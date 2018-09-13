Qureshi summons envoy to UK to explain behaviour at IPPA awards
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday expressed his disappointment at Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Sahibzada Ahmed Khan's on-stage antics at a recent television award function in London, and summoned him to explain his behaviour.
The high commissioner, in a video that has gone viral, can be seen behaving erratically and speaking incoherently for several minutes on a microphone during the IPPA Awards 2018 held at London's O2 arena on September 9.
A day after the Foreign Office took notice of the incident and recalled Sahibzada to Pakistan for an explanation, Qureshi took to Twitter to reiterate the same.
"I am dismayed by the actions of our high commissioner to the UK and have asked him to return to Pakistan and provide an explanation for his behaviour at the IPPA awards held in London," the foreign minister tweeted.
