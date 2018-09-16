DAWN.COM

Qatari emir’s brother meets Nawaz to offer condolences

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated September 16, 2018

SHEIKH Thani Bin Hamad Al-Thani, brother of the Qatari emir, meets former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.—INP
LAHORE: Several prominent leaders, including Qatari emir’s brother Sheikh Thani Bin Hamad Al-Thani and Turkish company Albayrak’s chief executive Ahmet Albayrak, condoled with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the death of his wife Begum Kulsoom at Jati Umra on Saturday.

A large number of parliamentarians, including former Punjab minister Khawaja Imran Nazir and Balochistan National Party chief Akhtar Mengal, as well as people from all walks of life visited Mr Sharif and conveyed their condolences. They offered Fateha and laid wreaths on the grave of Begum Kulsoom.

BNP chief Akhtar Mengal said that the late Begum Kulsoom struggled for democracy in the most trying times, adding that her services would be remembered forever.

PPP says Zardari, Bilawal to visit Jati Umra

Speaking about the opponents of dams, he said that Article 6 should be invoked not only against those criticising construction of dams but also against those abrogating the Constitution.

Meanwhile, PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to political leaders and thousands others who came and attended Begum Kulsoom’s funeral and sent condolence messages.

As Qul for Begum Kulsoom will be held on Sunday (today), Shahbaz Sharif requested people to recite the Holy Quran and pray for the deceased at their homes. He said it was decided that only family members and close relatives would participate in the Qul at Jati Umra.

Punjab Pakistan Peoples Party media adviser Sajjad Anwar told Dawn PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari would go to Jati Umra to condole with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the death of his wife.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2018

RUMI
Sep 16, 2018 08:52am

Shouldn't Our current Prime minister also call on our previous Prime minister to condol his better half's demise ? I guess he should.

