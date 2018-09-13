Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral prayers offered in Lahore
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral prayers were offered at a ground at Lahore's Sharif Medical City on Friday.
Her body was subsequently moved to the Sharif family's Jati Umra residence, where she will be laid to rest near the graves of her father-in-law, Mian Sharif, and brother-in-law, Abbas Sharif.
Begum Kulsoom, who was diagnosed with lymphoma in August last year, had passed away in London on September 11.
Thousands of PML-N supporters, well-wishers and politicians gathered to pay their respects to the three-time first lady and offer funeral prayers, which were held in the grounds of Sharif Medical City, adjacent to the Sharif family's Jati Umra residence.
Security at the ground was high, and barbed wire was used to separate the high-profile attendees from ordinary citizens. Despite these measures, television footage showed politicians being jostled by the crowd as they were led to their places.
A protective human chain was formed around Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Maulana Tariq Jameel once they arrived so that the funeral prayers could be offered.
Former president Mamnoon Hussain, former law minister Rana Sanaullah, former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, Javed Hashmi, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Punjab Housing Minister Mehmoodur Rasheed, former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi, MQM leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Farooq Sattar, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, and Saudi officials were among the attendees.
Congregational prayers (Rasm-i-Qul) for Begum Kulsoom will be offered on Sunday between Asr and Maghreb, a spokesperson had said earlier.
Body repatriated
Begum Kulsoom's casket reached the provincial capital this morning on PIA flight PK-758 from London. Her body was received by members of the Sharif family, including Hamza Shahbaz, and was later transported to Jati Umra via ambulance.
Explore: At Sharif home, an outpouring of sympathy
Funeral prayers had previously been offered for Begum Kulsoom at London's Regent Park mosque on Thursday, where hundreds of people had showed up to pay their respects. The funeral had been arranged since Kulsoom's sons, Hasan and Hussain, decided against travelling to Pakistan.
Other members of the Sharif family, including Asma, Nawaz and Kulsoom's daughter, Shahbaz Sharif, and Zikriya Sharif, were in attendance at the funeral in London, alongside others such as former finance minister Ishaq Dar and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar.
Sources said the family had received a death certificate issued by the private hospital where Begum Kulsoom Nawaz breathed her last on Tuesday, and the "out-of-England" letter from the coroner’s court, paving the way for the departure of her body to Lahore this evening.
Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law retired Captain Safdar, who were all sentenced to jail by an accountability court weeks before the July 25 polls in the Avenfield property reference, were granted parole by the Punjab government on an application moved by Shahbaz in order to attend Begum Kulsoom's funeral.
The Punjab Home Department later announced an extension in the short 12-hour parole for an additional five days, from Sept 12 (4pm) to September 17 (4pm). The time does not include the time it takes to travel.
Nawaz oversees funeral arrangements in Lahore
Also on Thursday, Nawaz Sharif paid a visit to Sharif Medical City to oversee arrangements for his deceased wife's last rites.
The former prime minister directed that all arrangements for the funeral be complete so that everyone is able to comfortably offer the funeral prayers. "There should not be any kind of issue in Sharif Medical City," he had said.
He was accompanied on the visit by his son-in-law retired captain Muhammad Safdar, grandson Junaid Safdar, and nephew Salman Shahbaz. During the course of this visit, Nawaz met some PML-N leaders at Sharif Medical City.
Condolences offered for Begum Kulsoom
To condole her demise, PML-N and other political party workers have been visiting the Sharif family residence at Avenfield House in London and Jati Umra in Lahore since Wednesday.
Former Balochistan chief minister Sardar Sanaullah Zehri and Rasikh Elahi, son of Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, were prominent among the visitors in London.
In Lahore, political leaders and workers including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khurram Dastagir, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Malik Pervaiz, Saad Rafique, Ameer Muqam, Ali Pervaiz, Uzma Bokhari and Rana Mohammad Iqbal visited Jati Umra to offer their condolences.
Regarding reports that Nawaz Sharif did not see the visitors on Wednesday because he was unwell, Marriyum Aurangzeb said: "That was not the case. Mian sahib was shattered and tired but he met relatives. On Thursday, he will meet the political leaders and workers between 4pm and 6pm. Similarly, Maryam Bibi also met relatives."
