DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Man dies from alleged torture at rehabilitation centre in Rawalpindi

Tahir NaseerSeptember 16, 2018

Email

A 24-year-old man, who was admitted by his parents to a drug rehabilitation clinic in Rawalpindi's Panj Sarki area a week ago, died of alleged torture by the facility's medical staff on Saturday, DawnNews TV reported.

The victim's father told DawnNews TV that he had admitted his son — who had been using drugs for a year — at the said centre on Sept 9.

On Sept 13, the father said, that the centre had shown to him camera footage of his son in which he had looked healthy. However, on Sept 15 (Saturday), the facility's staff informed the parents that their son had suddenly died.

When the parents arrived at the centre, they found torture marks on the dead body while also noticing that their son's head had been shaved.

According to the father, the medical staff claimed that the deceased had tried to escape prior to his death, due to which he had to be restrained with ropes.

The victim's father accused the centre's doctors of giving his son electric shocks and beating him with belts.

Furthermore, the deceased's father said that the Civil Lines police station's officials were refusing to register a first information report (FIR) against the clinic.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Usman Tariq told DawnNews TV that the dead body has been sent to the District Headquarters Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and that police are awaiting the doctors' report.

ASP Tariq further said that if the post-mortem examination report identifies torture as the cause of death, police will register a case against the rehabilitation centre's doctors.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

How the system failed us

How the system failed us

Ten-year-old Amal Umer lost her life in the aftermath of a mugging in Karachi on the eve of Independence Day.

Opinion

Why this way?

Why this way?

Cyril Almeida
It is fairly obvious: the same methods used to shout down and drown out an opponent can be redirected and used to

Editorial

September 16, 2018

Bureaucratic reforms

IT was a necessary pep talk in the circumstances and has helped shed light on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approach...
September 16, 2018

Monitoring clerics

EVERY year in Muharram, administrations in districts across Pakistan swing into action to keep an eye on potentially...
September 16, 2018

Rat infestation

PESHAWAR has a rat problem. There are almost daily reports of patients being brought to hospital to be treated for...
September 15, 2018

Merger challenges

THE merger of Fata and KP approved in the final days of the previous parliament was a historic milestone, but there...
Updated September 15, 2018

Austerity or folly?

ALTHOUGH Pakistan boasts grand colonial-era buildings, a rich Mughal heritage and ancient sites dating back ...
Updated September 15, 2018

Fall from grace

ONCE upon a time, a fearless daughter stood up against a powerful military dictator. The year was 1988. Aung San Suu...