Aitchison’s principal withdraws resignation
LAHORE: Aitchison College Principal Michael Thomson on Thursday withdrew his resignation and would continue with his work in the college.
Mr Thomson had tendered his resignation on Wednesday allegedly under pressure from political circles for taking disciplinary action against some students.
Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar called Mr Thomson and held meeting at his office to convince him to withdraw his resignation. Mr Thomson announced taking back his resignation after meeting with the governor.
Mr Sarwar said the government believed in merit and admissions in educational institutions should be made on merit-based criterion.
He said Aitchison College’s organisational sanctity and repute would be maintained at every cost and asked Mr Thomson to continue with his work without any influence. He said the Governor House would continue to support him and the institution.
According to reports, the principal was facing pressure from the Board of Governors of the college to give admission to son of former MNA Kashmala Tariq in A-level.
Ms Tariq’s son Azlan Khan, an O-level student, and his 11 other classmates were expelled from the institution by the discipline committee after a minor scuffle with fellow students.
A video of the incident posted on different social media websites and aired by news channels showed that some 12 students had a minor scuffle with two other students and Ms Tariq’s son could be seen standing in the group.
The college administration had given the 11 students admission in A-level and turned down request of Azlan Khan, who had won several national and international swimming championships.
Meanwhile, the family and friends of Ms Tariq had announced protest outside the Governor House on Sept 16 against the college administration for not giving admission to Azlan Khan.
Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2018
Comments (12)
Endorse Governor Sarwar's timely actions and appreciate Mr. Thomson's bold stance. We expect to see more such steps by Mr. Sarwar in the days to come.
Great that Governor held meeting with the Principal. He needed such support. Bravo
Political influentials should have nothing to do at all with day to day business of educational institutions. If they are parents of school kids, they should behave with decorum not try to exploit academic matters for any gains.
Merit should never be over looked. Kashmala and her son needs to behave, otherwise they should face consequences.
Gone are the days when you were minister under different governance where push and pull prevailed over the merit and poor merited were ignored and instead rich and politically strong prevailed over and none dared to object unless and until he or she was his or her own enemy. Now none but Imran Khan in PM who not only believes in merit but also professes the same. Now let me advise Kashmala that she can protest in front of Governor House but her son will not be taken back even if the protest spread all over Pakistan from east to west or south to north. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
There are many other schools which are also good. Why waste so much time and effort on this issue.
The report reads like Kasmala Tariq's son was quite innocent ....... If so why would he be thrown out ..... something is not clear.
Any protests should lead to permanent denial.
The principal's decision should be final. Ms Kashmala Tariq should have stopped her son from disorderly behaviour. They are thinking it is still PML- N era. It's not.
Bravo! Excellent work by the principal Mr. Michael Thomson and Governor Sarwar. We citizens must stand together and bring these puffed-up influentials down from the privileged seclusion of their ivory towers. Salams
Well done Governor Sarwar.
Good Job bt Governor these Corrupt peole should not be entertained