Hamza Shahbaz met those arriving at Jati Umra to condole the death of the former first lady.
Former president Mamnoon Hussain also called on Nawaz on Thursday and offered his condolences to the PML-N quaid.
Comments (56)
Stay strong NS. This injustice will soon turn into your rise again IA
@Asad inshaAllah
@Asad what injustice?
@Asad Do you know the meaning of the word injustice????
@Asad no injustice - only justice
@Asad What injustice with NS?
@Asad Please keep in mind that these guys have looted the country's wealth with no shame. I am surprised at your comments condoling NS return.
@SDA Can you please name any Govt. project where corruption has been proved?
Asad what planet are you living on!!!
@Asad ; Still Dreaming ?
Asad, you are right.
Hundreds? More like thousands and that on a weekday.
@Asad what is the injustice .?
We do not know our priorities. It seem that we are number one developed country of the world because of these leaders whereas we are one of most poorest nation due to our mistakes.
So sad that they are already converting an event of grievance and sorrow into political twist. I hope that PML-N people understand that this not a fair thing to do under present circumstances. Government should make sure that any attempt by hooligans to create disturbance should be taken seriously. PML-N leaders should be well informed that they will be breaking the law if they used the events for any show of revolt against the will and mandate of people of Pakistan from the last elections.
some people learn in a hard way.
What kind of medical city is this
INNA LILLA HAY WAA INNA ILLEHEY RAJAYOON.
NS showed great courage in returning back. He deserves better.
Too much coverage.....
@ Asad InshaAllah
@Asad agreed 100%
Our media is so pathetic , in second video reporter with red mic is trying to get report from a crying son. Please spare families during the period of grief.
@Asad Agree with you Asad.
Death should be a reminder for all of us, all the wealth will be left behind and we will only take our deeds with us. All those defending injustices will also be answerable... Be mindful of who and what you defend for surely we will be answerable.
NS opponents should at least spare him at this moment of grief. It is a tragic moment for Sharif family .We must pray for them.
Yes Asad Bhai you are 100% right
PTI is so politically insecure they r devastated lest this demise would harm their popularity instead of concentrating on the work they r only capable of these shallow tactics
@ Asad well said
Rest in Peace.
What do I care?
nawaz will rise again , and justice will be done, he has been targeted for standing up to certain section
Signs are already there. Playing cricket does not make one Head of a State.
@Asad. Majority of people in Pakistan did not vote for PML-N, that should tell you what justice really is.
Someone please! Is that Chaudhry Nisar Ali khan in the first row?
@Asad what injustice, he is a thief, have some heart
R.I.P. Begum Kulsoom.
@Asad Yes it is injustice that a convicted criminal who has done so much harm to a poor country is given VIP treatment.
@nasir birds of a feather flock together. Only corrupt or ignorant people support corrupt politicians.
@Khalid pervez The fake cases of corruption.
@Asad agree with you totally
Sad but she has the best medical treatment and kept in excellent conditions.there are many many womens in our country dying due to the same desease in pathetic conditions because there families cannot afford any treatment. Nawaz sharif has done nothing to alleviate the misery of pakistani poors.
@Asad condolence apart,...but he has to return looted money
All convicts and criminals must now be extended the same special concessions.
All are equal before law/ A lesson that Corrupt money should be stopped by the wives as a responsibility when the husbands get into it Living off ill gotten wealth threatens the hereafter as well
@Asad you need to wake up !!! on 2nd thought, keep dreaming.
@Asad... you alright?
Inshallah he will overcome all his problem
@Khalid pervez
Still you need explanation
Difficult times for the family.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad What does it means?
@Asad agree 100% bro!!!! You represented sentiments of silent majority
@Asad You mean he will again be allowed to loot the nations wealth. No chance.
@Reality check The silent majority did not vote for him in the elections. Get real
@Asad you are absolutely right!
John Hames! Let me clarify > Imran Khan former Captain Pakistan Cricket Team is now Head of the Government named Prime Minister and not Head of the State as you have referred to. Our Head of the State is named as President who is Dr Arif Alvi. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
As a Pakistani we must look for our future.Everyone has to die but the country has to get strong and people get education and job with better living standards, so please look forward and judge who can lead you to better life those living in London or those who are in Pakistan.