DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ECP extends deadline for overseas Pakistanis' registration for October by-polls

Fahad ChaudhrySeptember 14, 2018

Email

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday extended the registration deadline for overseas Pakistanis wishing to participate in the i-voting process for the upcoming by-elections.

Overseas Pakistanis can now register till September 17. The previous deadline was Sep 15.

The ECP will be holding by-elections in 37 constituencies for both national and provincial assembly seats on Oct 14. The Overseas Voting System (www.overseasvoting.gov.pk) has listed the constituencies for voting on the website’s homepage.

Only expats who hold a National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (Nicop) or Machine Readable Passport (MRP) can register to vote.

After the ECP laun­ched its website for overseas voters on August 31, election observers had voiced concerns about the system’s "credibility and transparency".

Ahmed Bilal Mehboob of the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Trans­parency (Pildat), an NGO working for the promotion of democracy in the country, had said one of the concerns was that the i-voting system can "easily be subjected to cyber attacks or manipulation".

He had also expressed concerns about the requirements for registration for i-voting.

"Firstly, a large number of Pakistanis — especially in the Middle East — would be excluded from the voting process as they will not have an email address," he had said.

"Secondly, there is nothing that can ensure that the person is freely using his right to vote online and not being coerced by someone."

Political parties have also expressed concerns about the i-voting process. PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the i-voting system launched by the ECP was "technologically faulty".

On Tuesday, the ECP had held a joint press conference with National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) officials to debunk complaints about the software that will be used to enable overseas Pakistanis to vote.

The ECP said that the purpose of the extension of the registration deadline was to get as many Pakistani expats to register to vote as possible.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Condemned to succeed

Condemned to succeed

The Chinese dream is unfolding. The American dream is fading. What can a Pakistani dream mean?

Editorial

September 14, 2018

Debate on dams

THE warning signs are present and all sides, including the protagonists, ought to pay heed and help reduce tensions....
September 14, 2018

Media under siege

PRESS freedom cannot be gauged by body bags alone. If it was, Pakistan would rank among the comparatively safer...
September 14, 2018

Surviving a silent killer

ACCORDING to a recent report by WHO, cancer is rapidly becoming the leading cause of death globally, with 10m deaths...
September 13, 2018

Sustainable LG goals

IMPROVEMENTS to local government systems in the provinces are essential to their future success, but reforms that ...
Updated September 13, 2018

A quiet dignity

THERE was an air of dignified nonchalance about the way Kulsoom Nawaz performed the task assigned to her by...
September 13, 2018

Rise in ‘honour’ crimes

THE number of women — and men — being killed in the name of ‘honour’ keeps rising at a disturbing rate in...