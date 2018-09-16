Bilawal, Zardari visit Jati Umra to offer condolences over Begum Kulsoom's death

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, former president Asif Ali Zardari and other senior party leaders, visited former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday to offer their condolences over the demise of his wife, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

The PPP leaders met Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif at the family's Jati Umra residence.

While offering his condolences, Zardari said the PPP stood by the Sharif family and PML-N in this difficult time and termed Begum Kulsoom's death as a "great loss".

Sherry Rehman, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Farhatullah Babar, Rehman Malik and Raja Pervez Ashraf were also part of the PPP delegation.

The PPP leaders also paid tribute to Begum Kulsoom's struggle for the country and democracy.

"She was, undoubtedly, a brave and fearless woman," said former president Zardari. "The nation is remembering — and will continue to remember — her struggle for democracy and the country."

Sharif thanked the PPP leaders for visiting him, recalling that a delegation from the party had also attended Begum Kulsoom's funeral prayers on Friday.

Congregational prayers (Rasm-i-Qul) for the benefit of the deceased are being offered today from Asr (late afternoon) to Maghrib (sunset).

Speaking about Begum Kulsoom, Sharif said: "My biggest regret is that I couldn't be by my sick wife in her last moments."

Begum Kulsoom passed away in London on Sept 11 after a year-long battle with throat cancer. The three-time former first lady was diagnosed with early-stage lymphoma in August last year and had been in London since, where she underwent multiple surgeries and at least five chemotherapy sessions.

She had suffered a cardiac arrest and was placed on a ventilator in June this year. Her family reported a slight improvement in her condition on July 12, a day before Nawaz and Maryam were set to return to Pakistan after an accountability court sentenced them to jail in the Avenfield corruption reference.

The former PM and his daughter are both currently serving their sentences in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. They were granted parole in order to attend Begum Kulsoom's funeral.