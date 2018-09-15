DAWN.COM

Shireen Mazari regrets world's silence over Indian oppression faced by Kashmiris

Nadir GuramaniSeptember 15, 2018

Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari on Saturday expressed concern over the "oppression faced by innocent civilians due to atrocities committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir".

"Violence demonstrated against citizens of occupied Kashmir by Indian forces is nothing new. The Indian army commits such acts every single day," she remarked.

However, the "world's silence against human rights violations carried out by India is regrettable", she added.

Also read: How violence is affecting Kashmir’s women

She urged the government to raise the issue of state aggression shown towards Kashmiris before the United Nations, also highlighting the need to draft a policy in the matter.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi's use of private plane

Issuing a clarification regarding the foreign minister's use of a private aircraft to travel to Kabul for a state visit to Afghanistan, Mazari said: "There were no available commercial flights to Afghanistan due to which he had to make use of the state's official aircraft."

"To take an entire commercial flight for just one person to Kabul would have proved costlier," she explained.

