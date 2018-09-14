CJ takes suo motu notice, seeks data on usage of water by mineral water companies

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday took suo motu notice of the exploitation of water resources by mineral water companies operating in the country, and sought data regarding water usage by these companies from concerned departments.

The chief justice issued orders to this effect during a hearing of the Katas Raj case. He has directed the companies to submit the data by Friday night (tonight).

CJP Nisar also directed the attorney general and all advocate generals to convey his directives to mineral water companies.

"Water is very precious for us. Mineral water companies are acquiring water free of cost after installing turbines and then selling it at exorbitant prices," he remarked.

"We will take all possible measures to preserve water," he added.

The chief justice said that the case will be heard on Saturday in the SC's Lahore registry.