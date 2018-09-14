Reserves fall $300m
KARACHI: The country’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $300 million during the week ended on Sept 7, announced the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.
The reserves of the central bank and commercial banks have been falling for the last few weeks.
The SBP’s reserves declined by $261m while the holdings of the commercial banks by $39m during the week under review. The PTI government is struggling to improve foreign exchange reserves considering several options including borrowing from China and the International Monetary Fund.
However, the impact of low foreign exchange reserves could be seen in the currency market as the exchange rate started moving against local currency in support of US dollar.
Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2018
Comments (6)
It is a problem that is not going away.
Time is ticking. I wonder what asad umar is thinking
@Zeeshandxb - he is thinking Imran Khan is a fool for asking atif miam to resign
Don't let ego stop Pakistan. First collect Saudi funds immediately. See it as Saudi paying for Pakistan army and in turn they use it when needed. It will be win-win
International funding is the only means, but it will come with strings attached which shall be difficult to digest keeping the present scenario into consideration.
No free meal in this world.