Blaze at private oil terminal in Port Qasim

An oil terminal belonging to a private company at Karachi's Port Qasim burst into flames on Thursday.

The blaze erupted during the process of supplying oil, after which the procedure was immediately suspended, DawnNewsTV reported

Firefighting efforts are ongoing, with authorities attempting to put out the fire so it does not spread to to the nearby oil depot.

"We are trying to extinguish the fire and have called fire brigades," a Port Qasim spokesperson said.

Port Qasim is Pakistan's second busiest seaport, and is located on the coastline of the Arabian Sea.

More details to follow.