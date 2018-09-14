DAWN.COM

3 Levies personnel martyred in Pishin blast

Syed Ali ShahUpdated September 14, 2018

The site of the attack. ─ DawnNewsTV
At least three Levies personnel were martyred and two injured in a blast near the assistant commissioner Barshore's car in Balochistan's Pishin area on Friday, according to Levies sources.

The AC, Amir Zaman Kakar, was not in the vehicle at the time of the attack.

The martyred personnel were identified as Asmatullah Abdul Baqi and Jafar Khan.

A heavy contingent of Levies forces have reached the site of the Pishin Bypass area where the attack took place. Police and members of the Bomb Disposal Squad are enquiring into the nature of the blast.

Provincial Home Minister Saleem Khosa condemned the blast and directed authorities to immediately submit a report on the incident and ensure the wounded received treatment.

"Terrorists will be dealt with with an iron first," Khosa warned.

