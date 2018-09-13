DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

3 soldiers martyred during military operation in North Waziristan

Dawn.comUpdated September 13, 2018

Email

Three soldiers were martyred while taking part in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan on Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to the ISPR, the IBO was conducted to hunt down the suspects responsible for the September 12 attack on security forces. The same men had also been part of an ambush on a security forces convoy in December 2017.

As a result of the operation, "all four terrorists including operational level terrorist Aftab Parakay" were killed, the military's media wing said.

Naib Subedar Nazir Ahmed Chandio, Sepoy Fakhar and Sepoy Amir embraced martyrdom, while the area has been "cleared", the ISPR added.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

September 13, 2018

Sustainable LG goals

IMPROVEMENTS to local government systems in the provinces are essential to their future success, but reforms that ...
Updated September 13, 2018

A quiet dignity

THERE was an air of dignified nonchalance about the way Kulsoom Nawaz performed the task assigned to her by...
September 13, 2018

Rise in ‘honour’ crimes

THE number of women — and men — being killed in the name of ‘honour’ keeps rising at a disturbing rate in...
September 12, 2018

Gas price reform

THE Economic Coordination Committee has taken the right decision in turning down the gas price increase proposed by...
September 12, 2018

Five million houses

SUCCESSIVE governments have been unforgivably negligent about housing needs in the country despite the fact that the...
September 12, 2018

Women’s vote

ONCE again, PTI’s Shaukat Ali Yousafzai defeated PML-N’s Rashad Khan in the Shangla-I by-election that took ...