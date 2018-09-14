DAWN.COM

Plan to turn heritage buildings into parks, museums approved

Kashif AbbasiUpdated September 14, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Luxury vehicles are parked on the premises of the Prime Minister House for inspection by people before their auction on Sunday. As part of the austerity measures announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government placed advertisements in the newspapers last week, offering 102 luxury cars and jeeps, including bulletproof vehicles, for public auction. These vehicles can also be inspected by the public today (Friday).—Online

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday formally announced details of its plan for turning Prime Minister House, governor houses and several other heritage buildings in use of government functionaries into museums, parks, educational institutions and hotels.

Addressing a press conference shortly after getting a go-ahead from the prime minister during a briefing on the project, Federal Minister for National History and Literary Division Shafqat Mehmood said that government spent a total of Rs1.15 billion annually on these buildings.

Mr Mehmood, who also holds the portfolio of education and professional training, said Rs470 million was spent on PM House, spread over an area of 137 acres, every year. The government decided to convert it into a state-of-the-art university, he said. Under his chairmanship, he added, a committee having Dr Attaur Rahman and Dr Tariq Banuri as members was taking further steps to establish the university.

PM House to be converted into state-of-the-art university

In his first speech, Prime Minister Imran Khan while sharing his vision of austerity had specifically mentioned the heritage buildings, including PM House, governor houses and state guest houses, and declared that they would be converted for a better and productive use. Soon afterwards, the government notified a committee of experts in the field of architecture, visual arts and designing etc to propose better use of the heritage buildings.

In Murree, the minister said, Governor House and Punjab House would be turned into a boutique hotel and a tourist complex, respectively.

He explained that the government had recently spent Rs600m for renovation of Governor House while its annual expenditure was Rs140m. He said that Rs25m was spent on Punjab House annually. In Nathia­gali, he added, Khyber Pakhtun­khwa Governor House would be changed into a resort hotel.

In Rawalpindi, Mr Mehmood said, a total of Rs40m was spe­nt on the 6.25-acre Punjab Ho­u­se and 2.5-acre Governor House every year. The two buildings would be converted into educational institutions, he said, adding that the National Council of Arts could be shifted to one of these buildings. However, a final decision in this regard would be taken by the Punjab government.

In Lahore, the minister said, 87.5-acre Governor House would be converted into a museum and art gallery while its lawns would be used as public parks. He added that the historical Chamba House would be used as Governor Office.

The 16.5-acre building of a state guest house, which was in use of Foreign Office, would be turned into a five-star hotel, he said, adding that the annual expenditure of this building was over Rs500 million. He said that 90-Shahrah-i-Quaid-i-Azam, Lahore, building would be converted into a craft museum and its basement would be used for conferences.

In Peshawar, a history museum would be established in Governor House while its grounds would be converted into public parks, Mr Mehmood announced.

About Governor House in Karachi, the minister said that the federal government would hold consultation with the Sindh government so that it could also be converted into a museum. He suggested that state guest house building could be used for Governor House.

Another historical building in the metropolis, Qasre Naz, would be converted into a five-star hotel, he added.

Talking about the reuse of a heritage building of Balochistan, the minister said that it would be converted into a museum and its grounds would be used as a park for women.

While appreciating the prime minister and governors for their decisions of not living at the official residences in the heritage buildings, Mr Mehmood said the steps were a role model for the people to follow and participate in the austerity drive launched by the government.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2018

Comments (16)

1000 characters
naqi
Sep 14, 2018 07:55am

The best thing ever happened to Pakistan after Quaid-e-Azam is Imran khan.

Magnanimous approach
Sep 14, 2018 08:01am

Do it fast before someone appeal in court for restraint order.

LIFE
Sep 14, 2018 08:03am

I don’t see this happening because converting a PM house into university in highly sensitive area is not a rational decision. Similarly, governor houses etc are all necessary high offices where sensitive work is done under the closed doors. If you close that You need to rent out a new premises and will be back to square one. I think government should cut down on unnecessary protocols and move on to the other most important and urgent economic, foreign, interior and defence matters. Those require more time and focus.

Enam
Sep 14, 2018 08:06am

living like a prince

Alba
Sep 14, 2018 08:07am

People need recreational space for their well being.

Ali
Sep 14, 2018 08:07am

Good steps. Public money should be usef productively

Naveed Arsalan
Sep 14, 2018 08:11am

Good Decision, the change is here !

Jamil khan
Sep 14, 2018 08:12am

Yahoo

Nadeem M.
Sep 14, 2018 08:15am

Good job Mr. PM.

rkv
Sep 14, 2018 08:20am

All are excellent moves if gets implemented as promised...govts have been behaving more like royals than someone who is elected to serve...True is with other democracies as well

waqas
Sep 14, 2018 08:46am

Very good use of these building kudos Imran Khan !

Imran Khan
Sep 14, 2018 08:49am

Look at the lawns and Cars lined up for junt 1 PM of Pakistan???

Faisal Ghani
Sep 14, 2018 09:09am

Assuming these expenditures mentioned above are reduced, the total effect on the budget of the country would be 0.02%.

Sounds extremely low.

Sam
Sep 14, 2018 09:09am

Great!!!

Manesh
Sep 14, 2018 09:18am

Brilliant!

Wellwisher
Sep 14, 2018 09:20am

Right move

