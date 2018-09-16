PM Khan expresses concern over surge in Karachi street crime
Prime Minister Imran Khan in his maiden visit to Karachi expressed concern over the reported surge in street crime in the metropolis and called for coordinated efforts to purge the city of criminal activities during a high-level meeting on law and order at State Guest House on Sunday.
The PM, who is on a one-day visit to the city, also chaired a meeting held to review progress on federal government-funded projects in the city.
Sindh Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan gave a detailed briefing on the law and order situation in the province in general and Karachi in particular, which followed a presentation by the Director General (DG) Rangers Maj Gen Muhammad Saeed on the Karachi operation.
During the meeting ─ which was attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Shahid Baig Mirza, DG Rangers, chief secretary and Sindh Inspector General Police Kaleem Imam, as well as other concerned civil officials ─ the PM took strong exception to the cases of abduction of children in the city. He sought coordinated action against abductors, the urgent recovery of children and the provision of relief to parents.
The prime minister appreciated measures being taken for cleanliness in the metropolis. He directed that the efforts be expedited in order to provide relief to the people.
The premier, who arrived in Karachi earlier today, was greeted at the airport by Governor Imran Ismail and CM Shah at the airport.
From there, he went straight to the Quaid's mausoleum, where he laid a floral wreath and offered fateha. He also signed the guestbook at the mausoleum.
The PM met President Arif Alvi at State Guest House along with other officials. Accompanied by the Sindh governor and chief minister, the prime minister planted a sapling on the premises of the State Guest House, and also held a joint meeting with the two officials.
The premier will also attend a fundraiser dinner for the Diamer Bhasha dam at Governor House today.
The PM's visit comes a day after President Arif Alvi, a former MNA from Karachi, visited the metropolis and tasked Sindh Governor Imran Ismail with monitoring federal government-funded development projects and vowed to make his hometown’s infrastructure just like other mega cities in the world.
A statement issued after the meeting quoted Alvi as saying: "The Sindh governor from now on will monitor the progress of federal government-funded development projects in Karachi and other parts of the province for their timely completion."
Governor Ismail during the meeting said that the federal government would "take into account the feedback and opinions of provincial and city governments while executing its projects."
Comments (36)
PM is coming to KHI for attending a fundraising event for the Diamer Bhasha dam. Just to make money from karachi.
Right on target. PPP has ruined entire Sindh due to their corruption practices and no one was there to monitor them ad previously the PMLN and PPP have complete understanding not to interfere in each other corruption activities except mouth uttering.
Please dont forget to meet Aamir Liqath , otherwise he will be crying.
@Hussain and.....
‘Over the course of his one-day visit, he is expected to chair a high level meeting to review progress on federal government-funded projects in the city and another meeting on law and order, Radio Pakistan reported.’
PTI will help but the previous CM , from PPP, who did absolutely nothing in previous tenure sits in position again ,to do nothing again. The garbage still not collected, mobile theft unabated, water mafia still openly stealing, transport mafia still controlling buses, business still paying bribes to operate.
Only hope is Imran Ismail and president Alvi getting involved to address all these issues.
IK, please hold the Sindh government's feet to the fire and force them to do their job. Namely:
1) Clean up the piling refuse around the city 2) Coordiante better traffic flow to solve chronic jams throughout the day 3) Make the Police do a better job and crack down on gangs, car-jackers, theives and random crime. 4) Enforce the building codes and demolisih all illegal constructions, additions and encroachment on public property.
A hectic schedule for PM Imran Khan, together with some important meetings and announcements. Let's see what measures have been taken for Karachi people towards, supply of clean water, reduction in street crimes and crack down of corrupt mafia, etc. These are the important issues that need attention and appropriate actions.
This is regarding eliminating corruption mindset. I would suggest and request IK to kindly read the comments by the readers on Dawn's news on the articles of his speech or his ministers' speech because here the readers provide their views and sometimes a resolution on the challenges. My suggestion is: 1. Bring Right to Information (RTI) system. The procedure is people will have a right to get information of any governmental audit or the progress information on the developing projects. In this way the bureaucrats will have a tab from the people. 2. In order to save oil usage, make the public transport effective. 3. Increase exports and reduce imports. 4. Spend on education and health more. 5. Check the sections on which international watchdog rate your country and improve them such as; human rights violations, death of infants, literacy rate etc.
