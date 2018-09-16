DAWN.COM

Hong Kong bat against Pakistan in opening Group A match of Asia Cup

AFPSeptember 16, 2018

Hong Kong captain Anshuman Rath won the toss and opted to bat in the Group A match of the Asia Cup against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

Hong Kong came through the qualifying rounds and are playing for the third time in the Asia Cup after featuring in 2004 and 2008 editions.

Hong Kong vs King Kong: Pakistan's Asia Cup campaign to begin with a mismatch

Pakistan won the Asia Cup in 2000 and 2012. The third team in Group A is India.

In the opening match of Group B in Dubai, Bangladesh inflicted a big 137-run defeat on former champions Sri Lanka on Saturday. Afghanistan are the third team in that group.

Teams

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath (capt), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Mohammad Nizakat, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Scott McKehnie, Tanvir Afzal

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS) and Ahmad Pakteen (AFG) Tv umpires: Shaun George (RSA) Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Isra
Sep 16, 2018 06:50pm

Sri Lanka seems to appear not the team they use to be.

