Prime Minister House to be converted into high-quality postgraduate institute: minister

Dawn.comUpdated September 13, 2018

Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood addresses a press conference on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood announced on Thursday that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government will turn the Prime Minister House into a postgraduate university of a high quality.

Addressing a press conference regarding the new government's plans for state-owned properties, the minister announced that additional construction will also be carried out on the land behind the residence meant for the premier after a formal plan is devised in this regard.

The PM House is spread over 1,096 kanals and Rs 470 million are spent on its upkeep annually, said Mehmood, who was heading a committee formed to decide how government-owned buildings could be utilised in public interest.

"[The] PM House will become a high-quality university or institution that will be unique with its education in Pakistan," he said.

In his first address to the nation after being elected, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that he would be staying in a "three-bedroom house that served as the military secretary's residence", instead of the Prime Minister House.

"I wish that the PM House will be turned into a university. It is in a great location to be one," Khan had said at the time.

Murree

The minister announced that the Government House in Murree, which the Punjab government had spent Rs600m on recently, will be transformed into a "heritage boutique hotel".

"You can see gold plating on the commodes in the bathrooms of the [building]," Mehmood said, adding that around Rs35m are spent on the property's maintenance every year.

The Punjab House in Murree, the annual expenses of which are Rs25m, would be turned into a tourist resort. The transformation will be done by the private sector, however, the Punjab government will carry out the formalities, Mehmood announced.

Rawalpindi

A Punjab House, with a Governor's Annexe attached to it, is located in Rawalpindi's central district. Spread over 70 kanals, the property is used a rest house and Rs40m is spent on its upkeep annually, the minister revealed.

The rest house will either be converted into a higher education institute for IT/incubation centre, or the National College of Arts in Pindi will be shifted to this building, Mehmood announced.

Lahore

The Governor House in Lahore is spread over 700 kanals, the minister revealed. The schools and vocational training institutes located on its compound will be separated and the Governor House itself would be converted into a museum and an art gallery. The property's grounds will be opened to the public as a park, which will include a small zoo.

According to the minister, former Punjab chief minister was using 90 Shahrah-i-Quaid-i-Azam in Lahore as one of his offices. This building, the annual maintenance cost of which is Rs80m, will be transformed into a craft museum and a hall within it will be changed into a convention centre which will be rented out for events, he announced.

The Chanda House in Lahore will be turned into Governor Office as an alternative to the expansive Governor's House.

A state guest house situated on Mall Road, the upkeep of which costs Rs5m annually, will be converted into a five-star hotel, the minister revealed.

Karachi

The government plans to transform the Governor House in Karachi into a museum and bring its parkland into public use. These plans will be executed in consultation with the Sindh government.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, meanwhile, will shift into a state guest house in the city.

Arif
Sep 13, 2018 02:20pm

What will be the fate of the university students who will be studying in the University when PTI government ends?

Last comment
Sep 13, 2018 02:30pm

Yes, that's my party.....PTI

Hasnain Haque
Sep 13, 2018 02:32pm

Fantastic, no more lets have a meeting in Murree at poor public's expense.

Hasnain Haque
Sep 13, 2018 02:33pm

Wonderful, wonderful, wonderful.

Abdul
Sep 13, 2018 02:38pm

It is proposed to have campus of Harvard, Oxford and Cambridge in such buildings with hostels. And educate lower middle class students on merit.

Humza
Sep 13, 2018 02:45pm

Dramas to fool common people. Everything has its place so who do they think they are fooling. PM house and government buildings are not a joke. Why not just have parliament in a rented hall and use the parliament for a school too. Why stop Mr. Khan - you can fool more people with these dramas.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Sep 13, 2018 02:46pm

Great going it all starts from the top. Thank you Imran Khan for paving the way for the progressive Pakistan, the dream of our Quaid.

Pakistan Zindabad!

Amir
Sep 13, 2018 03:00pm

Great decisions!

Gen Khan Azaam
Sep 13, 2018 03:01pm

It would be much better to sell these buildings and land to the private sector and use the money generated straight into the dams funds

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 13, 2018 03:03pm

Great decision by the new P.T.I. administration to convert the Prime Minister House in Islamabad into a master's level institution of higher learning and open the Governor's houses in Lahore and Karachi for the public including making similar high-end government buildings accessable for the people. Well done and keep it up.