@Hussain what an ignorant thing to say! Karachi is Pakistan and Bhasha Dam is for Pakistan. Minds like yours should be shipped to the neighbor as a gift as a one way ticket.
A bitter experience of overseas Pakistanis in 1998 by nawaz shareef on fund raising to save the country's economy and now the basha dam experience.
And he used Luxury Jet of PAF for this purpose. And there goes austerity into the drain.
He is not begging like NS to fill his bank account and burden the people. People who want status quo will always be jealous but they will be silenced if he delivers the results.
28 days after taking oath, PM, Imran Khan is going to spend just a one day in the largest city which makes about 64% of GDP. That shows the priorities of new government.
Thanks for PM to visit the city which makes money for the whole of Pakistan. It would have been great to see PM spending at least 3 days in Karachi to go through the Challenges faced by the Business community by PPP govt. The pathtic situation of the Transport, Water, law and other secotrs, demand his attention.
He must look into rising lawlessness specially snatching...
A memorable day when saver of Pakistan is meeting with the founder of Pakistan.
@Hussain don’t you realise that Karachi is facing acute shortage of water. The dams are for every single people of our nation.
I like it. He is really changing the game huh!
@Hussain khi is a mini pakistan.
@Hussain ..don't make false claims.!
we hope inshallah prime minister will change karachi
The PM has noble agenda for the Nation, His Success depends on our will and determination to achieve His Goal (OURS) Let's give the PM a helping Hand!
@AbdulRahman very good suggestion
Atleast have the garbage collected so people can see the change in a basic requirement. Just this one to focus on in the next three months.
Imran Khan should seriously raise the issue of road and infrastructure development of Karachi. It is in tatters. Secondly, waste management system also needs to be addressed on emergency basis. We did not give him vote to sit in Islamabad. Its his job to see whether how he will get these things done through provincial government. It is very sad that whenever we walk on the roads, the sewerage water is flowing, garbage is lying on the roads, roads and footpaths are broken and encroached. It feels as if we are living in African country.
@Mohsin Malik ‘PIA flight got late for more than three hours on Saturday night when the pilot refused to fly after a physical brawl with a steward whom he suspected as a smuggler.’
You want him to wait around and take PIA. Then people will say why he wasted time and not take official plane. Damned if you do, damned if you dont.
We should all praise Imran Khan for the steps he is taking, rather than pointing fingers at him. Atleast the guy is trying, now we as the nation need to play our part. You can’t expect the government to change everything, people need to change as well.
PTI will do all the work and PPP will claim credit.
So he finally comes to Jinnah's mausoleum which is good indication though, but where is mayor of Karachi in the meeting mentioned.
@Mohsin Malik Your comment is nonsense.
The criminality can be much easier controlled by satellite monitoring of Karachi city. But problem is that at the same time the corrupt police and other authorities will also be monitored, which certainly they do not want.
Dear Prime minister: please follow-up your order within this week. Children are getting knapped very easily, and not a single incident was intercepted by law enforcers.
@M1 Jamal Why has IK not moved against Zardari, ad he did against NS?
saying and doing is two different things for Pakistan politicians; hope so some result come back
@Mohsin Malik when NAWAZ SHARIF was doing the opposite of austerity why did you not open your mouth then.. when he was Looting the millions and billions of Pakistan taxpayers money why did you not open your mouth then... when is children who were in no public office or allowed to use the state money of the taxpayers why did you not open your mouth then.. Imran Khans drive for austerity is to let the people know that everything starts from him so far he's done an excellent job if you want to be an ignorant and arrogant about his actions then Be 1 but please give credit where it's due he's trying to save this countr, in that country one member of population is you as well, if you consider yourself as a patriotic Pakistani then walk with Imran Khan otherwise I would ask you to keep your comments in discrete otherwise you will be humiliated in public
@Hussain That shows your mentality, always negativity.