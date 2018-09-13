DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

FO refutes allegations levelled in Indo-US joint statement, calls it violation of 'diplomatic norms'

Dawn.comSeptember 13, 2018

Email

The Foreign Office has taken "strong exception to the unwarranted reference against Pakistan" in the joint statement issued following the 2+2 India-US dialogue between the US Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defence with their Indian counterparts in New Delhi last week, Radio Pakistan reported.

In the Indo-US joint statement issued after the talks, India and US had named and called upon Pakistan to ensure its territory wasn't used to launch terror attacks on other countries.

At the weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said, "Pakistan rejects the baseless allegations, we have also conveyed our position to the US side".

"Mentioning a 'third country' with unsubstantiated accusations in a formal outcome document is inconsistent with the established diplomatic norms," Dr Faisal said.

"What is more ironic is that many other thorny issues involving the 'third country' were avoided in the joint statement by the Indian side," the spokesperson said, adding that Mumbai trial was ongoing in an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan and that "the judicial process shall take its course".

Dr Faisal asked the US side "to also focus similarly, if not more, on the Indian state terrorism and the resulting humanitarian emergency in Indian occupied Kashmir".

The spokesperson expressed surprise that there was no mention in the joint statement of the continued ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the line of control and the working boundary which poses a grave threat to regional peace and security.

Responding to a question, Dr Faisal said, "Pakistan is always ready for talks with India for resolution of all outstanding disputes and both the countries are in contact with each other through track two diplomacy."

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
SUNIL GUPTE
Sep 13, 2018 07:50pm

Living in denial mode leads to nowhere.

Malik K
Sep 13, 2018 07:54pm

Good response.

Chanakya
Sep 13, 2018 07:58pm

And where are these diplomatic norms defined?

Gaurav
Sep 13, 2018 07:59pm

Just because it is not per diplomatic norms does not make it less effective or untrue.

SHAHID SATTAR
Sep 13, 2018 08:00pm

The blame game has just started. It is going to increase with the passage of time. After all they are preparing to wage war against Pakistan and for that some excuses are needed to tell to the world. Will we continue to serve their interests at the unrepairable costs to us remains to be seen?

Umair
Sep 13, 2018 08:30pm

Its time India and Pakistan handle their issues directly so they develope the trust and acknowledge that they need to have a decisive plan either to make or break the region. No more blames of the british raj and then the US. Please growup the new generation accross the globe holds you and everyone accountable now and history is being written.

Guest
Sep 13, 2018 08:39pm

Good job FO.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

September 13, 2018

Sustainable LG goals

IMPROVEMENTS to local government systems in the provinces are essential to their future success, but reforms that ...
Updated September 13, 2018

A quiet dignity

THERE was an air of dignified nonchalance about the way Kulsoom Nawaz performed the task assigned to her by...
September 13, 2018

Rise in ‘honour’ crimes

THE number of women — and men — being killed in the name of ‘honour’ keeps rising at a disturbing rate in...
September 12, 2018

Gas price reform

THE Economic Coordination Committee has taken the right decision in turning down the gas price increase proposed by...
September 12, 2018

Five million houses

SUCCESSIVE governments have been unforgivably negligent about housing needs in the country despite the fact that the...
September 12, 2018

Women’s vote

ONCE again, PTI’s Shaukat Ali Yousafzai defeated PML-N’s Rashad Khan in the Shangla-I by-election that took ...