Blaze at private oil terminal in Port Qasim

Qazi HassanSeptember 13, 2018

An oil terminal at Port Qasim catches fire — DawnNewsTV
An oil terminal at Port Qasim catches fire — DawnNewsTV

An oil terminal belonging to a private company at Karachi's Port Qasim burst into flames on Thursday.

The blaze erupted during the process of supplying oil, after which the procedure was immediately suspended, DawnNewsTV reported

Firefighting efforts are ongoing, with authorities attempting to put out the fire so it does not spread to to the nearby oil depot.

"We are trying to extinguish the fire and have called fire brigades," a Port Qasim spokesperson said.

Port Qasim is Pakistan's second busiest seaport, and is located on the coastline of the Arabian Sea.

More details to follow.

Comments (1)

Alba
Sep 13, 2018 02:29pm

Oil does not explode. When the oil is emptied from an oil tanker or holding tank air mixes with the residue and can build up and explode. When tanks are empty they have to be washed out.

September 13, 2018

