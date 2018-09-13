Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral to take place shortly in London

The members of the Sharif family have arrived at London's Regent Park mosque where the funeral of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz — the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif — will take place shortly.

Earlier, Nawaz, who was released from Adiala Jail on parole in order to attend the funeral of his wife in Lahore, paid a visit to Sharif Medical City to oversee arrangements for his deceased wife's last rites.

Nawaz Sharif arrives at Sharif Medical City on Thursday. ─ DawnNewsTV

Begum Kulsoom, who was diagnosed with lymphoma in August last year, passed away in London on Sept 11.

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told Dawn earlier that Begum Kulsoom's funeral in Lahore would be held at Sharif Medical city, adjacent to the family's Jati Umra residence, on Friday at 5pm.

She will be laid to rest near the graves of her father-in-law Mian Sharif and brother-in-law Abbas Sharif at Jati Umra.

Congregational prayers (Rasm-i-Qul) for Begum Kulsoom will be offered on Sunday between Asr and Maghreb, Aurangzeb said.

Nawaz Sharif, during his visit to Sharif Medical City, directed that all arrangements for the funeral be complete so that everyone is able to comfortably offer the funeral prayers. "There should not be any kind of issue in Sharif Medical City," he said.

He was accompanied on the visit by his son-in-law retired captain Muhammad Safdar, grandson Junaid Safdar, and nephew Salman Shahbaz. During the course of this visit, Nawaz met some PML-N leaders at Sharif Medical City.

His brother, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, and his nephew Hamza, travelled to London, where they arrived on Wednesday evening, to take Begum Kulsoom's body back to Lahore for burial.

A funeral for Begum Kulsoom was scheduled to be held at London's Regent Park mosque at 12:15pm (BST) today, since her sons Hasan and Hussain cannot travel to Pakistan, a PML-N leader earlier told Dawn. Their sister Asma will also attend the funeral in London.

The Sharif family members have arrived at the Regent Park mosque for the deceased's funeral prayers.

Maryam Nawaz accepting condolences after her mother's death at the family's Jati Umra residence in Lahore. — DawnNews TV

Sources in the family confirmed that Begum Kulsoom's body had been shifted to the mortuary of Regent Park mosque for the funeral after which her casket will be flown to Lahore on PIA flight (PK-758) which will depart from Heathrow Airport at 6:15pm (BST) today.

The sources said the family had received a death certificate issued by the private hospital where Begum Kulsoom Nawaz breathed her last on Tuesday, and the "out-of-England" letter from the coroner’s court, paving the way for the departure of her body to Lahore this evening.

Condolences offered for Begum Kulsoom

To condole her demise, PML-N and other political party workers visited the Sharif family residence at Avenfield House in London and Jati Umra in Lahore on Wednesday.

PML-N leaders, supporters and well-wishers arrive at Jati Umra to offer their condolences to the Sharifs. ─ Online/File

Former Balochistan chief minister Sardar Sanaullah Zehri and Rasikh Elahi, son of Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, were prominent among the visitors in London.

In Lahore, PML-N leaders and workers including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khurram Dastagir, Malik Pervaiz, Saad Rafique, Ameer Muqam, Ali Pervaiz, Uzma Bokhari and Rana Mohammad Iqbal visited Jati Umra to offer their condolences.

However, they could not get a chance to condole with Nawaz Sharif. Before his departure for London, Hamza Shahbaz had met those coming to condole the death of the former first lady.

Regarding reports that Nawaz Sharif did not see the visitors because he was unwell, Marriyum Aurangzeb said: "That was not the case. Mian sahib was shattered and tired but he met relatives. On Thursday, he will meet the political leaders and workers between 4pm and 6pm. Similarly, Maryam Bibi also met relatives."

Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt Safdar, were all released from Adiala Jail on 12-hour parole in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Their parole was later extended by the Punjab government for five days on an application moved by Shahbaz Sharif.

The Sharifs had been sentenced to jail by an accountability court weeks before the July 25 polls in the Avenfield property reference.