!

Naxalite
Sep 17, 2018 08:36am

PPP on foreign agenda

Pakiforum
Sep 17, 2018 08:41am

Of course, PPP will resist any project which is for the betterment of our country. PPP has done nothing for the betterment of the country and now they will also resist the project because they are not making any money out of it.

Truth
Sep 17, 2018 08:50am

Traitors of Pakistan

Janib
Sep 17, 2018 09:23am

Sindh can get share from kala bagh dam. Mere opposing the project is not helping the nation. We can find ways to address the issue. Dams have to be built

Umair AHmed
Sep 17, 2018 09:23am

I am in favor of Kalabagh Dam...., it must be construct for the sake of Pakistan Economic...

Combaticus
Sep 17, 2018 09:31am

Playing politics with fate of Pakistan !

AbdullahShaikh
Sep 17, 2018 09:32am

Let's have a referendum on this issue

