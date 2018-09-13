Farooq Sattar resigns from MQM-P's coordination committee

Dr Farooq Sattar, a senior politician and lawmaker associated with the Pakistan faction of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, on Thursday announced that he was resigning from his position in the party's coordination committee due to some "personal commitments", DawnNewsTV reported.

It is pertinent to mention that last week Sattar had claimed that he had been invited to join the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and was mulling over the offer.

Sattar, while speaking to the press, had said that the PTI offered him a ticket to contest the NA-247 by-poll after the seat fell vacant following the election of Arif Alvi as the president of Pakistan.

"The PTI is trying to get me to contest on the NA seat," he said, adding that he was consulting his inner circle over the invitation.

PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh, however, had expressed surprise over Sattar's claim and categorically denied it.

He had said that the party would issue a ticket to "an old and loyal PTI worker" and made it clear that "[the seat] is not going to be offered to a newcomer."