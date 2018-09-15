5 suspects killed in fighting with Indian troops in held Kashmir
The Indian forces on Saturday killed five suspects during a gunbattle in held Kashmir, triggering violent anti-India protests in the disputed Himalayan region.
Indian troops laid a siege around a southern village in Qazigund area overnight on a tip that suspects were hiding there, police said.
A fierce gunbattle erupted early on Saturday, and hours later, five local Kashmiri rebels were killed.
The slain rebels belonged to the region's largest rebel group Hizbul Mujahideen, police said.
The fighting sparked anti-India protests and clashes as hundreds of residents tried to march to the site of the battle in solidarity with the militants. Government forces fired warning shots, shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters, injuring at least six people.
Most Kashmiris support the rebel cause that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.
In recent years, mainly young Kashmiris have displayed open solidarity with rebels and sought to protect them by engaging troops in street clashes during military operations.
Rebels have been fighting Indian control since 1989. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Islamabad denies.
Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.
Comments (13)
‘India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Islamabad denies.’
What an irrelevant statement to write. Without proof, any one can make accusation to divert the truth. So, dont give them the opportunity to spread false information.
Any unlawful person holding gun, in any country, will be dealt with it.
Operation needed for long term health of Kashmir.
Death toll of militants is 10 not 5
Indian OCCUPIED Kashmir.
One day the world including Indians will wake up on this continious tragedy and give the Kashmiris the right to independence and to rule themselves.This unending tragedy has killed more than 70000 Kashmiris, injured more than 300000 of whom thouands are blind or permanently disabled.
For how long the barbaric killings, horrible rapes, horrific destruction and deliberate anahilation designs and efforts pertaining to the feeble, weak, helpless, vulnerable, trifle and hapless land and people including innocent women and children of the India-attacked, India-held and India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of its brutal, cunning, criminal, heartless, ruthless, gritless, characterless and gutless, occupying Indian army will continue, while the so-called defenders of global human rights and universal human dignity and equality take a deliberate nap?
Hizbul Mujahideen is a terrorist group and should be chased and hunted down.
Excellent! Terrorists have no place on earth!!
@Human well Mr. Modi/ RSS were also part of terrorism..what has india done rather than stopping them the nation elected him as the PM...more talk no action ??
Who is supplying guns to them
The more you kill ,the more resistance will arise.
Guns will not be met by roses.