Prof Wasif M Khan
Sep 13, 2018 03:04pm

Good intentions Shafqat Sahab but please dont forget that it is high quality faculty that makes universities and not buildings! The nation's best university was started in 3 rented houses, where we mentored our students and we built a brand name there. Only 8 years later did we move to a place with buildings and grounds etc.

Hani_Layyah
Sep 13, 2018 03:05pm

If this is turned into reality then an epoc making era for the history of Pakistan.

rizwan
Sep 13, 2018 03:11pm

PTI led government should get over optics obsession as this will not make a difference to the nation's multi dimensional struggles. The lukewarm rather cold response on opening of governor houses should have been lesson enough to put off more such announcements. Come to think of it, opening of Governor houses or PM house will not lesson the debt in anyway or nor add a single dollar to the economy or exchequer so get over it and do something real for a change than relying on optics and optics alone !!

m ahmed
Sep 13, 2018 03:17pm

Please, spare the "PM House" building and land. Now you have your own govt and resources, you can buy land any place and make a high-quality unique university or institution in Pakistan." Apart from it, concentrate on how to improve the standard of institutions already working...Invest money in already established institutions for achieving better results.

Joe
Sep 13, 2018 03:17pm

Is there no work better then this at the moment, except to say ,will convert this into that ,that into that.This is land is lying here ,that government building is a waste of public money.? Improve the existing infrastructure of hospitals and educational institutions.

Ismail
Sep 13, 2018 03:20pm

Now, lots of odd/ill comments will come to malign this great initiative. The only way to go ahead, is spend as much as on education & health and cut such non-development expenditure.

AKB
Sep 13, 2018 03:24pm

Good idea.

Mohsin Malik
Sep 13, 2018 03:25pm

Islamabad already has too many institutes and universities. Kindly stop this drama and concentrate on universities establishment in South Punjab, Balochistan and Internal Sindh.

M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Sep 13, 2018 03:28pm

Bravo Bravo!

Danish
Sep 13, 2018 03:30pm

Wow so students will study in Pm house what a achiement and what will happen after 5 years back to no roof buildings.

Salim
Sep 13, 2018 03:36pm

Good ideas but good execution will be critical

Faisal Ghani
Sep 13, 2018 03:37pm

Last time I checked, the PM House was in a high security zone with the Supreme Court and different embassies in close quarters. If it is converted into a university, how will the security be managed?

iffi
Sep 13, 2018 03:43pm

Great initiative

Nazir Sahi
Sep 13, 2018 03:43pm

Well done and keep it up.

Z
Sep 13, 2018 03:53pm

What about governor houses and CM house in Kpk and Balochistan?

Nadia
Sep 13, 2018 03:56pm

Great steps indeed Very well done!!!

Nadeem
Sep 13, 2018 04:00pm

first time in my life I can feel Pakistan is going in

right direction.

Pro Democracy
Sep 13, 2018 04:03pm

Please convert IK Bani Gala house into something, leave government property aside.

PK Sharma (j&k) India
Sep 13, 2018 04:03pm

Salute you the prime minister. Best wishes.

Mad
Sep 13, 2018 04:06pm

Please turn your actions into deeds

Shujaat Khan
Sep 13, 2018 04:07pm

And when the new administration comes they will build new one's.

Nasiroski
Sep 13, 2018 04:12pm

Lot of talk no action, talked about it when there is something concrete.

Ahmed
Sep 13, 2018 04:15pm

Why isn't the KP house in Islamabad included? It is said that just their bill for tea and cookies served ran into crores.

Bitter Truth
Sep 13, 2018 04:18pm

Good universities are made by good teachers and good students and not from good buildings.

Adnan
Sep 13, 2018 04:23pm

What about Bani Gala?????

Jamil Ahsan
Sep 13, 2018 04:23pm

Good initiatives, much appreciated.

I hope Govt. would have taken into account the risks associated with daily influx of students in that Red Zone (where PM house is located in Islamabad).

