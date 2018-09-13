5 security men injured in North Waziristan firing

Five security personnel were injured when unknown attackers opened fire on a patrol team in North Waziristan's Boya area on Thursday, security sources told DawnNewsTV.

The injured ─ one of whom is said to be in critical condition ─ were identified as Naek Rehman Zafar, Sepoy Syed Jabbar Shah, Sepoy Ali Raza, Sepoy Khurram and Sepoy Muhammad Ali, the sources said.

After the attack, a heavy contingent of security forces reached the site of the incident and the wounded were rushed to Miranshah Hospital.

A search operation is underway in the area, the sources said.