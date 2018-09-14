DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Aitchison’s principal withdraws resignation

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated September 14, 2018

Email

LAHORE: Aitchison College Principal Michael Thomson on Thursday withdrew his resignation and would continue with his work in the college.

Mr Thomson had tendered his resignation on Wednesday allegedly under pressure from political circles for taking disciplinary action against some students.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar called Mr Thomson and held meeting at his office to convince him to withdraw his resignation. Mr Thomson announced taking back his resignation after meeting with the governor.

Mr Sarwar said the government believed in merit and admissions in educational institutions should be made on merit-based criterion.

He said Aitchison College’s organisational sanctity and repute would be maintained at every cost and asked Mr Thomson to continue with his work without any influence. He said the Governor House would continue to support him and the institution.

According to reports, the principal was facing pressure from the Board of Governors of the college to give admission to son of former MNA Kashmala Tariq in A-level.

Ms Tariq’s son Azlan Khan, an O-level student, and his 11 other classmates were expelled from the institution by the discipline committee after a minor scuffle with fellow students.

A video of the incident posted on different social media websites and aired by news channels showed that some 12 students had a minor scuffle with two other students and Ms Tariq’s son could be seen standing in the group.

The college administration had given the 11 students admission in A-level and turned down request of Azlan Khan, who had won several national and international swimming championships.

Meanwhile, the family and friends of Ms Tariq had announced protest outside the Governor House on Sept 16 against the college administration for not giving admission to Azlan Khan.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

1000 characters
RIAZULLAH BAIG
Sep 14, 2018 09:36am

Endorse Governor Sarwar's timely actions and appreciate Mr. Thomson's bold stance. We expect to see more such steps by Mr. Sarwar in the days to come.

guzni
Sep 14, 2018 09:48am

Great that Governor held meeting with the Principal. He needed such support. Bravo

Ayesha Sadozai
Sep 14, 2018 09:49am

Political influentials should have nothing to do at all with day to day business of educational institutions. If they are parents of school kids, they should behave with decorum not try to exploit academic matters for any gains.

Ali Vaqar Awan
Sep 14, 2018 09:52am

Merit should never be over looked. Kashmala and her son needs to behave, otherwise they should face consequences.

IQBAL HADI ZAIDI
Sep 14, 2018 10:38am

Gone are the days when you were minister under different governance where push and pull prevailed over the merit and poor merited were ignored and instead rich and politically strong prevailed over and none dared to object unless and until he or she was his or her own enemy. Now none but Imran Khan in PM who not only believes in merit but also professes the same. Now let me advise Kashmala that she can protest in front of Governor House but her son will not be taken back even if the protest spread all over Pakistan from east to west or south to north. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Observer#1
Sep 14, 2018 10:58am

There are many other schools which are also good. Why waste so much time and effort on this issue.

Parvez
Sep 14, 2018 11:27am

The report reads like Kasmala Tariq's son was quite innocent ....... If so why would he be thrown out ..... something is not clear.

Tamza
Sep 14, 2018 11:34am

Any protests should lead to permanent denial.

Zak
Sep 14, 2018 11:38am

The principal's decision should be final. Ms Kashmala Tariq should have stopped her son from disorderly behaviour. They are thinking it is still PML- N era. It's not.

NKAli
Sep 14, 2018 11:41am

Bravo! Excellent work by the principal Mr. Michael Thomson and Governor Sarwar. We citizens must stand together and bring these puffed-up influentials down from the privileged seclusion of their ivory towers. Salams

Saif Zulfiqar
Sep 14, 2018 12:16pm

Well done Governor Sarwar.

AA
Sep 14, 2018 12:30pm

Good Job bt Governor these Corrupt peole should not be entertained

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Condemned to succeed

Condemned to succeed

The Chinese dream is unfolding. The American dream is fading. What can a Pakistani dream mean?

Editorial

September 14, 2018

Debate on dams

THE warning signs are present and all sides, including the protagonists, ought to pay heed and help reduce tensions....
September 14, 2018

Media under siege

PRESS freedom cannot be gauged by body bags alone. If it was, Pakistan would rank among the comparatively safer...
September 14, 2018

Surviving a silent killer

ACCORDING to a recent report by WHO, cancer is rapidly becoming the leading cause of death globally, with 10m deaths...
September 13, 2018

Sustainable LG goals

IMPROVEMENTS to local government systems in the provinces are essential to their future success, but reforms that ...
Updated September 13, 2018

A quiet dignity

THERE was an air of dignified nonchalance about the way Kulsoom Nawaz performed the task assigned to her by...
September 13, 2018

Rise in ‘honour’ crimes

THE number of women — and men — being killed in the name of ‘honour’ keeps rising at a disturbing rate in...