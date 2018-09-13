DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Farooq Sattar resigns from MQM-P's coordination committee

Dawn.comSeptember 13, 2018

Email

Dr Farooq Sattar, a senior politician and lawmaker associated with the Pakistan faction of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, on Thursday announced that he was resigning from his position in the party's coordination committee due to some "personal commitments", DawnNewsTV reported.

It is pertinent to mention that last week Sattar had claimed that he had been invited to join the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and was mulling over the offer.

Sattar, while speaking to the press, had said that the PTI offered him a ticket to contest the NA-247 by-poll after the seat fell vacant following the election of Arif Alvi as the president of Pakistan.

"The PTI is trying to get me to contest on the NA seat," he said, adding that he was consulting his inner circle over the invitation.

PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh, however, had expressed surprise over Sattar's claim and categorically denied it.

He had said that the party would issue a ticket to "an old and loyal PTI worker" and made it clear that "[the seat] is not going to be offered to a newcomer."

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Rashid Nasim
Sep 13, 2018 08:28pm

I hope and wish PTI will not do that.

BAXAR
Sep 13, 2018 08:47pm

@Rashid Nasim "I hope and wish PTI will not do that." There are a lot of things PTI does, which was not hoped earlier by many.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

September 13, 2018

Sustainable LG goals

IMPROVEMENTS to local government systems in the provinces are essential to their future success, but reforms that ...
Updated September 13, 2018

A quiet dignity

THERE was an air of dignified nonchalance about the way Kulsoom Nawaz performed the task assigned to her by...
September 13, 2018

Rise in ‘honour’ crimes

THE number of women — and men — being killed in the name of ‘honour’ keeps rising at a disturbing rate in...
September 12, 2018

Gas price reform

THE Economic Coordination Committee has taken the right decision in turning down the gas price increase proposed by...
September 12, 2018

Five million houses

SUCCESSIVE governments have been unforgivably negligent about housing needs in the country despite the fact that the...
September 12, 2018

Women’s vote

ONCE again, PTI’s Shaukat Ali Yousafzai defeated PML-N’s Rashad Khan in the Shangla-I by-election that took ...