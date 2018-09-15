Medical, dental colleges’ entry test on September 23

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the entrance test would take place on September 16. However, the date was changed due to Muharram and the test will now take place on September 23, 2018.

RAWALPINDI: As many as 7,870 candidates will appear in Punjab medical and dental colleges’ entrance test on Sept 23 (Sunday).

University of Health Sciences (UHS) will conduct the test.

The Punjab government has finalised arrangements for the test and has deputed senior bureaucrats including provincial secretaries, divisional commissionersas monitoring officers whereas senior medical professors will conduct the test.

Deputy Commissioner of respective districts will act as focal persons to look after the arrangements of the test. UHS has deputedinvigilators and supervisory staff for the conduct of the test.

In Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner Omer Jehangir on Friday directed the city administration to make foolproof security arrangements for the entry test.

Addressing the meeting in his office to review the arrangements for the test, he said that the car parking would be established at some distance from the centers and police officials would be deployed for the security of vehicles.

Five centers for Entry Test will be established by the University of Health Sciences Lahore-- Government Postgraduate College for Women, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi, Government College for Boys, Satellite Town, Saddique Public School 6th Road, Jinnah Institute of Information and Commerce and Ideal Cambridge Schools.

At every center, an information counter would be set up to facilitate the candidates. Cell phones and hand bags of the candidates would be collected from the candidates.

Traffic police officials would be deployed on the road where centers are located.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2018