Imran, Macron speak, keen to boost ties

ISLAMABAD: Not long after an unusual development late last month, when Prime Minister Imran Khan reportedly tied up in a meeting refused to take a phone call of French President Emmanuel Macron, the two leaders talked by phone on Thursday, with the French leader praising Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism.

The French president congratulated Mr Khan on assuming the office of prime minister. He also stressed the need for a political dialogue between the two countries, according to a PM House press release.

Mr Macron expressed his government’s desire to cooperate in the fields of energy, water resource management and trade and to work on issues of mutual interest at the global level. He praised Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism and said he recognised the high price paid by the country in fighting the menace.

PM Khan expressed the desire for developing relations with France and transforming them into a mutually beneficial and long-term partnership.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2018