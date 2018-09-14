DAWN.COM

CJ takes suo motu notice, seeks data on usage of water by mineral water companies

Haseeb BhattiSeptember 14, 2018

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday took suo motu notice of the exploitation of water resources by mineral water companies operating in the country, and sought data regarding water usage by these companies from concerned departments.

The chief justice issued orders to this effect during a hearing of the Katas Raj case. He has directed the companies to submit the data by Friday night (tonight).

CJP Nisar also directed the attorney general and all advocate generals to convey his directives to mineral water companies.

"Water is very precious for us. Mineral water companies are acquiring water free of cost after installing turbines and then selling it at exorbitant prices," he remarked.

"We will take all possible measures to preserve water," he added.

The chief justice said that the case will be heard on Saturday in the SC's Lahore registry.

Umair Karim
Sep 14, 2018 02:03pm

Good one, one of the root cause of the water crises

Helal Enver
Sep 14, 2018 02:06pm

CJP please take suo motu notice on the exploitation of water resources by Tanker Mafia as they are the main culprits specially in Karachi.

Karachitee
Sep 14, 2018 02:11pm

Thank you sir

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 14, 2018 02:12pm

Another suo motu taken by CJP, in this time against water companies! What happened to previous suo motus, what actions were taken and why results were not published? Public want to know.

Arif
Sep 14, 2018 02:23pm

Read please

M. Saeed
Sep 14, 2018 02:23pm

Mineral water companies are mining water and selling to the people who are deprived by the Government, by not operating its own water filtration plants and safe water projects. Interestingly, Government is the biggest purchaser of such bottled waters.

Arif
Sep 14, 2018 02:24pm

Please read

M. Saeed
Sep 14, 2018 02:25pm

Greater Karachi water supply project was started about 50 years back but never succeeded in arresting the population explosion of Karachi, much exceeding the planned development of facilities.

Masood
Sep 14, 2018 02:26pm

CJP please take suo motu notice on exuberant fees charged by private schools in Punjab.

Harmony-1©
Sep 14, 2018 02:33pm

Good step. Rauf Klasra & Amir Mateen raised this issue first.

