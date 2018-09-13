3 soldiers martyred during military operation in North Waziristan

Three soldiers were martyred while taking part in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan on Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to the ISPR, the IBO was conducted to hunt down the suspects responsible for the September 12 attack on security forces. The same men had also been part of an ambush on a security forces convoy in December 2017.

As a result of the operation, "all four terrorists including operational level terrorist Aftab Parakay" were killed, the military's media wing said.

Naib Subedar Nazir Ahmed Chandio, Sepoy Fakhar and Sepoy Amir embraced martyrdom, while the area has been "cleared", the ISPR added.