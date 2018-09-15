DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Medical, dental colleges’ entry test on September 23

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated September 15, 2018

Email

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the entrance test would take place on September 16. However, the date was changed due to Muharram and the test will now take place on September 23, 2018.

RAWALPINDI: As many as 7,870 candidates will appear in Punjab medical and dental colleges’ entrance test on Sept 23 (Sunday).

University of Health Sciences (UHS) will conduct the test.

The Punjab government has finalised arrangements for the test and has deputed senior bureaucrats including provincial secretaries, divisional commissionersas monitoring officers whereas senior medical professors will conduct the test.

Deputy Commissioner of respective districts will act as focal persons to look after the arrangements of the test. UHS has deputedinvigilators and supervisory staff for the conduct of the test.

In Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner Omer Jehangir on Friday directed the city administration to make foolproof security arrangements for the entry test.

Addressing the meeting in his office to review the arrangements for the test, he said that the car parking would be established at some distance from the centers and police officials would be deployed for the security of vehicles.

Five centers for Entry Test will be established by the University of Health Sciences Lahore-- Government Postgraduate College for Women, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi, Government College for Boys, Satellite Town, Saddique Public School 6th Road, Jinnah Institute of Information and Commerce and Ideal Cambridge Schools.

At every center, an information counter would be set up to facilitate the candidates. Cell phones and hand bags of the candidates would be collected from the candidates.

Traffic police officials would be deployed on the road where centers are located.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A woman of courage

A woman of courage

Abbas Nasir
Kulsoom Nawaz’s huge reservoir of strength could be evidenced in the quiet dignity with which she bore her travails.

Editorial

September 15, 2018

Merger challenges

THE merger of Fata and KP approved in the final days of the previous parliament was a historic milestone, but there...
Updated September 15, 2018

Austerity or folly?

ALTHOUGH Pakistan boasts grand colonial-era buildings, a rich Mughal heritage and ancient sites dating back ...
September 15, 2018

Fall from grace

ONCE upon a time, a fearless daughter stood up against a powerful military dictator. The year was 1988. Aung San Suu...
Updated September 14, 2018

Debate on dams

The warning signs are present and all sides, including the protagonists, ought to pay heed and help reduce tensions.
Updated September 14, 2018

Media under siege

Press freedom cannot be gauged by body bags alone. If it was, Pakistan would rank among the safer countries.
Updated September 14, 2018

Surviving a silent killer

According to a recent report by WHO, cancer is rapidly becoming the leading cause of death globally.