Human rights ministry launches awareness drive about women's right to inheritance

The Ministry of Human Rights has launched an awareness campaign to educate people about the rights of women to inheritance under Islamic jurisprudence and the Constitution.

The announcement in this regard was made on Friday through the PTI's official Twitter account.

Speaking on the matter, in a video message released by the ministry, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ijaz said, "It is shameful that women are talked out of their inheritance through emotional blackmail and family pressure."

In a statement issued to mark the launch of the campaign, the PTI said: "Women’s right to inheritance has been one of the cornerstones of PM Imran Khan’s struggle for equality and justice in Pakistan. We are proud to announce that the Ministry of Human Rights will be launching a nationwide campaign to educate people on this issue."

Through this campaign, the ministry aims to educate people about the religious and legal protection provided to women right to inheritance in Pakistan.

"Islam and Pakistan's Constitution offer clear guidance on the matter. Articles 23 and 24 of the 1973 Constitution furnishes complete details regarding matters of inheritance and provides clear guidelines regarding women's rights in this regard," Dr Ijaz said.

Article 23 of the 1973 Constitution states: "Provision as to property. Every citizen shall have the right to acquire, hold and dispose of property in any part of Pakistan, subject to the Constitution and any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the public interest."

Article 24 talks about the protection of the right to property and states that no person shall be deprived of their property save in accordance with law.

Moreover, a helpline — 1099 — has been launched by the ministry to provide free legal advice on the matter.