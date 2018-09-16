Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan bundle Hong Kong out for 116
Pakistan's mixed pace/spin attack was too hot to handle for an inexperienced Hong Kong team as they were bundled out for a paltry 116 in the Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday.
Usman Shinwari (3-19), Hasan Ali (2-19) and Shadab Khan (2-31) wrapped up the Hong Kong innings in 37.1 overs after they won the toss and opted to bat in the Group A match.
Top-scorer Aizaz Khan (27) and Kinchit Shah (26) fought valiantly during their sixth wicket stand of 53 runs to offer some respite after Hong Kong were left reeling at 44-5.
Defending champions India are the third team in the group.
Bangladesh thumped Sri Lanka by 137 runs in the opening Group B match in Dubai on Saturday. Afghanistan, third team in Group B, will take on Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Teams
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari
Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath (capt), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Mohammad Nizakat, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Scott McKehnie, Tanvir Afzal
Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS) and Ahmad Pakteen (AFG) Tv umpires: Shaun George (RSA) Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
Comments (3)
Sri Lanka seems to appear not the team they use to be.
@Isra .... for quite some time
As expected, this match was a piece of cake for the green-shirts. Howover, they must not get complacent, stay focused, remain positive and dwell upon becoming mentally tough for the remaining matches especially the one scheduled against their old and historic traditional rivals on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 and maybe, the grand final of the 2028 Asia Cricket Cup.