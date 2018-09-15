DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Khan vows to transfer powers to grass-root level during meeting on local govt setup

Dawn.comSeptember 15, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf believes in transfer of powers to grass-root level, “which is only possible by strengthening the local government system, Radio Pakistan reported.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad regarding the local government system, the premier said, “Empowered people in a local government system can be the best form of the government.”

PM Khan said people should be allowed to take decisions on their own, which was only possible by ensuring a strong local government system in the country.

He said a revised local government system will be made functional based on the governance pattern implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“People will be strengthened by empowering the local bodies,” the prime minister said.

Earlier this month, PM Khan had constituted a committee to recommend within a week a proposal for a new local government structure that will be scrutinised and presented before the provincial assemblies to initiate the required legislation process within a month.

While presiding over a meeting at PM Office, PM Khan had said that new laws must be prepared so that they could be enforced in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — the provinces where his PTI has its government. Sindh, where the PPP has its government, and Balochistan, where a BAP-led coalition is in power, would be asked to enforce the new LG system under Article 140-A of the Constitution, he had said.

The prime minister had been of the view that the transfer of power at the grassroots level and people’s empowerment in the real sense was the main plank of PTI’s agenda of reforms. PM Khan had said the past practice of centralisation of power had deprived the people of any meaningful say in government affairs.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A woman of courage

A woman of courage

Abbas Nasir
Kulsoom Nawaz’s huge reservoir of strength could be evidenced in the quiet dignity with which she bore her travails.

Editorial

September 15, 2018

Merger challenges

THE merger of Fata and KP approved in the final days of the previous parliament was a historic milestone, but there...
Updated September 15, 2018

Austerity or folly?

ALTHOUGH Pakistan boasts grand colonial-era buildings, a rich Mughal heritage and ancient sites dating back ...
Updated September 15, 2018

Fall from grace

ONCE upon a time, a fearless daughter stood up against a powerful military dictator. The year was 1988. Aung San Suu...
Updated September 14, 2018

Debate on dams

The warning signs are present and all sides, including the protagonists, ought to pay heed and help reduce tensions.
Updated September 14, 2018

Media under siege

Press freedom cannot be gauged by body bags alone. If it was, Pakistan would rank among the safer countries.
Updated September 14, 2018

Surviving a silent killer

According to a recent report by WHO, cancer is rapidly becoming the leading cause of death globally.