DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Imran, Macron speak, keen to boost ties

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated September 14, 2018

Email

ISLAMABAD: Not long after an unusual development late last month, when Prime Minister Imran Khan reportedly tied up in a meeting refused to take a phone call of French President Emmanuel Macron, the two leaders talked by phone on Thursday, with the French leader praising Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism.

The French president congratulated Mr Khan on assuming the office of prime minister. He also stressed the need for a political dialogue between the two countries, according to a PM House press release.

Mr Macron expressed his government’s desire to cooperate in the fields of energy, water resource management and trade and to work on issues of mutual interest at the global level. He praised Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism and said he recognised the high price paid by the country in fighting the menace.

PM Khan expressed the desire for developing relations with France and transforming them into a mutually beneficial and long-term partnership.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Condemned to succeed

Condemned to succeed

The Chinese dream is unfolding. The American dream is fading. What can a Pakistani dream mean?

Editorial

September 14, 2018

Debate on dams

THE warning signs are present and all sides, including the protagonists, ought to pay heed and help reduce tensions....
September 14, 2018

Media under siege

PRESS freedom cannot be gauged by body bags alone. If it was, Pakistan would rank among the comparatively safer...
September 14, 2018

Surviving a silent killer

ACCORDING to a recent report by WHO, cancer is rapidly becoming the leading cause of death globally, with 10m deaths...
September 13, 2018

Sustainable LG goals

IMPROVEMENTS to local government systems in the provinces are essential to their future success, but reforms that ...
Updated September 13, 2018

A quiet dignity

THERE was an air of dignified nonchalance about the way Kulsoom Nawaz performed the task assigned to her by...
September 13, 2018

Rise in ‘honour’ crimes

THE number of women — and men — being killed in the name of ‘honour’ keeps rising at a disturbing rate in...