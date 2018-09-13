DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Qureshi summons envoy to UK to explain behaviour at IPPA awards

Dawn.comSeptember 13, 2018

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday expressed his disappointment at Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Sahibzada Ahmed Khan's on-stage antics at a recent television award function in London, and summoned him to explain his behaviour.

The high commissioner, in a video that has gone viral, can be seen behaving erratically and speaking incoherently for several minutes on a microphone during the IPPA Awards 2018 held at London's O2 arena on September 9.

A day after the Foreign Office took notice of the incident and recalled Sahibzada to Pakistan for an explanation, Qureshi took to Twitter to reiterate the same.

"I am dismayed by the actions of our high commissioner to the UK and have asked him to return to Pakistan and provide an explanation for his behaviour at the IPPA awards held in London," the foreign minister tweeted.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

1000 characters
javed
Sep 13, 2018 03:21pm

Replace Ali Jahangir as ambassador to USA. Replace all PMLN appointed ambassadors in all countries.

Why FM is so slow to take such an important action. Pathetic delays.

Hasnain Haque
Sep 13, 2018 03:33pm

What else do you expect when people are not appointed on merit, they misbehave, take full advantage of the perks and abuse the system.

Tahir
Sep 13, 2018 03:34pm

I think he had few too many on the day

Safir Ahmad Siddiqui
Sep 13, 2018 03:55pm

If Ambassador to England has stooped low and behaved in an undignified manner,he should be given a sack.Mere explanation will not suffice.He is not a School boy.Mind you such behavior lets down Pakistan.

Saad Khan
Sep 13, 2018 04:05pm

These are N League High Commissionor and there are some Ambassadors also, call all the political and servant type Ambassadors back and appoint the deserved and genuine Ambassadors of Pakistan, foreign Office trained diplomats.

jaba
Sep 13, 2018 04:05pm

Do you really need to ask him to travel to Pakistan on government paid expenses for explanation, in this hitech age, why he couldn't do the same over a video call, e-mail, phone call etc we are Pakistan even US would not fly people just for explanation!!

M1 Jamal
Sep 13, 2018 04:16pm

The ambassador is there in UK to look after the business affair of NS and family.Corruption speak loudly and every where in so called democratic governments.Sindh is even worst.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 13, 2018 04:17pm

Sack him and appoint a competent and experienced diplomat who is capable of performing his duties diligently, impartially and professionally. Foreign dignities represent their country's affairs with dignity and do not compromise on sovereignty and disrespect to their country - this is their role.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 13, 2018 04:18pm

As observed, experienced and seen in the past on global basis, unfortunately, more than 90 percent of Sahibzada Ahmad Khan's counterparts in various embassies and consulates in the world are like him and tragically, remain under the influence of alcohol during public interaction and exposure. Hopefully, the new P.T.I. administration can change it.

BhaRAT
Sep 13, 2018 04:21pm

@jaba Well he will probably take asylum there If he’s saked or remain there so that’s way he’s been asked to come to Pakistan for explaination which literally means he’ll be fired

Nadeem
Sep 13, 2018 04:23pm

Also demote all promoted in PMLn tenure.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

September 13, 2018

Sustainable LG goals

IMPROVEMENTS to local government systems in the provinces are essential to their future success, but reforms that ...
Updated September 13, 2018

A quiet dignity

THERE was an air of dignified nonchalance about the way Kulsoom Nawaz performed the task assigned to her by...
September 13, 2018

Rise in ‘honour’ crimes

THE number of women — and men — being killed in the name of ‘honour’ keeps rising at a disturbing rate in...
September 12, 2018

Gas price reform

THE Economic Coordination Committee has taken the right decision in turning down the gas price increase proposed by...
September 12, 2018

Five million houses

SUCCESSIVE governments have been unforgivably negligent about housing needs in the country despite the fact that the...
September 12, 2018

Women’s vote

ONCE again, PTI’s Shaukat Ali Yousafzai defeated PML-N’s Rashad Khan in the Shangla-I by-election that took ...