CPEC to be opened to other countries: minister
ISLAMABAD: Criticising the last PML-N government for what it called wasting a lot of time, the PTI government on Thursday announced that it would speed up implementation of the $62 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), open it to other countries and hire international consultants for financial modelling of future projects.
Speaking at a news conference after a meeting held to review progress of CPEC-related projects, Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar played down some critical comments about Chinese loans in the CPEC portfolio, but hinted at exploring new financing options for future projects.
Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing also attended the 56th quarterly progress review meeting.
Responding to a question about the possibility of re-negotiating with China for rescheduling of loans to prolong repayment period under CPEC projects, the minister said China had executed $6bn infrastructure projects through loans and their repayments were not due before 2021.
He said Chinese loans were among the $95bn total outstanding foreign loans and the government would meet all financial obligations on Pakistan. He criticised the PML-N government for constructing motorways and roads at a cost of $6bn and the Lahore Orange Line Train project at $2.5bn, but putting the critical Main Railway Line (ML-1) project worth $9bn on the back burner.
“We have decided to conduct a study for exploring new mode of financing in order to undertake future projects on a build, operate and transfer basis, instead of the existing mode of engineering, procurement and construction contracts by securing loans,” he said, adding: “We are working on financial modeling of future projects.”
Mr Bakhtiar, who was a PML-N lawmaker in previous parliament, said the PTI government had decided to abandon future energy projects based on imported coal, perhaps not knowing that the ban on all future projects based on imported fuel was imposed in August 2016 when it emerged that already contracted projects would be enough to meet the immediate energy crisis. The minister, however, clarified that the ongoing power projects like those at Sahiwal and Port Qasim would continue to function and would remain operational.
He said the government also decided to create a business council to have larger input and consultations to take the CPEC to a higher trajectory, particularly through industrialisation and the maritime sector. “We have decided to establish new joint working group for social economic development where projects related to education, health, vocational training and capacity building will be firmed up.”
Responding to a question, Mr Bakhtiar said power sector circular debt was the biggest challenge Pakistan faced at the moment, adding that no energy policy could succeed unless power distribution companies were turned around. He said energy mix would also be changed as the last PML-N government had focused only on power generation but ignored transmission and distribution that resulted in piling up of circular debt.
The minister said the government had taken important decisions regarding the CPEC, including the ongoing projects of energy and infrastructure which would be completed under the early harvest programme. The industrial cooperation, he said, would be boosted because manufacturing base had shrunk in the country.
Mr Bakhtiar said the last government had wasted five years whereby it could not focus on development of Gwadar and ML-1, adding that the new government would open up for investments in Gwadar by countries, other than China and Pakistan. He said Pakistan was infrastructure deficient and required $200bn to meet infrastructure requirements.
The minister said the government would hire independent consultants for devising best design and execution plan for projects like ML-1 because it was necessary to have best possible advice with a cost of $2-3 million before executing them. He said the previous government’s catch-up mode compromised bargaining position, but now studies would be done before visiting China in November or December this year for the next Joint Working Group meeting.
Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2018
Comments (18)
All handwork is done by PML-N and ribbon cutting is due. PTI can efficiently cut ribbon in faster pace and take credit. Any failures can easily be attributed to PML-N anyway.
Hiring international consultants! Now you're talking. Smartest thing Pakistan will do in the history of the country. It you don't have the people with expertise to do the job - you have them. The real problem have been that Pakistan's bureaucrats have been faking knowledge they don't have and leading Pakistan down the garden path. The Axact fraud is the perfect example of how people try to get ahead by faking degrees they never earned.
Corporations and governments hire consultants all the time. The Boston Consulting Group has been hired by quite a few governments.
Where is the money to open CPEC, to other countries and hire international consultants for financial modelling of future projects.
Enough CPEC. Talk about something else for a change
From $42 US billion dollars CPEC project it is now $62 billion dollars. Any input needs money. Creating hype again and again.
Which countries the CPEC will it open? Next door neighbor Iran is in turmoil with economy and fighting the mighty US for its survival.
CPEC is becoming controversial day by day.
China is not going to help further in CPEC anymore, as they are in debt too, and are not getting returns/profits for the projects from countries who are in debt now such Djibouti, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Malta. Malaysia has cancelled $20 US billion dollar rail project.
CPEC has become a heavy burden, with loans, debt and still incomplete.
@Asifa
No it is getting more transparent. Other countries means more investment.
Are other coutries interested though? If Pakistan itself is not that interested.
@MG Wich ribbon are you talking about? None of the projects have been completed and most of them are waiting to start due to lack of funds.
The Chinese do not want all this meddling of others into their projects. They do their work in secrecy. That is the Chinese method of business worldwide. All this commotion is going to make them nervous and they may just take the loss and scrape the whole thing.
$2.5 bn for Orange Line!.. Worst Planners of modern times
@salman india will be invited?, Afghanistan? Russia?
China is not going to change its terms and conditions already signed.
PML-N government's core focus was on projects that yield maximum kickbacks in under five years, this way NS's pocket and that of his flattering cronies become full and it looks good for the next election. Human developement does not exist in PML-N brain.