Pakistan saunter to victory over hapless Hong Kong

AFPUpdated September 16, 2018

Imam-ul-Haq runs between the wickets during the Asia Cup cricket match between Hong Kong and Pakistan — AFP
Shadab Khan (R) celebrates with teammate after he dismissed Hong Kong batsman Babar Hayat — AFP
Photo courtesy ICC Twitter
Hong Kong batsman Aizaz Khan is dismissed by Pakistan cricketer Usman Khan — AFP
Hong Kong batsman Kinchit Shah (2R) plays a shot as Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmed (L) looks on — AFP
Usman Khan (C) celebrates with teammates after he dismissed Hong Kong batsman Scott McKechnie — AFP
Former champions Pakistan thrashed an inexperienced Hong Kong by eight wickets in a one-sided match to open their Asia Cup campaign in style on Sunday.

Pakistan's bowling attack was too hot to handle for Hong Kong in Dubai as Usman Shinwari finished with 3-19 and Hasan Ali took 2-19, while leg-spinner Shadab Khan managed 2-31 to bowl Hong Kong out for 116 in 37.1 overs.

Hong Kong vs King Kong: Pakistan's Asia Cup campaign to begin with a mismatch

Pakistan then completed the chase comfortably for the loss of opener Fakhar Zaman (24) and Babar Azam (33), while Imam-ul-Haq finished on 50 not out after just 23.4 overs.

It proved another cakewalk for Pakistan, like their two previous victories against Hong Kong, by 173 runs in the 2004 Asia Cup in Colombo and by 155 in Karachi four years later.

This was a perfect warm-up for Pakistan ahead of their high-profile showdown with arch rivals India, also in Dubai on Wednesday.

Hong Kong struggled after captain Anshuman Rath won the toss and chose to bat in the Group A opener.

Top-scorer Aizaz Khan (27) and Kinchit Shah (26) fought valiantly during their sixth-wicket stand of 53 runs to offer some respite after Hong Kong were left reeling at 44-5.

Skipper Rath (19) and Nizakat Khan (13) were the only other two men to reach double figures.

Bangladesh thumped Sri Lanka by 137 runs in the first Group B match in Dubai on Saturday. Afghanistan will take on Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage, with the top two from that table contesting the September 28 final in Dubai.

Teams

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath (capt), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Mohammad Nizakat, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Scott McKehnie, Tanvir Afzal

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS) and Ahmad Pakteen (AFG) Tv umpires: Shaun George (RSA) Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Comments (10)

Isra
Sep 16, 2018 06:50pm

Sri Lanka seems to appear not the team they use to be.

Vikas
Sep 16, 2018 08:01pm

@Isra .... for quite some time

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 16, 2018 08:08pm

As expected, this match was a piece of cake for the green-shirts. Howover, they must not get complacent, stay focused, remain positive and dwell upon becoming mentally tough for the remaining matches especially the one scheduled against their old and historic traditional rivals on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 and maybe, the grand final of the 2028 Asia Cricket Cup.

Vikas
Sep 16, 2018 08:34pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Well I can predict your comment on Wednesday. It will say "well played green shirts, it was a tough fight". When in actuality it would be a one sided match and a lot of comments would be there as replies addressed to you, some of which of course Dawn would "moderate".

Rajesh
Sep 16, 2018 08:43pm

Minutes before the match started, there was a countdown and I was pleasantly surprised that Pakistani players were counting in English.

Socrates
Sep 16, 2018 08:43pm

Good but this was no achievement and nothing really to be proud of.

I have never seen Pakistan-origin players playing for other countries performing well against Pakistan, never, be it Moeen Ali or Imran Tahir or others. There is an obvious clash of interests there. And this is true for only Pakistan origin players.

M. Emad
Sep 16, 2018 08:45pm

Pakistan is a weak team in 2018 cricket Asia Cup.

Balram Sharma
Sep 16, 2018 09:15pm

Some consolation for Pakistan before they succumb yo India on 19th....

Ashton
Sep 16, 2018 10:36pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad 2028? Wow seems to be very futuristic

Abhishek Singh
Sep 16, 2018 10:37pm

Winning against minnows doesn't matter.

