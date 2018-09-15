NAB initiates probe against NICVD Karachi over corruption charges

The Karachi chapter of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an inquiry against the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Karachi over corruption charges and ordered the concerned officials to appear before it on Monday along with all relevant records.

According to a letter sent by the bureau to the executive director of NICVD, the accountability watchdog has initiated an inquiry against the officers and officials of NICVD Karachi and others under Section 19 read with 27 of National Accountability Ordinance of 1999.

It has transpired during the inquiry that the executive director of NICVD was in “possession of information/evidence whatsoever, which relates to the commission of the offence(s)”, the letter reads.

Moreover, the accountability bureau has sought complete record in original and certified copies of the following record:

Structural formation of NICVD

The history and Act under which NICVD works

Year-wise sanctioned strength and appointments made in different cadres including regular, contractual, contingency and daily wages based posts the during last 10 years

Details of appointments in different cadres the during last 10 years

Pay structure of different grades

Annual budget details and expenditure during the last 10 years

Details of procurement including drugs, machinery etc.

Internal, external and third-party audit reports of last 10 years.

The officials familiar with this development told Dawn that the NAB team had visited NICVD on Friday and examined the record of Admin block, OPD block, and HR department.

Meanwhile, the adviser to Sindh chief minister on information, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, tried to clarify during his visit to the JPMC on Saturday that NAB team did not raid NICVD, instead, "they only examined its record".

The adviser claimed that “NICVD had performed tremendous services in medical field” and requested that “it not be portrayed in a negative way”.