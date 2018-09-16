PM Khan arrives in Karachi on maiden visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on Sunday afternoon on his first visit to the metropolis since being elected premier.

PM Khan, who was accompanied by special assistant Naeemul Haq, was greeted at the airport by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Shah.

PM Khan visits Quaid's mausoleum.

From there, he went straight to the Quaid's mausoleum, where he laid a floral wreath and offered fateha. He also signed the guestbook at the mausoleum.

Over the course of his one-day visit, he is expected to chair a high level meeting to review progress on federal government-funded projects in the city and another meeting on law and order, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Sindh governor and chief minister, as well as traders, businesspeople and other prominent individuals will call on the PM today. He will also hold a meeting with media personnel.

PM Khan will attend a fundraiser dinner for the Diamer Bhasha dam at Governor House and plant a sapling at State Guest House.

The PM's visit comes a day after President Arif Alvi, a former MNA from Karachi, visited the metropolis and tasked Sindh Governor Imran Ismail with monitoring federal government-funded development projects and vowed to make his hometown’s infrastructure just like other mega cities in the world.

A statement issued after the meeting quoted Alvi as saying: "The Sindh governor from now on will monitor the progress of federal government-funded development projects in Karachi and other parts of the province for their timely completion."

Governor Ismail during the meeting said that the federal government would "take into account the feedback and opinions of provincial and city governments while executing its projects."