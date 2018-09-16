PM Khan expresses concern over surge in Karachi street crime

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his maiden visit to Karachi expressed concern over the reported surge in street crime in the metropolis and called for coordinated efforts to purge the city of criminal activities during a high-level meeting on law and order at State Guest House on Sunday.

The PM, who is on a one-day visit to the city, also chaired a meeting held to review progress on federal government-funded projects in the city.

Sindh Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan gave a detailed briefing on the law and order situation in the province in general and Karachi in particular, which followed a presentation by the Director General (DG) Rangers Maj Gen Muhammad Saeed on the Karachi operation.

PM Khan meets President Arif Alvi at State Guest House. ─ DawnNewsTV

During the meeting ─ which was attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Shahid Baig Mirza, DG Rangers, chief secretary and Sindh Inspector General Police Kaleem Imam, as well as other concerned civil officials ─ the PM took strong exception to the cases of abduction of children in the city. He sought coordinated action against abductors, the urgent recovery of children and the provision of relief to parents.

The prime minister appreciated measures being taken for cleanliness in the metropolis. He directed that the efforts be expedited in order to provide relief to the people.

The premier, who arrived in Karachi earlier today, was greeted at the airport by Governor Imran Ismail and CM Shah at the airport.

PM Khan pays his respects at Quaid's mausoleum.

From there, he went straight to the Quaid's mausoleum, where he laid a floral wreath and offered fateha. He also signed the guestbook at the mausoleum.

The PM met President Arif Alvi at State Guest House along with other officials. Accompanied by the Sindh governor and chief minister, the prime minister planted a sapling on the premises of the State Guest House, and also held a joint meeting with the two officials.

The premier will also attend a fundraiser dinner for the Diamer Bhasha dam at Governor House today.

The PM's visit comes a day after President Arif Alvi, a former MNA from Karachi, visited the metropolis and tasked Sindh Governor Imran Ismail with monitoring federal government-funded development projects and vowed to make his hometown’s infrastructure just like other mega cities in the world.

A statement issued after the meeting quoted Alvi as saying: "The Sindh governor from now on will monitor the progress of federal government-funded development projects in Karachi and other parts of the province for their timely completion."

Governor Ismail during the meeting said that the federal government would "take into account the feedback and opinions of provincial and city governments while executing its projects."