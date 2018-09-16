DAWN.COM

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan bundle Hong Kong out for 116

AFPUpdated September 16, 2018

Shadab Khan (R) celebrates with teammate after he dismissed Hong Kong batsman Babar Hayat — AFP
Photo courtesy ICC Twitter
Hong Kong batsman Aizaz Khan is dismissed by Pakistan cricketer Usman Khan — AFP
Hong Kong batsman Kinchit Shah (2R) plays a shot as Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmed (L) looks on — AFP
Usman Khan (C) celebrates with teammates after he dismissed Hong Kong batsman Scott McKechnie — AFP

Pakistan's mixed pace/spin attack was too hot to handle for an inexperienced Hong Kong team as they were bundled out for a paltry 116 in the Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday.

Usman Shinwari (3-19), Hasan Ali (2-19) and Shadab Khan (2-31) wrapped up the Hong Kong innings in 37.1 overs after they won the toss and opted to bat in the Group A match.

Hong Kong vs King Kong: Pakistan's Asia Cup campaign to begin with a mismatch

Top-scorer Aizaz Khan (27) and Kinchit Shah (26) fought valiantly during their sixth wicket stand of 53 runs to offer some respite after Hong Kong were left reeling at 44-5.

Defending champions India are the third team in the group.

Bangladesh thumped Sri Lanka by 137 runs in the opening Group B match in Dubai on Saturday. Afghanistan, third team in Group B, will take on Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Teams

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath (capt), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Mohammad Nizakat, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Scott McKehnie, Tanvir Afzal

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS) and Ahmad Pakteen (AFG) Tv umpires: Shaun George (RSA) Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Isra
Sep 16, 2018 06:50pm

Sri Lanka seems to appear not the team they use to be.

Vikas
Sep 16, 2018 08:01pm

@Isra .... for quite some time

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 16, 2018 08:08pm

As expected, this match was a piece of cake for the green-shirts. Howover, they must not get complacent, stay focused, remain positive and dwell upon becoming mentally tough for the remaining matches especially the one scheduled against their old and historic traditional rivals on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 and maybe, the grand final of the 2028 Asia Cricket Cup.

