Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan bundle Hong Kong out for 116

Pakistan's mixed pace/spin attack was too hot to handle for an inexperienced Hong Kong team as they were bundled out for a paltry 116 in the Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday.

Usman Shinwari (3-19), Hasan Ali (2-19) and Shadab Khan (2-31) wrapped up the Hong Kong innings in 37.1 overs after they won the toss and opted to bat in the Group A match.

Top-scorer Aizaz Khan (27) and Kinchit Shah (26) fought valiantly during their sixth wicket stand of 53 runs to offer some respite after Hong Kong were left reeling at 44-5.

Defending champions India are the third team in the group.

Bangladesh thumped Sri Lanka by 137 runs in the opening Group B match in Dubai on Saturday. Afghanistan, third team in Group B, will take on Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Teams

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath (capt), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Mohammad Nizakat, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Scott McKehnie, Tanvir Afzal

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS) and Ahmad Pakteen (AFG) Tv umpires: Shaun George (RSA) Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)