DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Human rights ministry launches awareness drive about women's right to inheritance

Dawn.comSeptember 14, 2018

Email

The Ministry of Human Rights has launched an awareness campaign to educate people about the rights of women to inheritance under Islamic jurisprudence and the Constitution.

The announcement in this regard was made on Friday through the PTI's official Twitter account.

Speaking on the matter, in a video message released by the ministry, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ijaz said, "It is shameful that women are talked out of their inheritance through emotional blackmail and family pressure."

In a statement issued to mark the launch of the campaign, the PTI said: "Women’s right to inheritance has been one of the cornerstones of PM Imran Khan’s struggle for equality and justice in Pakistan. We are proud to announce that the Ministry of Human Rights will be launching a nationwide campaign to educate people on this issue."

Through this campaign, the ministry aims to educate people about the religious and legal protection provided to women right to inheritance in Pakistan.

"Islam and Pakistan's Constitution offer clear guidance on the matter. Articles 23 and 24 of the 1973 Constitution furnishes complete details regarding matters of inheritance and provides clear guidelines regarding women's rights in this regard," Dr Ijaz said.

Article 23 of the 1973 Constitution states: "Provision as to property. Every citizen shall have the right to acquire, hold and dispose of property in any part of Pakistan, subject to the Constitution and any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the public interest."

Article 24 talks about the protection of the right to property and states that no person shall be deprived of their property save in accordance with law.

Moreover, a helpline — 1099 — has been launched by the ministry to provide free legal advice on the matter.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Condemned to succeed

Condemned to succeed

The Chinese dream is unfolding. The American dream is fading. What can a Pakistani dream mean?

Editorial

September 14, 2018

Debate on dams

THE warning signs are present and all sides, including the protagonists, ought to pay heed and help reduce tensions....
September 14, 2018

Media under siege

PRESS freedom cannot be gauged by body bags alone. If it was, Pakistan would rank among the comparatively safer...
September 14, 2018

Surviving a silent killer

ACCORDING to a recent report by WHO, cancer is rapidly becoming the leading cause of death globally, with 10m deaths...
September 13, 2018

Sustainable LG goals

IMPROVEMENTS to local government systems in the provinces are essential to their future success, but reforms that ...
Updated September 13, 2018

A quiet dignity

THERE was an air of dignified nonchalance about the way Kulsoom Nawaz performed the task assigned to her by...
September 13, 2018

Rise in ‘honour’ crimes

THE number of women — and men — being killed in the name of ‘honour’ keeps rising at a disturbing rate in...